Prep Volleyball Roundup: Willapa Valley, Taholah advance to 1B district volleyball semis

Ocosta survives while Willapa Valley and Taholah advanced to the semis as we review recent district tournament volleyball results involving Twin Harbors teams.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Willapa Valley 3, Wahkiakum 0

Willapa Valley advanced to the district semifinals after a straight-set victory over Wahkiakum on Tuesday at Wahkiakum High School.

The Vikings (13-5) defeated the Mules (11-5) by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-18 behind strong service and serve-receive performances.

“We played a pretty clean match tonight. What I liked the most is that the girls came focused and mentally prepared on what we needed to accomplish, then they just got to work,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “As a team, we served 90% at the service line. We’ve been pushing to reduced unforced errors, especially serving errors, so to see that number up is really exciting. Serve-receive was great tonight, our back row just kept pushing every point even when a ball or two got past us. I am impressed with the re-focus we had when they got two to three unanswered points on us. It was a quick adjustment and then right back to pass, set, hit.”

Valley was led by senior setter Lauren Matlock (29 assists) and middle blockers Tylar Keeton (15 kills, 6 blocks) and Paislee Hurley (10 kills, 3 blocks).

With the win, Valley advances to face Naselle in the district semis at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Toledo High School.

The winner will advance to Saturday’s final in Raymond and will earn a spot in the 1B State Tournament.

“It’s a great win for our girls, to see them working together and having fun, it made me proud,” Kempton said. “They’re taking big steps in the right direction and I’m excited to see where the rest of district play takes them.”

Willapa Valley 25 25 25 – 3

Wahkiakum 18 17 18 – 0

Leading players: WV – Hodel (4 aces, 2 kills, block, 4 digs); Channell (ace, 5 digs); Keeton (15 kills, 6 blocks); Hurley (10 kills, 3 blocks); Jones (5 kills); Sipp (11 digs); Barnum (3 digs); Matlock (29 assists).

~~~

Taholah 3, Columbia Adventist 0

Taholah defeated Columbia Adventist 3-0 in a 1B District 4 Tournament first-round game on Tuesday in Taholah.

The Chitwhins (14-6) were led by Noelani McCrory (13 kills), setter Rori Windham (30 assists, 4 aces) and Shirley Mae Stafford, who had an efficient 10 kills on 11 attempts.

No further information was provided for this game.

Taholah faces Pe Ell in a district-semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Toledo High School, with a berth in the state tournament at stake.

~~~

Ocosta 3, Columbia Adventist 2

Ocosta kept its season alive with a 3-2 win over Columbia Adventist in a 2B District 4 Tournament game on Wednesday at Toledo High School.

The Wildcats (7-14) trailed 2-1 after going 25-22, 24-26 and 25-22 over the first three sets, but rallied to win the last two sets by scores of 25-11 and 15-8.

“My team stepped on the court tonight with confidence and a desire to win,: said Ocosta head coach Erin Snider, who noted the performances of seniors Millie Tucker (15 assists, 7 kills, 23 service points) and Shae-Lynn Thurston (54 digs). “These two seniors stepped up in a big way.”

Snider added her team rallied after falling behind 2-1 in the match, one game away from elimination.

“After our loss in Set 3, we made a few defensive adjustments, calmed some nerves at the service line and were able to take sets four and five,” she said.

With the win, Ocosta advances to play the loser of the district-semifinal between Willapa Valley and Naselle, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Toledo High School.

The elimination game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at South Bend High School.

Ocosta 25 24 22 25 15 – 3

Columbia Adventist 22 26 25 11 8 – 2

Leading players: Ocosta – Gruber (13 kills); M. Tucker (15 assists, 7 kills, 23 service points); Pratt (7 kills); Morris (7 kills, 5 blocks); Thurston (54 digs, 4 aces).

~~~

Pe Ell 3, Ocosta 2

Ocosta fell in five sets to Pe Ell in a 1B District Tournament first-round game on Tuesday at Pe Ell High School.

The Wildcats (6-14) lost by scores of 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 16-25 and 13-15, taking the top-seeded Trojans (17-4) to the brink of defeat.

Ocosta was led by Shae-Lynn Thurston, who had 28 digs, went 20 for 20 in serve-receive attempts and served 10 aces in the loss.

Veronica Gruber and Bella Pratt had 12 and nine kills, respectively, while setting sisters Mille Tucker (12 assists) and Ava Tucker (11 assists) combined for 23 assists for Ocosta.

“I cannot be more proud of the effort and heart my team displayed tonight,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “Our serve-receive was solid, our communication was good and our serving was tough. We just came up a couple points short. Shae had a monster of a game and kept Pe Ell’s offense at bay and added 10 aces. This team is coming together at the right time, we just need to piece together a couple more wins.”

Ocosta 20 25 25 16 13 – 2

Pe Ell 25 17 23 25 15 – 3

Leading players: Ocosta – Gruber (12 kills); Pratt (9 kills); Thurston (28 digs, 20-20 serve-receive); M. Tucker (12 assists); A. Tucker (11 assists).

~~~

Other games

2A District 4 Tournament play-in game

Mark Morris 3, Aberdeen 0

(Aberdeen eliminated)

2B District 4 Tournament first round

Toldeo 3, Raymond-South Bend 0

Toutle Lake 3, North Beach 0

(North Beach vs. RSB in elimination game at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Raymond)