Prep Tennis Roundup: Montesano’s Otterstetter wins district singles championship

Also: Aberdeen’s Knutson second at district meet, advances to state tournament

Girls prep tennis standouts Karissa Otterstetter of Montesano and Aberdeen’s Sophie Knutson placed among the leaders at their respective district-championship meet this past week.

~~~

PREP TENNIS

Montesano’s Otterstetter wins singles district title

Montesano senior Karissa Otterstetter defeated three opponents on Wednesday to claim the 1A District 4 championship at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

Otterstetter, who didn’t lose a set in league play and was named the 1A Evergreen League’s MVP this season, opened her tournament run with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Fort Vancouver’s Natalie Weinmaster followed by a 6-1, 6-0 semifinal win over Stevenson’s Timber Griffiths.

In the district final, Otterstetter dispatched of Fort Vancouver’s Esther Pechko 6-1, 6-0 to win the district singles championship.

Otterstetter advances to the 1A State Tournament beginning Friday at the Yakima Tennis Club.

~~~

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aberdeen’s Sophie Knutson placed second overall at the 2A District 4 Tournament on Friday at the Steamboat Tennis Club in Olympia.

Aberdeen’s Knutson places second at districts

Aberdeen standout and 2A EvCo singles champion Sophie Knutson placed second overall at the 2A District 4 Tournament at the Steamboat Tennis Club in Olympia.

Knutson defeated Columbia River’s Evelyn Pan 6-3, 6-1 and Woodland’s Tessa Townsend 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to Friday’s district-championship match.

In the final, Knutson matched up against reigning district champion and state fourth-place finisher Jenny Serebriakova of Columbia River.

As many other before her, Knutson struggled against the heavy serve of Serebriakova and eventually lost 6-2, 6-0.

Knutson then faced Mark Morris’ Emme MacArthur, where she used her stamina game to outlast her opponent 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1, to claim second place in the district and advance to the state meet.

“Sophie was able to physically outlast a tough hitter and get to balls that most players just wouldn’t be able to get to,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said.

Knutson is the first Aberdeen girls tennis player to advance to the state tournament in several decades.

The 2A Girls State Tennis Tournament begins Friday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.