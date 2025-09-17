Prep Roundup: Willapa Valley falls in five sets to Naselle in key 1B Coastal League matchup

Here are results from recent Twin Harbors prep sports events.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Naselle 3, Willapa Valley 2

Willapa Valley saw what seemed a certain victory slip away as the Vikings fell in five sets to Naselle in a 1B Coastal League game on Tuesday at Willapa Valley High School.

The Vikings (4-1 overall, 2-1 1B Coastal) won the first two sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-22 and were just one game away from winning the match.

But the Comets (4-0, 4-0) stayed alive with a 26-24 win in Set 3 then won the final two sets by scores of 25-23 and 15-12 to complete the reverse-sweep and hand the Vikings their first loss of the season.

“We’ve known this would be a tough match, Naselle plays quick. I thought we came out tough in the first and second set, exactly how we wanted to, but we lost steam and couldn’t finish the ball game,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “I saw a lot of great hustle plays, digs, versatility in our attacking, aggressive serving and a couple of long rallies that fell our way, but ultimately we struggled to mentally check back in. We’ll regroup and get back to work. We’ve got a great season ahead and I’m looking forward to improving as a team day by day.”

Rilyn Channell had 21 digs, Jillian Hodel recorded six aces and Tylar Keeton had 10 kills to lead Valley.

The Vikings face Taholah at 7 p.m. Thursday at Taholah High School.

Naselle 17 22 26 25 15 – 3

Willapa Valley 25 25 24 23 12 – 2

Leading players: WV – Hodel (6 aces, kill, 3 assists, 6 digs); Barnum (4 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs); Matlock (3 aces, kill, 5 digs); Channell (2 aces, 21 digs); Sipp (ace, 7 digs); Keeton (10 kills, 3 digs); Hurley (7 kills, 4 blocks); Lynch (3 kills); Young (kill).

~~~

Rainier 3, Hoquiam 0

Hit by a recent wave of injury and illness, Hoquiam fell in straight sets to Rainier on Tuesday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

The Grizzlies (1-3) 25-20, 25-10 and 25-9 while playing with a limited lineup.

“It’s really hard to find consistency when missing players,” Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich said. “We had to play with three different lineups, which is tough to get comfortable with. This is what preseason is for, to work out the kinks and find the right combination to score points. I have no doubt we’ll get there.”

Avery Brodhead led Hoquiam with 17 digs and “was a real bright spot on defense,” according to Bozich.

Hallie Burgess had five kills for the Grizzlies.

Hoquiam plays at the North Beach Tournament this weekend.

Rainier 25 25 25 – 3

Hoquiam 20 10 9 – 0

~~~

Toledo 3, Raymond-South Bend 2

Raymond-South Bend lost a hard-fought, back-and-forth match 3-2 to Toledo on Tuesday in South Bend.

The Ravens (0-2) lost 18-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16 and 17-19.

“I thought we played well for the most part,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “It seemed like we were holding back offensively at times. There were too many times we played it safe and it ended up costing us. But really, it was a great game and we showed so much improvement from last week.”

Senior middle blocker Ava Baugher had a monster game, recording a triple-double with a team-high 16 kills, 15 digs and 10 aces to go along with six blocks and a perfect 27 for 27 at the service line.

Senior Kassie Koski also had a solid game for RSB, going 20 for 20 from the service line with 14 digs, seven kills and six blocks.

RSB’s junior varsity team won 25-11 and 25-21.

The Ravens face Napavine at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Napavine.

Toledo 25 13 25 16 19 – 3

RSB 18 25 21 25 17 – 2

Leading players: RSB – Baugher (27-27 service, 10 aces, 15 digs, 16 kills, 6 blocks); Koski (20-20 service, 14 digs, 7 kills, 6 blocks).

~~~

Taholah 3, Ocosta 0

Ocosta fell to Taholah in straight sets on Tuesday at Ocosta High School in Westport.

The Wildcats (0-3) lost to the Chitwhins (2-2) 25-11, 25-17 and 26-24 to suffer their third consecutive straight-set loss to start the season.

Ava Weimer went 14 of 14 from the service line while senior libero Shae-Lynn Thurston had a team high 24 digs for the Wildcats.

Veronica Gruber led Ocosta with four kills.

“We experimented with a new serve receive rotation tonight and learned more about what works for us,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “By the third set, we were clicking. I just wish we had a bit more to play tonight.”

Ocosta faces Wishkah Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wishkah Valley High School.

Taholah 25 25 26 – 3

Ocosta 11 17 24 – 0

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Tumwater 199, Aberdeen 224

Aberdeen faced a Tumwater team that benefited from a home-course advantage in a 199-224 loss on Monday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

The Bobcats had four of its five recorded scores at 45 or under, led by William Yee, Grady Ainsworth and Isaac McCarty, each with a score of 44 over nine holes of golf.

Ainsworth’s birdie on the first hole – the handicap hole (hardest on the course) – highlighted the Bobcats’ performance in the match.

But Tumwater’s top five scores were 41 or better, led by Braeden Konrad and Liam Gustafson, who tied with a 39 to earn co-Medalist of the Match honors. “

Tumwater got the best of us yesterday. They have some great golfers,” Aberdeen head coach Brandon Ainsworth said. “The greens were tough being that they were punched and sanded.”

Aberdeen’s Mylan Bruner (47) and Nolan Hood (48) carded sub-50 scores but missed the Bobcats top-five scores.

Aberdeen (224): William Yee 44, Grady Ainsworth 44, Isaac McCarty 44, Tyce Greene 45, Mylan Bruner 47.

Tumwater (199): Braeden Konrad 39, Liam Gustafson 39, Baylor Olson 40, Mason Meling 40, Jeremy Cook/Easton Conrad 41.