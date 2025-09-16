Prep Volleyball Roundup: Montesano beats Black Hills in five-set thriller

Also: Elma falls to Forks; North Beach beats Ocosta in straight sets

Montesano and North Beach started the work week off with wins as we review Monday’s prep volleyball action on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Montesano 3, Black Hills 2

A young Montesano team earned a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over Black Hills on Monday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (1-3 overall) snapped a three-game losing streak to start the season with a rousing 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-12 victory.

Tied at 8-8 in the fifth and final set, Montesano senior Grace Gooding served three straight aces to give the Bulldogs a lead they would never relinquish.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano middle blocker Violet Prince (foreground) attempts a kill as Makena Blancas looks on during the Bulldogs’ 3-2 win over Black Hills on Monday in Montesano.

“They played great. Black Hills has some good hitters, but we just played some great defense,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said. “(The victory) is just huge for our confidence. I’m so proud of the girls for how hard they’ve been working. They’ve improved so much. We’ve played some really good teams early on and I think we’ll be better in the long run for it.”

Junior setter Makena Blancas had 16 assists while sophomore middle blocker Violet Prince had six kills to lead the Bulldogs offense.

Senior libero Bentley Warne and sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Perry had 10 digs apiece for Monte.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano senior libero Bentley Warne records a dig during the Bulldogs’ 3-2 win over Black Hills on Monday in Montesano.

Dickinson noted the performance of junior Jordyn Wade, who played defensive specialist for the first time on Monday after spending last season as an outside hittter.

“I had her step in and play a new position and she was a big part of our victory tonight,” Dickinson said. “She’s never played there before and has been working really hard.”

Montesano takes on W.F. West on Wednesday in Chehalis.

Black Hills 25 17 20 25 12 – 2

Montesano 16 25 25 21 15 – 3

~~~

Forks 3, Elma 0

Elma fell in straight sets to Forks in a non-league match on Monday at Elma High School.

The Eagles (0-3) lost 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20 to the Spartans (1-1).

Elma was led by senior setter Haylee Maners (9 assists, 17 digs), junior middle blocker Nani Kainos (19 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks) and senior outside hitter Jenessa Sackrider (4 kills).

Elma hosts Aberdeen at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forks 25 25 25 – 3

Elma 21 20 20 – 0

Leading players: Elma – Escoffon (kill); Bossard (kill); Maners (9 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces, 17 digs); Sackrider (6 digs, 4 kills, ace, 9 digs); Carter (10 digs, ace, 12 digs); Kanios (5 digs, 4 kills, 4 aces, 19 digs, 2 blocks); Pineda Moreno (3 digs, kill, 8 digs); O’Gorman (4 digs, 13 digs).

~~~

North Beach 3, Ocosta 0

North Beach defeated Ocosta in straight sets on Monday at North Beach High School in Ocean Shores.

The Hyaks (2-1) defeated the Wildcats (1-1) 25-19, 25-23 and 25-21.

Ocosta junior Veronica Gruber led the Wildcats with six kills, three aces and 12 digs.

“Veronica was a force in all positions tonight,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “We competed well versus a tough North Beach squad and learned what works and what we need to change.”

Junior Ava Tucker added six assists and 11 digs for the Wildcats.

Ocosta hosts Taholah at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

North Beach plays at Lake Quinault at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ocosta 19 23 21 – 0

North Beach 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Ocosta – Ava Tucker (6 assists, 11 digs); Shae-Lynn Thurston (11 digs); Millie Tucker (4 kills, 8-8 service); Veronica Gruber (6 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces).