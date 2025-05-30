Prep Track & Field Roundup: Twin Harbors track stars compete on first day of State Championships

Several Twin Harbors track stars earned all-state status at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

In the first day of competition, several locals placed in the top eight to either earn all-state or qualify for their respective event final.

At the 2A state meet at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Aberdeen’s Landon Hamblin placed fourth overall in the boys shot put with a throw of 52 feet, one inch to earn all-state honors.

Aberdeen’s Adonis Hammonds placed 15th with a clearance of 6-0 in the boys high jump and the Bobcats 4×400-meter relay team of Cordell Roberts, Toby Nelson, Isaac Garcia and Henry Nelson placed seventh overall with a time of 3:26.37 in their preliminary heat to qualify for the state final.

Bobcats sprinter Braxton Gozart was two spots off of qualifying with a 10th-place finish in the boys 100 (11.33).

In the girls competition, Bobcats Mia Hallak (5:16.36) and Ailyn Haggard (5:20.79) placed 12th and 17th, respectively in the 1,600-meter race.

At the 1A/2B/1B State Championships in Yakima, multiple Harbor athletes placed in the top 10 on Thursday.

Leading the way was Hoquiam freshman RenaèJah Burtenshaw improved on her 1A-class leading time with a new personal-best of 11.96 to qualify in the top spot of the girls 100 meters.

North Beach’s Sawyer Reither finished second in the state in the 2B boys triple jump with a mark of 43-0.75, placing nine inches back of state-champion Evan Krupke of Reardan.

Montesano’s Shaun Straka earned an all-state spot with a throw of 49-7.5 to place sixth in the 1A boys shot put.

The Twin Harbors had two athletes qualify for the boys 300 hurdles final as Elma’s Ryder Nelson (41.70) and Hoquiam’s Oliver Bryson (41.76) placed sixth and seventh in the prelims, respectively.

Montesano’s Haley Schweppe placed seventh with a time of 5:18.26 to earn all-state honors.

The state championships resume on Friday and run through Saturday.

Full results available at WIAA.com.

Local results (top 8 qualify)

2A Boys high jump: 15, Adonis Hammonds, Aberdeen, 6-0.

2A Boys shot put: 4, Landon Hamblin, Aberdeen, 52-1.

2A Boys 100 prelims: 10, Braxton Gozart, Aberdeen, 11.33.

2A Boys 4×400 relay prelims: 7, Aberdeen (Cordell Roberts, Toby Nelson, Isaac Garcia, Henry Nelson), 3:26.37.

2A Girls 1600: 12, Mia Hallak, Aberdeen, 5:16.36. 17, Ailyn Haggard, Aberdeen, 5:20.79.

1A Boys shot put: 6, Shaun Straka, Montesano, 49-7.5.

1A Boys 300 hurdles prelims: 6, Ryder Nelson, Elma, 41.70. 7, Oliver Bryson, Hoquiam, 41.76.

1A Boys 1600: 22, Benny Anederson, Montesano, 4:38.01. 26, Frank Roberts, Elma, 4:45.77.

1A Girls 300 hurdles prelims: 15, Elka Cox, North Beach, 52.13.

1A Girls 1600: 7, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 5:18.26. 12, Samantha Schweppe, Montesano, 5:31.22.

1A Girls 100 prelims: 1, RenaèJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 11.96. 9, Hailey McElroy, Montesano, 12.58.

2B Boys triple jump: 2, Sawyer Reither, North Beach, 43-0.75.

2B Boys 300 hurdles prelims: 9, Elton Rockey, North Beach, 42.11.

1B Boys 100 prelims: 17, Chase Porter, Willapa Valley, 11.77. 19, Hazel Rhodes, Taholah, 11.81.

1B Girls long jump: 15, Kayleen Weber, Ocosta, 14-4.25.