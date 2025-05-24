Prep Track & Field Roundup: Twin Harbors to be well represented at state meets

Several Twin Harbors track and field standouts won district titles at their respective district-championship meets on Thursday.

~~~

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Aberdeen’s Haggard, Jahner, Nelson win district titles

Aberdeen athletes won four championships at the 2A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Columbia River High School.

The Bobcats were led by sophomore distance runner Ailyn Haggard, who won district titles in both the girls 1,600 and 3,200-meter races, Aberdeen’s only two-event winner at the meet.

Haggard was joined by teammate Haylee Jahner, who won the girls high jump to help the Bobcats girls team to a fourth-place finish with 61 points.

Standout senior Henry Nelson led the Bobcats boys team to a fourth-place finish (70 points) with another dominant victory in the 800 meters.

With the win, Nelson now has four district championships to his credit, winning the 800 as a freshman, junior and senior and the 400 his sophomore year.

Nelson also anchored the Bobcats’ 4×400-relay team, joining Cordell Roberts, Treven Clarkston and Isaac Garcia to place second and earn a trip to state.

Garcia earned a total of four state invitations (400, long jump, triple jump, 4×400 relay) while Adonis Hammonds earned two state trips (high jump, long jump) for the Bobcats.

Aberdeen’s boys team earned nine state spots while the girls team garnered seven state invitations.

The 2A State Championship Meet is scheduled for May 29-31 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Aberdeen state qualifiers

Boys

100 meters: 3, Braxton Gozart, 11.19.

400: 2, Isaac Garcia, 50.45.

800: 1, Henry Nelson, 1:55.86.

4×400 relay: 2, Aberdeen (Cordell Roberts, Treven Clarkston, Garcia, Nelson), 3:26.61.

Shot put: 3, Landon Hamblin, 16.08 PR.

High jump: 3, Adonis Hammonds, 1.83 meters.

Long jump: 2, Hammonds, 21-1.5. 4, Garcia, 21-1.25.

Triple jump: 3, Garcia, 42-5.25.

Girls

800: 4, Mia Hallak, 2:27.53.

1600: 1, Ailyn Haggard, 5:07.70. 3, Hallak, 5:25.48.

3200: 1, Haggard, 11:25.38.

Shot put: 3, Rylee Brooks, 34-10.5.

Discus: 3, Brooks, 32.89m.

High jump: 1, Haylee Jahner, 5-0.

Unified Results

Boys

100: X, Isaac Rivera, 13.31 PR. 1, Dillon Grove, 13.56 PR. 2, Joshua Bowen, 14.04. 3, Tanner Napoleon, 15.69.

Shot put: 1, Joshua Bowen, 8.06m. X, Isaac Rivera, 7.01m.

Girls

100: X, Fiona Roberts, 14.13 PR. X, Valeria Aguilar Arana, 14.96.

Mixed

4×100 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Valeria Aguilar Arana, Tanner Napoleon, Fiona Roberts, Joshua Bowen), 56.82.

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Frank Roberts, seen here in a file photo, won the boys 1,600-meter race at the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School.

Elma’s boys, Monte’s girls place third in district

Elma’s boys and Montesano’s girls team each placed third at the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School.

Led by event wins by sophomore Ricardo Guadarrama (100, 200) and sophomore Frank Roberts (1,600), Elma’s boys team scored 87 points to place third behind district-champion Seton Catholic (114.5 points) and King’s Way Christian (108.5).

Hoquiam standout Ryker Maxfield won a district title in the 3,200-meter race, leading a strong field dominated by Harbor athletes, with teammate Junior Soto, Roberts and Montesano’s Benny Anderson rounding out the top four to qualify for state.

Montesano scored 81 points in the girls competition to place third behind Seton Catholic (107.17) and Columbia-White Salmon (86.5).

The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Haley Schweppe, who won district championships in three races (800, 1600, 3200), with sister Samantha Schweppe also qualifying for state in all three events.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Haley Schweppe, seen here in a file photo, won three races at the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday in Vancouver.

Hoquiam freshman phenom RenaèJah Burtenshaw continued her dominance in winning district titles in both the 100 meters and the long jump to lead the Grizzlies to a eighth-place team finish (49.33).

Hoquiam junior Sydney Gordon also won a district-championship for the Grizzlies with a victory in the shot put.

The 1A State Championship is scheduled for May 29-31 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

Local state qualifiers

Boys

100 meters: 1, Ricardo Guadarrama, Elma, 10.92.

200: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 22.07.

1600: 1, Frank Roberts, Elma, 4:30.91 PR. 2, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 4:31.20 PR.

3200: 1, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 9:55.56. 2, Junior Soto, Hoquiam, 9:58.28 PR. 3, Roberts, Elma, 10:01.20 PR. 4, Anderson, Montesano, 10:02.56 PR.

300 hurdles: 2, Ryder Nelson, Elma, 41.01. 3, Oliver Bryson, Hoquiam, 41.45 PR.

4×100 relay: 2, Elma (Jordan Meadows, Ryder Nelson, Jaxon Brookins, Guadarrama), 43.78. 3, Montesano (Kaden Stott, Thomas Flink, Jerrell Bayless, Ashton McKinney), 43.80.

4×400 relay: 3, Elma (Guadarrama, Kole Boice, Ashton Brown, Aaron Tuttle), 3:32.54.

Shot put: 2, Shaun Straka, Montesano 44-0.5.

Discus: 2, Kohan Morrison, Elma, 120-9.

Javelin: 3, Gavin Root, Montesano, 146-2.

Girls

100: 1, RenaèJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.27. 3, Hailey McElroy, Montesano, 12.75.

800: 1, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 2:26.67. 3, Samantha Schweppe, Montesano, 5:28.97.

1600: 1, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 5:24.04. 2, S. Schweppe, Montesano, 5:28.97.

3200: 1, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 11:45.22. 2, S. Schweppe, Montesano, 12:00.09.

100 hurdles: 4, Sam Roundtree, Montesano, 17.72.

4×100 relay: 4, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Brittany Alcala, Katlyn Brodhead, Burtenshaw), 52.34.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 35-7. 3, Willow Valentine, Montesano, 32-0.5.

High jump: 4, Audreauna Kanios, Elma, 4-10.

Pole vault: 2-tie, E. Brodhead, Hoquiam, 9-0.

Long jump: 1, Burtenshaw, 17-2.75 PR.

Boys Ambulatory

Shot put: 1, Carson Anderson, Elma, 17-1. 2, Noah Stoddard, Elma, 14-4.5 PR.

Discus: 1, Anderson, Elma, 41-1. 2, Stoddard, Elma, 25-1 PR.

Javelin: 1, Anderson, Elma, 38-7 PR. 2, Stoddard, Elma, 29-3.

~~~

North Beach earns multiple state-qualifying spots

The North Beach Hyaks earned several spots at the upcoming state meet with a solid performance at the 2B District 4 Championships on Thursday at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

The Hyaks boys team earned five state spots, led by district-title wins in the 300 hurdles by senior Elton Rockey and a gold-medal performance by senior Sawyer Reither in the triple jump to place seventh as a team.

The Hyaks girls finished third overall, earning eight invitations to state.

North Beach was led by senior Katana Capoeman, who qualified in both the long jump and triple jump.

Sophomore Elka Cox and freshman Brooklyn Reither each qualified for three state events, with both running on the Hyaks state-qualifying 4×100 and 4×200-meter relay teams.

“The team really stepped up today at districts,” North Beach head coach Peter Fry said. “We are thrilled to take several to state next week, and we see even more success on the horizon.”

Raymond-South Bend’s Ava Baugher qualified for the state meet with a fourth-place finish in the girls high jump.

RSB standout junior high jumper Chris Banker failed to qualify for the state meet after receiving a “No Height” mark at the district meet.

The 2B State Championship Meet will be held May 29-31 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

Local state qualifiers

Boys

110 hurdles: 3, Elton Rockey, North Beach, 16.23 PR.

300 hurdles: 1, Rockey, North Beach, 41.87 PR.

High jump: 3, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 5-6. 4, Sawyer Reither, North Beach, 5-6.

Triple jump: 1, Reither, North Beach, 41-8.

Girls

300 hurdles: 4, Elka Cox, North Beach, 52.20.

4×100 relay: 3, North Beach (Macenzie Osborne-Hansen, Mackenzie McCrory, Cox, Brooklyn Reither), 53.94.

4×200 relay: 2, North Beach (Denahli Hoylman, McCrory, Cox, Reither), 1:53.99.

High jump: 4, Ava Baugher, Raymond-South Bend, 4-9.

Pole vault: 3, Osborne-Hansen, North Beach, 7-6.

Long jump: 2, Katana Capoeman, North Beach, 15-1 PR.

Triple jump: 3, Capoeman, North Beach, 32-4.5. 4, Reither, North Beach, 32-1 PR.