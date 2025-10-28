Prep Volleyball Roundup: Montesano completes perfect league season with win over Elma

Also: Hoquiam locks up league’s second playoff seed with win over Rochester

The Evergreen League’s top two teams – Montesano and Hoquiam – capped off their regular seasons with victories as the prep volleyball season turns toward the district playoffs.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Montesano 3, Elma 0

Montesano completed a perfect league season with a straight-set victory over Elma on Tuesday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (10-6 overall, 8-0 1A Evergreen) defeated the Eagles (0-15, 0-8) by scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-14 to secure a perfect league record at 8-0.

“Our girls were emotional about Senior Night,” said Monte head coach Billie Dickinson, whose team lost just one set in league play this season. “But they were able to get it together and put together a good game. It was a nice team win for everybody.”

Montesano’s three seniors led the Bulldogs as outside hitter Grace Gooding (7 kills), middle blocker Carmen Bennefeld (5 kills) and libero Bentley Warne (10 digs) once again played huge roles in the victory.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano middle blocker Carmen Bennefeld records a kill during a straight-set victory over Elma on Tuesday in Montesano.

“It was emotional. We’re a very close-knit team and our seniors have provided some strong leadership for us,: Dickinson said. “Coming into the year, we were super young and didn’t have a ton of varsity experience. … They were steady leaders for our younger kids as we gained varsity experience and that was true tonight as well.”

Sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Perry went 19 of 19 with five aces from the service line and junior setter Makena Blancas had 17 assists for Monte.

Elma finishes the season without a win and was led by senior setter Haylee Maners (6 assists, 7 digs), freshman outside hitter Mercedes Carter (2 kills, 10 digs) and junior middle blocker Nani Kainos (6 kills, 6 digs, 3 block assists).

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma setter Haylee Maners passes the ball during a 3-0 loss to Montesano on Tuesday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs will face the Trico League’s No. 4 seed in the first round of the 1A District 4 Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Rochester High School (time to be determined).

Elma 13 10 14 – 0

Montesano 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Elma – Escoffon (kill, 2 digs, 3 block assists); Bossard (3 kills, dig); Maners (kill, 6 assists, 7 digs); Sackrider (2 kills, 5 digs); Carter (2 kills, 10 digs); Kanios (6 kills, ace, assist, 6 digs, 3 block assists); Pineda Moreno (4 digs); O’Gorman (7 digs). Montesano – Gooding (7 kills); Bennefeld (5 kills); Warne (10 digs); Perry (19-19 service, 5 aces); Blancas (17 assists).

Hoquiam 3, Rochester 0

Hoquiam locked up the No. 2 playoff seed out of the 1A Evergreen League with a straight-set win over Rochester on Tuesday at Rochester High School.

The Grizzlies (9-7, 5-3 1A Evergreen) defeated the Warriors (4-12, 2-6) 25-18, 25-15 and 25-16, securing the league’s second playoff seed via a set-tiebreaker in the two games the Grizzlies split with Tenino (5-4).

Hoquiam setter Mya Standstipher had another solid game quarterbacking the Grizzlies offense. The junior standout had 36 assists in the game, with four Grizzlies hitters recording at least seven kills in the match.

Sophomore outside hitter Aaliyah Kennedy led the way with an efficient 18 kills on 30 attempts (60%).

Piper Stankavich had eight kills with Sydney Gordon and Hallie Burgess recording seven kills apiece for Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies defense was led by libero Avery Brodhead (13 digs) and defensive specialist Ashlyn Aberle, who “made some key saves throughout the match to give us some momentum,” according to Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich.

”I’m really happy with how we finished each set because we passed well and we were able to spread out our offense and get more of our front row involved,” Bozich said. “I’m very happy with how, even when we weren’t playing our best, we never let down or gave up. We had to earn a lot of our points tonight since Rochester is such a scrappy team, but we were able to start passing better in-system and running a fast offense. Great way to end the season heading into districts.

Hoquiam will face the Trico League’s third seed on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Seton Catholic High School.

Hoquiam 25 25 25 – 3

Rochester 18 15 16 – 0

Leading players: Hoquiam – Brodhead (13 digs); Standstipher (36 assists); Gordon (7 kills); Burgess (7 kills); Stankavich (8 kills); Kennedy (18 kills).

Other games

