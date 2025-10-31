Prep Volleyball Roundup: Ocosta takes five-set thriller over Mary M. Knight to advance to district tournament

Wildcats eliminate Owls, will be 1B Coastal League No. 4 seed in next week’s playoff

Ocosta earned a spot in the district tournament as we review Thursday’s prep volleyball games on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ocosta 3, Mary M. Knight 2

Ocosta locked up the No. 4 playoff seed out of the 1B Coastal League with a 3-2 victory over Mary M. Knight on Thursday at Oakville High School.

The Wildcats (6-12 overall, 5-7 1B Coastal) defeated the Owls (8-9, 5-7) by scores of 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 19-25 and 15-4.

“Tonight’s win was a team effort,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “We played very well offensively and made very smart decisions with ball placement. Our setters both did a good job setting up the offense. Veronica (Gruber) had what I believe was her best game of her volleyball career with 20 digs and 18 kills. I look forward to taking this momentum into district play this week.”

In addition to Gruber’s stellar play, the Wildcats got key contributions from setters Ava Tucker (15 assists) and Millie Tucker (13 assists), middle blocker Peyten Morris (9 kills, 4 blocks), senior libero Shae-Lynn Thurston (22 digs) and freshman Annabelle Wolfley, who gave Ocosta a boost off the bench by serving for 10 points and three aces.

Ocosta will face the 1B Columbia Valley League’s top seed in the first round of the 1B District 4 Tournament at 6 p.m. on Monday (subject to change).

MMK 19 25 19 25 4 – 2

Ocosta 25 16 25 19 15 – 3

Leading players: Ocosta – Gruber (18 kills, 20 digs); A. Tucker (15 assists); M. Tucker (13 assists); Morris (9 kills, 4 blocks); Thurston (22 digs); Wolfley (10 service points, 3 aces).

~~~

Other games

Taholah 3, Willapa Valley 1

(Taholah gets the No. 2 seed in the district tournament, Valley the No. 3 seed)