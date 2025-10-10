Prep Volleyball Roundup: Montesano blanks Elma to remain in league’s top spot

Also: Hoquiam handles Rochester for third win this week; Raymond-South Bend beats Ilwaco

Montesano, Hoquiam and Raymond-South Bend secured straight-set league victories as we review Thursday’s Twin Harbors prep volleyball games.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Montesano 3, Elma 0

After one cycle through league competition, Montesano sits on top.

The Bulldogs won its fourth-straight 1A Evergreen League game by cruising past Elma in straight sets on Thursday in Elma.

Monte (6-5 overall, 4-0 1A Evergreen) handled a the young and inconsistent Eagles (0-10, 0-4) by scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-15.

The Bulldogs led 17-7 in Game 1 and opened the second set on a 13-1 run to quickly go up 2-0.

In Game 3, Elma climbed back into the set to get to within a point at 13-12, but a long service streak from senior outside hitter Grace Gooding, who finished with a match-high five aces, extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 23-14.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Grace Gooding had a game-high five aces in a 3-0 win over Elma on Thursday at Elma High School.

A few points later, Monte’s Jordyn ‘JP’ Perry secured the victory with a kill to close out the match.

“The kind of defense we played and just our overall scrappiness plays well to the game Elma plays,” said Montesano head coach Billie Dickinson. “I was happy to see us get to the ball to our hitters so much. That’s something we’ve struggled with. … It was good to see us get the ball to them and get some good attacks.”

Montesano was led by Gooding with the aforementioned five aces and seven kills while setter Makena Blancas had 22 assists for the Bulldogs.

“All week, we’ve been preparing to play good, scrappy defense and be able to have anything come back to us, play off the net and be in good coverage spot,” Gooding said of her team’s keys to the win. “We just kept our heads in the game and didn’t celebrate too early. We’ve been working not celebrating until the ball hits the ground.”

Elma was led by Mercedes Carter with three kills and eight digs.

The Eagles front had success deflecting multiple Montesano kill attempts, allowing the back line to chase down loose balls and extend plays. But too many mistakes on the little things contributed largely to the Elma loss.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Mercedes Carter had eight digs to lead the Eagles in a 3-0 loss to Montesano on Thursday at Elma High School.

Elma head coach Natalie Windle said her team played a better in the third set than the previous two and she’s seeing improvements from game to game.

“We needed to just bring our energy up all-around, so that third game, we kind of turned it around and started to play our game. That made a huge difference for us,” she said. “We’re really starting to play as a team and that’s exciting. I feel like every game, we get better and better. We’re growing each game and learning. … It’s really fun to see the team evolve.”

The Bulldogs sit a game up on Tenino for first place in the 1A Evergreen League.

The Eagles are in last place, one game behind Rochester for the fourth and final playoff spot.

League play resumes for both teams at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Monte will be in Tenino to take on the Beavers while Elma has a road game at Rochester.

Montesano 25 25 25 – 3

Elma 14 9 15 – 0

Leading players: Montesano – Warne (4 digs); Wade (dig, ace, 8-9 service); Blancas (22 assists, 17-79 service, 3 aces, kill); Gooding (10-13 service, 5 aces, dig, 7 kills); Perry (13-15 service, ace, 5 kills); V. Prince (11-12 service, 6 kills); D. Prince (2 kills); Bennefeld (2 kills). Elma – Escoffon (kill); Lindley (assist, 3 digs); Bossard (7-7 service, 3 kills, 2 digs, ace); Maners (3 assists, 8 assists, 8-8 service, 5 digs); Sackrider (3 kills, 7 digs); Carter (3 kills, 8 digs); Kanios (2 kills, 7-7 service, 5 digs); Pineda Moreno (6-7 service, ace, 3 digs); O’Gorman (8 digs).

Hoquiam 3, Rochester 0

Hoquiam won its third game in four days with a 3-0 victory over Rochester on Thursday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

After beating Mossyrock on Monday and besting Elma in a league matchup on Tuesday, the Grizzlies (6-6, 2-2 1A Evergreen) started hot, winning the first game 25-8 before the Warriors (3-8, 1-3) rallied before Hoquiam would win Game 2 25-19.

Led by a big game from libero Avery Brodhead (18-18 service, 5 aces), setter Mya Standstipher (20 assists) and outside hitter Aaliyah Kennedy (16 kills), the Grizzlies won the third set 25-16 to close out their third victory this week.

“Playing three matches again this week, I’m so proud of this team for finishing strong,” Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich said. “We’ve gone through so much adversity the first part of our season so it’s been amazing that they’re bringing it all together right now.”

Hoquiam has a key league game against first-place Montesano at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Montesano.

Rochester 8 19 16 – 0

Hoquiam 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Hoquiam – Brodhead (18-18, 5 aces, 9 digs); Standstipher (20 assists); Kennedy (16 kills); Burgess (6 kills).

Raymond-South Bend 3, Ilwaco 0

Raymond-South Bend wasted little time dispatching of Ilwaco in straight sets on Thursday at Ilwaco High School.

The Ravens (6-3, 3-0 2B Pacific) defeated the last-place Fishermen (2-6, 0-3) by scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-22 to remain in a first-place tie with Forks.

“We made quick work of the game. Momentum was on our side, even in Game 3,” Ravens head coach Julie Jewell said. “We played a little unfocused in Game 3, but were still in control of the game. Everyone got good playing time.

RSB was led by senior hitter Sierra Stepp with 14 kills, and senior middle blockers Kassie Koski (6 kills, 4 blocks, 7 aces) and Ava Baugher (6 kills, 5 blocks).

Sophomore setter Mayelin Torres Quintana had eight assists to lead RSB.

The Ravens JV team won 25-22, 25-10 on Thursday.

RSB plays at Forks in a battle for the top spot in the 2B Pacific League at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

RSB 25 25 25 – 3

Ilwaco 7 9 22 – 0

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (8 assists, 8-8 service, ace, dig); Koski (6 kills, 4 blocks, 16-18 service, 7 aces, 8 digs); Stepp (14 kills, 6-6 service, ace, 7 digs); Baugher (7 assists, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 9-11 service, ace, 6 digs); Enlow (4 kills, 5 digs); Pine (4 digs); Sedy (kill, 3 digs); San (2 kills, 3-4 service, 2 assists); White-Kelley (14-14 service, 2 aces, 5 digs).

Other games

Aberdeen 3, Hoquiam 0

Forks 3, North Beach 1

Naselle 3, Willapa Valley 1