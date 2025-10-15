Prep Volleyball Roundup: Montesano beats Tenino to move into first place

Montesano and Raymond-South Bend moved closer to league titles as we review Tuesday’s prep volleyball action on the Harbor.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Montesano 3, Tenino 1

Behind its stellar defense, Montesano took a big step toward the 1A Evergreen League title with a 3-1 victory over Tenino on Tuesday at Tenino High School.

The Bulldogs (7-5 overall, 5-0 1A Evergreen) started off slow, losing the first set 25-22 to the Beavers (7-7, 3-2) but rallied to win the final three games by scores of 25-23, 25-11 and 25-15.

Monte was led by the defensive play of senior libero Bentley Warne, who had a team-high 18 digs and played stellar defense, according to head coach Billie Dickinson.

“Tenino sent a bunch of stuff back, free balls, chips and overpasses. There was a lot of things going on and (Warne) was all over the court,” Dickinson said. “She had a very special night.”

Senior middle blocker Carmen Bennefeld had 12 kills while senior outside hitter Grace Gooding and sophomore middle blocker Violet Prince added eight kills apiece for the Dogs.

Junior setter Makena Blancas had 27 assists for a Monte team that has won five straight games.

“We weren’t playing like ourselves when we came out,” Dickinson said of the slow start. “When we have success, our defense is a big part of it and (Warne) is certainly the centerpiece of that defense. It carries us through some down times at the net and it keeps us in games, which is very important. … I was really proud of the girls for their resiliency tonight. … They were able to recover and regroup.”

With the win, the Bulldogs now sit two games ahead of Tenino for the top spot in the league with three league games left on the schedule.

Monte host Hoquiam at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Montesano.

Montesano 22 25 25 25 – 3

Tenino 25 23 11 15 – 1

Rochester 3, Elma 1

Elma is still searching for its first win after a 3-1 loss to Rochester on Tuesday at Rochester High School.

The Eagles (0-11, 0-5 1A Evergreen) lost by scores of 25-14, 18-25, 25-22 and 25-21 to the Warriors (4-8, 2-3).

Elma was led by senior setter Haley Manners, who had 19 assists and nine digs in the match.

Senior Emily Escoffon had a team-high eight kills while junior middle blocker Nani Kainos had 17 digs and seven kills for the Eagles.

Sophomore defensive specialist Nayely Pineda-Moreno went a perfect 15 for 15 from the service line for Elma.

The Eagles host Tenino at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Elma 14 25 22 21 – 1

Rochester 25 18 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Elma – Bossard (kill); Escoffon (8 kills, 2 digs, block); Lindley (2 aces, dig); Maners (2 kills, 19 assists, 9 digs); Sackrider (5 kills, 2 aces, 15-16 service, 10 digs); Carter (2 kills, ace, 10 digs); Kanios (7 kills, 17 digs); Pineda-Moreno (2 kills, assist, 15-15 service, 7 digs); O’Gorman (assist, 10-11 service, 4 aces, 9 digs).

Ocosta 3, Wishkah Valley 0

Ocosta defeated Wishkah Valley in straight sets on Tuesday in Westport.

The Wildcats (5-7, 5-3 1B Coastal) defeated the Loggerettes (1-10, 0-9) by scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-7.

Ocosta was led by Veronica Gruber, who had a team high 11 kills and was a “powerhouse at the net,” according to head coach Erin Snider.

Bella Pratt had six aces while Ava Tucker and Millie Tucker had 13 assists apiece for Ocosta.

Freshman middle hitter Ella Kachman went 100% from the service line and was credited by Snider for her “all-around great play.”

“We tried three different line-ups throughout the match tonight and were able to give our freshman some time on the floor. They stepped up in a big way with all of them serving at 100% accuracy,” said Snider, noting Pratt switched positions to play libero in the second set. “I am excited to see what we can do in the next few weeks as we see league opponents the second time around.”

Ocosta hosts Pe Ell in a non-league contest at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wishkah Valley 16 16 7 – 0

Ocosta 25 25 25 – 3

Raymond-South Bend 3, Forks 1

Raymond-South Bend now sits alone atop the league standings after a 3-1 win over Forks on Tuesday at Forks High School.

The Ravens (7-3, 4-0 2B Pacific) seized control of the 2B Pacific League with a 25-16, 25-20, 24-26 and 25-23 victory over the Spartans (6-4, 3-1).

“I was really proud of the level of intensity we played with. A goal for us this week is to maintain our focus from start to finish and we did well with that tonight,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “We did a great job of serving and working their defense to keep them out of system on offense.”

Senior middle blocker Kassie Koski and sophomore outside hitter Macey Enlow had 21 digs apiece for the Ravens while senior middle blocker Ava Baugher had 13 total blocks to lead RSB.

“Macey Enlow handled a lot of balls and played well,” Jewell said. “Liz Lewis and Madi San made big contributions on defense and serve receive. I was glad our underclassmen played so well.”

The Ravens JV team won 2-1 on Tuesday.

RSB sits a game in front of Forks for the top spot in the league and will face Chief Leschi at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Chief Leschi High School.

RSB 25 25 24 25 – 3

Forks 16 20 26 23 – 1

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (ace, 10 assists, 5 digs); Koski (ace, 21 digs, 7 kills, 5 blocks); Stepp (2 aces, 11 digs, 2 kills); Baugher (9 digs, 5 assists, 7 kills, 13 blocks); Enlow (ace, 21 digs, 7 kills); Pine (ace, 5 digs, ace, kill); Sedy (6 digs); San (2 digs); Lewis (10 digs); White-Kelley (dig).

Other games

Tumwater 3, Aberdeen 0

Taholah 3, Willapa Valley 1