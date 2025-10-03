Prep Volleyball Roundup: Aberdeen overcomes rash of injuries to beat W.F. West

Aberdeen and Montesano overcame adversity to earn victories as we review Thursday’s Twin Harbors prep volleyball matches.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen 3, W.F. West 0

Despite a rash of recent injuries, Aberdeen gutted out a straight-set victory over W.F. West on Thursday at Sam Benn Gymnasium in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (7-1 overall, 1-1 1A Evergreen) defeated the Bearcats (3-6, 0-2) by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 for their first 2A Evergreen Conference victory of the season.

Already missing two players entering the game, Aberdeen’s fortunes worsened when senior starting outside hitter Maddi Ritter was scratched from the lineup due to a planter fasciitis flare-up.

Shortly thereafter, starting defensive specialist Daniella Alavez-Oropeza rolled her ankle while returning to the service line after recording an ace in what head coach Desiree Glanz dubbed “a freak accident,” leaving the Bobcats with just one reserve player on the bench.

But behind another solid defensive performance from the likes of junior libero Sophia Knutson (9 digs), junior setter Mia Hallak (7 digs) and senior middle blockers Haylee Jahner (3 blocks) and Dallyn Williams (3 blocks) the Bobcats were able to secure the victory.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen setter Mia Hallak records a dig during a straight-set victory over W.F. West on Thursday at Aberdeen High School.

“I was most proud of my girls for overcoming some quick last minute changes to the lineup with two key players out of commission,” said Glanz, who said the performance of sophomore defensive specialist Kylie Wilson, a last-minute junior-varsity call-up, added to the team’s defense. “Everyone had a roll in tonight’s victory. They played unfazed by the unfortunate situation, communicated well and kept amazing energy. We never once lost momentum.”

The Bobcats offense was led by Williams and senior outside hitter Hadley Lowery with seven and six kills, respectively, while Hallak dished out a game-high 19 assists.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen outside hitter Hadley Lowery (10) rises for a spike during a 3-0 win over W.F. West on Thursday at Sam Benn Gym in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen plays at Shelton in a conference game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Shelton High School.

W.F. West 15 21 21 – 0

Aberdeen 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Aberdeen – Knutson (9 digs, ace, kill); Hallak (19 assists, ace, 3 kills, 7 digs); Jahner (3 blocks, 3 kills); Williams (7 kills, 3 blocks); Lowery (6 kills).

~~~

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano outside hitter Jordyn ‘JP’ Perry records a kill during a straight-set win over Rochester on Thursday in Montesano.

Montesano 3, Rochester 0

Montesano overcame some atypical play en route to a straight-set victory over Rochester on Thursday at Bo Griffith Memorial Gymnasium in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (5-5, 3-0 1A Evergreen) defeated the Warriors (3-6, 1-1) by scores of 25-14, 26-24 and 25-23, winning Game 2 after coming back from down 7-1.

“We played good defense. … It’s kind of who we are. We don’t let a lot of balls touch the ground without a person there. It carries us through some rough patches,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said. “We did a lot of uncharacteristic things tonight. Make no mistake, Rochester is a much improved team from last year. … We weren’t great on serve-receive. We usually pass the ball well off the serve, but we’ll get that fixed.”

Montesano was led by senior middle blocker Carmen Bennefeld, who had a team-high seven kills and was the spearhead of the Bulldogs defense.

“(Bennefeld) had a special game at the net for sure,” Dickinson said. “She was disruptive, sent stuff back, got a lot of touches. She was a real force at the net tonight.”

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano middle blocker Carmen Bennefeld (13) makes a play at the net during a 3-0 win over Rochester on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Libero Bentley Warne had 10 digs, setter Makena Blancas went 19 for 19 in service with four aces and 21 assists, and Dickinson commended the play of freshman hitter Ashlyn Lytle, who cam off the bend and “played really good defense in second and third sets.”

Montesano has a bye on Tuesday before taking on Elma at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Elma High School.

Rochester 14 24 23 – 0

Montesano 25 26 25 – 3

Leading players: Montesano – Bennefeld (7 kills); Warne (10 digs); Blancas (19-19 service, 4 aces, 21 assists).

~~~

Tenino 3, Hoquiam 2

Hoquiam’s up-and-down season continued with a 3-2 loss to Tenino on Thursday at Tenino High School.

The Grizzlies (3-6, 0-2 1A Evergreen) lost to the Beavers (6-6, 2-1) by scores of 26-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14 and 15-12.

“Once again, we were down a couple players due to injury and illness, so it’s been hard to really find a rhythm,” said Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich, whose team was without defensive specialists Keren Parra and Austyn Capoeman due to illness. “We just played without a lot of confidence tonight.”

The Grizzlies were led by junior setter Mya Standstipher (26 assists, 23-24 service, 6 aces), sophomore hitter Aaliyah Kennedy (18 kills) and sophomore libero Avery Brodhead (13 digs).

Hoquiam hosts Mossyrock at 6:30 p.m. on Monday for what promises to be a busy week, with three games followed by a weekend tournament in Adna.

Hoquiam 26 21 25 14 12 – 2

Tenino 25 25 18 25 15 – 3

Leading players: Hoquiam – Brodhead (13 digs); Kennedy (18 kills); Standstipher (26 assists, 23-24 service, 6 aces).

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 3, North Beach 0

Raymond-South Bend earned a key 2B Pacific League victory with a straight-set win over North Beach on Thursday at North Beach High School.

The Ravens (5-2, 2-0 2B Pacific) defeated the Hyaks (6-3, 3-2) 25-17, 25-11 and 25-17 in what RSB head coach Julie Jewell called a “competitive match with high energy and a fast tempo.”

RSB was led by do-it-all star senior in Ava Baugher, who went perfect from the service line (9-9) with an ace, had a team-high 11 kills, dug out seven balls while dishing out six assists.

Sophomore setter Mayelin Torres Quintana had 15 assists to lead RSB while senior middle blocker Kassie Koski had 10 digs and, along with Baugher, was credited by Jewell for her performance at the net.

“We expected North Beach to serve aggressively and I thought we handled their aggressive serves well,” Jewell said. “Kassie and Ava had great games. Their ability to control the net was a big part of our success. Kassie’s serving was strong and Ava’s Mayelin Torres Quintana’s setting were also key tonight. Really, everyone played well and contributed.”

With the win, RSB sits on top of the league standings, a half-game ahead of Forks.

The Hyaks are in third place after the loss.

The Ravens host Morton-White Pass at 7 p.m. on Monday.

North Beach faces Chief Leschi in a league game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Puyallup.

Raymond-South Bend 25 25 25 – 3

North Beach 17 11 17 – 0

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (15 assists, 16-17 service, ace, 3 digs); Koski (6 kills, 15-16 service, 2 aces, 10 digs); Stepp (3 kills, 5-5 service, ace, 7 digs); Baugher (11 kills, 6 assists, 9-9 service, ace, 7 digs); Enlow (3 kills, 11-12 service, ace, 6 digs); Pine (6-6 service, ace, 5 digs); Sedy (2 digs); San (2-2 service, 4 digs); Lewis (2-2 service, dig); White-Kelley (4-4 service, 5 digs).

~~~

Ocosta 3, Lake Quinault 0

Ocosta played well in a straight-set win over Lake Quinault on Thursday at Lake Quinault High School in Amanda Park.

The Wildcats (4-6, 4-4 1B Coastal) defeated the Elks (3-8, 1-6) 25-12-25-17 and 25-15.

Ocosta was led by Veronice Gruber with 10 kills and Bella Pratt with 11 digs.

Freshman Annabelle Wolfley came off the bench to add three service points – two off of aces – to contribute to the victory.

“Our team came together and communicated well tonight,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “I’m happy with both teams’ performances as the junior varsity team had some shining moments in their win as well.”

Ocosta sits in fourth place in the 1B Coastal League and faces Taholah at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Taholah.

Lake Quinault is in seventh place and faces Willapa Valley at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Menlo.

Ocosta 25 25 25 – 3

Lake Quinault 12 17 15 – 0

Leading players: Ocosta – Gruber (10 kills); Pratt (11 digs); Wolfley (2 aces).

~~~

Willapa Valley 3, Wishkah Valley 0

Willapa Valley kept pace with league-leading Naselle with a straight-set victory over Wishkah Valley on Wednesday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

The Vikings (8-1, 6-1 1B Coastal) defeated the Loggerettes (1-7, 0-7) won by scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-9 to remain a half-game behind the Comets (7-1, 6-0) for the top spot in the 1B Coastal League.

“I would have liked to see us start out with a little more fire this evening, but we started to get into rhythm towards the second and third set,” Vikings head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “Positive energy is always a must. It was a good night to see how that can impact our play.”

Sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton and senior middle blocker Paislee Hurley had three kills apiece while senior setter Azrielle Neva had four assists to lead the Vikings.

Willapa has won five games in a row and faces Naselle in a battle for first place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Naselle High School.

Wishkah will take on the Comets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Naselle.

Wishkah Valley 25 25 25 – 3

Willapa Valley 14 7 9 – 0

Leading players: Willapa Valley – Channell (3 aces, 2 digs); Sipp (2 aces, kill, 2 assists); Hodel (2 aces, kill, 2 digs); Keeton (3 kills); Hurley (3 kills, block); Ruddell (kill); Matlock (kill, 3 assists); Jones (kill); Neva (4 assists).