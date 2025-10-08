Prep Volleyball Roundup: Hoquiam sweeps Elma for second win in two days

Hoquiam and Willapa Valley earned straight-set victories as we review Tuesday’s Twin Harbors prep volleyball games.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Hoquiam 3, Elma 0

Despite not having their A-game, Hoquiam dug deep to earn a straight-set victory over Elma on Tuesday at Elma High School.

Playing in their second game in as many days, the Grizzlies (5-6 overall, 1-2 1A Evergreen) grounded the Eagles (0-9, 0-4) by scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-14.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam setter Mya Standstipher (5) celebrates with her teammates after a point during a straight-set win over Elma on Tuesday at Elma High School.

“A little different energy than last night, but I am proud of the fact that even not playing our best, we were able to finish each set strong,” Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich said. “Elma was incredibly scrappy and was getting everything back that we threw at them. I’m happy we got out of there in three sets because it could have easily been a different ending in the first two sets.”

Mya Stanstipher had 26 assists while outside hitters Aaliyah Kennedy and Hallie Burgess had 11 and nine kills, respectively, to lead the Grizzlies.

Hoquiam’s defense was led by libero Avery Brodhead with 13 digs and defensive specialist Keren Parra with nine digs.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma middle blockers Emily Escoffon (14) and Jenessa Sackrider attempt to block a spike by Hoquiam’s Hallie Burgess (3) during a 3-0 loss on Tuesday in Elma.

Both teams have home league games scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, with Elma hosting Montesano and Hoquiam facing Rochester.

Hoquiam 25 25 25 – 3

Elma 23 23 14 – 0

Leading players: Hoquiam – Brodhead (13 digs); Parra (9 digs); Standstipher (26 assists); Burgess (9 kills); Kennedy (11 kills).

~~~

Willapa Valley 3, Lake Quinault 0

Willapa Valley cruised to a straight-set victory over Lake Quinault on Tuesday in Menlo.

The Vikings (9-1, 7-1 1B Coastal) allowed a total of 28 points in a 25-5, 25-8 and 25-15 win over the Elks (3-9, 1-7).

Sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton had 12 kills while senior setter Lauren Matlock had 11 assists and five aces to lead the Vikings.

“Great home-court win tonight,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “We stressed coming out with a lot of energy and just play collected and confident. We passed well and were able to run some different options in the front row. Backrow attacking was terrific tonight. We’ve really worked hard on adding variety to our offense, seeing that improve tonight was exciting.”

Valley sits a half-game behind Naselle for the top spot in the 1B Coastal League.

The Vikings face the Comets in a battle for first place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Naselle.

Lake Quinault 5 8 15 – 0

Willapa Valley 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Willapa Valley – Matlock (5 aces, 11 assists); Hodel (3 aces, kill, dig); Sipp (2 aces, kill, dig); Barnum (ace, kill); Jones (kill); Keeton (12 kills); Channell (5 kills, 3 digs); Hurley (2 kills); Lynch (2 kills, assist); Neva (5 assists, 2 digs).

~~~

Other games

Shelton 3, Aberdeen 0

Chief Leschi 3, North Beach 0

Naselle 3, Wishkah Valley 0

Taholah 3, Mary M. Knight 0