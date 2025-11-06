Several Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans, Raymond-South Bend Ravens named to all-league football team

Multiple Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans and Raymond-South Bend Ravens were named to the 2025 2B Central-North All-League Football Team, the league announced earlier this week.

The Titans earned six First Team nods, led by standout junior Lucas Lusk, himself with three.

Lusk was named to the First Team as a running back (109 carriers, 807 yards, 7 TD), as a linebacker (61 total tackles, 3 fumble recoveries) and as a punter (14 punts, 512 yards, 36.6 average).

Joining Lusk on the First Team were teammates Blane King, Hunter Harris and Eddie Clements.

King was named a First Team wide receiver after the senior rushed for 478 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries and caught 18 passes for a team-high 297 yards and three touchdowns through nine games this season.

Harris was named as a First Team offensive lineman from his tackle position while Clements earned a nod as a First Team linebacker after finishing second on the team behind Lusk with 51 tackles and a team best four fumble recoveries.

Raymond-South Bend had two players named to the league’s First Team.

Ravens star running back Chris Banker earned a spot on the First Team after rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns on 195 carries this season.

RSB junior kicker Adam Mora was also named to the league’s top squad after converting 21-of-25 extra-point attempts this season (80%) and 1-0f-2 field goals. Mora also had 32 kickoffs this season, averaging 46.6 yards a kick with five touchbacks.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

~~~

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend running back Chris Banker

2025 2B Central-North All-League Football Team

Offensive MVP: Caleb Von Pressentin, Napavine

Defensive MVP: Steven O’Dell, Adna

Coach of the Year: Aaron Cochran, Adna

First Team

Quarterback: Trevin Salme, Adna

Running back: Chris Banker, RSB; Lucas Lusk, PWV; Naillon Ramirez, Adna

Wide receiver: Blane King, PWV; Kannon Kephart, Adna; Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco

Tight end: Oryn Nelson, Adna

Offensive line: Noah Hellem, Adna; Jackson Knittle, Adna; Wyatt Colbert, Napavine; Hunter Harris, PWV; Luigi Rodriguez, Adna

Defensive line: Caleb Von Pressentin, Napavine; Noah Hellem, Adna; Jackson Knittle, Adnal Cooper Petit, Ilwaco

Linebacker: Oryn Nelson, Adna; Dean Hamilton, Napavine; Eddie Clements, PWV; Lucas Lusk, PWV

Defensive back: Blane King, PWV; Cash Smith, Adna; Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco

Punter: Lucas Lusk, PWV

Kicker: Adam Mora, RSB

Return specialist: Grayson Humphrey, Adna

Second Team

Quarterback: Brody Ritzman, PWV

Running back: Beau Miller, Adna; Dean Hamilton, Napavine

Wide receiver: Grayson Humphrey, Adna; Cashtien Barajas, Forks; Travis Kirkpatrick, Napavine; Estevan Ramso, Forks

Tight end: Cody Mican, PWV

Offensive line: Cooper Petit, Ilwaco; Brandon Fisher, Napavine; Adrian Camacho, RSB; Logan Ramsey, Forks; Hank Swartz, PWV

Defensive line: Spud Swogger, PWV; Titus Rowley, Forks; Ryker Workman, Adna; Aaron Somero, RSB

Linebacker: Kade Highfield, Forks; Corbin Johnson, Ilwaco; Naillon Ramirez, Adna; Tommy Deebach, Napavine

Defensive back: Kannen Kephart, Adna; Jayson Hull, Napavine; Brody Ritzman, PWV

Punter: Adon Arellano, Forks

Kicker: Mario Reyes, Forks

Return specialist: Estevan Ramos, Forks

Honorable Mention

Quarterback: Grady Wilson, Napavine; Haddox Hazen, Ilwaco

Tight end: Titus Rowley, Forks

Offensive line: Brodey Luurs, Adna; Matthew Watson, Napavine; Israel Morales, RSB

Defensive line: Pono Moniz-Taitague, Napavine; Tyler Frasier, PWV; Sawyer DeWitt, Napavine; Sisto Arena Ilwaco

Defensive back: Castien Barajas, Forks; Jay Singarath, RSB; Landen Cline, Adna

Linebacker: Manny Becerra-Souza, RSB; Caiden De Los Santos, RSB

Return specialist: Landen Cline, Adna; Kannon Kephart, Adna