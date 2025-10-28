Prep Roundup: Willapa Valley caps Senior Night with win over Ocosta

Willapa Valley and Raymond-South Bend won on the volleyball court as we review Monday’s Twin Harbor prep sports.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Willapa Valley 3, Ocosta 1

Willapa Valley gave its Senior Night crowd a thrill with a 3-1 victory over Ocosta on Monday in Menlo.

The Vikings (12-4 overall, 9-3 1B Coastal) won by scores of 25-6, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-13 to beat the Wildcats (5-12, 5-6) for the second time this season in 1B Coastal League play.

Valley was led by senior setter Lauren Matlock, who had 38 assists, and sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton, who buried a game high 20 kills to go along with three blocks.

Vikings senior middle blocker Paislee Hurley added 10 kills and two blocks for Valley.

“There’s always some emotions on senior night, we’re graduating 13 this year and we felt a lot of support from the community for them,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “I thought we started the match fast and we expected Ocosta to push back and they did. I was proud of the way we refocused in the third and fourth set. As a team we served well and were smart about placing the ball. The girls hustled and played hard tonight and I’m happy they could get a win on senior night.”

Ocosta was led by sophomore Bella Pratt (6 kills, 4 aces, 28 digs) and senior defensive specialist Shae-Lynn Thurston (38 digs).

“We had a difficult time getting our serve-receive going in Set 1, however, after making a few adjustments, we came out on fire in Set 2, winning it 25-22,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “We couldn’t find a consistent rhythm tonight.”

Valley sits in second place in the 1B Coastal League, a half-game ahead of Taholah, while the Wildcats are in fourth place.

Ocosta takes on Taholah at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Taholah High School.

Ocosta 6 25 22 13 – 1

Willapa Valley 25 22 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Ocosta – Pratt (6 kills, 4 aces, 28 digs); Thurston (38 digs); Morris (4 kills, 3 solo blocks); Bodwell (3 kills, 2 solo blocks). WV – Hodel (3 aces, 2 assists); Keeton (3 aces, 20 kills, 3 blocks, assist); Jones (3 aces, 7 kills); Matlock (ace, 38 assists); Channell (ace, 5 kills); Hurley (10 kills, 2 blocks); Barnum (5 kills); Neva (4 assists); Sipp (assist).

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 3, Ilwaco 0

Raymond-South Bend remained unbeaten in the 2B Pacific League with a straight-set win over Ilwaco on Monday in South Bend.

The Ravens (11-4, 6-0 2B Pacific) defeated the Fishermen (3-8, 1-5) by scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-16, thanks in large part to a 93% service rate (67-72) and solid games from senior middle blocker Kassie Koski (10 kills, 9 digs, 14-15 service) and Ava Baugher (11 digs, 7 kills, 17-18 service, 6 aces).

“It was a good way to start the week,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “We started a little slow. I think we were behind 5-1 at the beginning of Game 1 before things started clicking for us. We were in control the rest of the game.”

RSB sits a half-game ahead of Forks in the 2B Pacific League.

The two teams will meet in a key league matchup at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Raymond High School.

Ilwaco 13 13 16 – 0

RSB 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (7-7 service, 5 digs); Koski (14-15 service, 2 aces, 9 digs, 3 assists, 10 kills); Stepp (13-15 service, ace); 10 digs, 8 kills); Baugher (17-18 service, 6 aces, 11 digs, 4 assists, 7 kills); Enlow (11-12 service, ace, 9 digs, 3 assists); Pine (5-5 service, 4 digs, 3 assists); Sedy (2 digs, assist); White-Kelley (dig, assist); Warnstadt (2-2 service, 6 digs).

~~~

Other games

Prep Volleyball

Forks 3, North Beach 0

Girls Prep Soccer

Toledo 7, Raymond-South Bend 0

~~~

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

North Beach boys win league title

With four placements in the top 10, the North Beach boys cross country team won the league title at the 2B Pacific League Championships on Thursday at Ocosta High School.

The Hyaks scored 38 points, well ahead of second-place Forks (63 points) and were led by junior J.B. Fabian, who placed second overall with a time of 18:34.45.

Joining Fabian in the top 10 were teammates Jax Hudson (5th), Major Hudson (6th) and Charlie Gersitz (10th).

North Beach’s Kenneth Frank placed 15th to round out the Hyaks score.

Other Twin Harbors athletes placing top 10 were Willapa Valley sophomore Colton Kempton (3rd) and Ocosta sophomore Logan White (8th).

In the girls race, Ocosta freshman Alissa Lamm was the top local finisher, placing 6th overall with a time of 26:41.77.

North Beach junior Jayna Britt placed ninth, completing the 5,000-meter course with a time of 27:57.96.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Results

Boys team standings: 1, North Beach 38. 2, Forks 63. 3, Naselle 67. 4, Ilwaco 102. 5, Ocosta 111. 6, Willapa Valley 125.

Boys individual standings: 1, Caesar Garcia, Naselle, 18:22.16. 2, J.B. Fabian, North Beach, 18:34.45. 3, Colton Kempton, Willapa Valley, 18:57.57. 4, Luis Ornelas, Forks, 18:57.86. 5, Jax Hudson, North Beach, 19:14.78. 6, Major Hudson, North Beach, 19:22.10. 7, Noah Foster, Forks, 19:34.92. 8, Logan White, Ocosta, 19:41.63. 9, Darinel Garcia-Lopez, Forks, 19:44.04. 10, Charlie Gersitz, North Beach, 19:51.62. 11, Devin Day, Ilwaco, 20:08.88. 12, Romain Garcia, Naselle, 20:17.43. 13, Trajen Ford, Naselle, 20:18.65. 14, Bo Dunagan, Naselle, 20:31.86. 15, Kenneth Frank, North Beach, 20:43.37. 16, Billy Burns, Ocosta, 20:46.54. 17, Blake Eisbrenner, Ilwaco, 20:53.55. 18, Dakota Frank, North Beach, 20:57.71. 19, Kasen Linthakhan, Ilwaco, 21:10.19. 20, Santiago Joaquin, Forks, 21:22.65. 21, Holden Britt, North Beach, 21:23.12. 22, Angel Medrano, Ocosta, 21:30.16. 23, Jesse Watson, Forks, 21:32.78. 24, Abner Garcia, Forks, 21:51.84. 25, Camden Wetterauer, Willapa Valley, 22:37.35. 26, Ashton Cherry, Ilwaco, 22:48.85. 27, Logan Wirkkala-Scheller, Naselle, 22:55.37. 28, Aiden Burns, Ocosta, 23:12.65. 29, Thendrix Besin, Ilwaco, 23:13.21. 30, Ezekiel Phimmasone, Raymond-South Bend, 23:40.82. 31, Sabastien Perkins, Willapa Valley, 23:44.09. 32, Nathan Richter, Willapa Valley, 23:45.85. 33, Druv Athmanathan, Ilwaco, 23:54.53. 34, Adan Montealegre, Forks, 24:05.01. 35, Alexander Hernandez, Ilwaco, 24:13.47. 36, Mason Humphreys, Ilwaco, 24:31.30. 37, Donovan Bale, Raymond-South Bend, 24:49.13. 38, Reilly Browning, Naselle, 24:56.77. 39, Remy Terrell, North Beach, 25:22.56. 40, Darrien Milbert, Willapa Valley, 25:24.73. 41, Emmett Butler, Ocosta, 25:25.71. 42, Oskar Mirante, Ocosta, 26:15.73. 43, Coleten Buck, North Beach, 27:00.90. 44, Andy Rosas, Naselle, 27:01.84. 45, Eliott Delaney, North Beach, 27:18.42. 46, Ryan Hendricks, North Beach, 27:27.65. 47, Alexander Martinez, Ocosta, 27:45.82. 48, Isaiah McDaniel, North Beach, 28:13.38. 49, Nolan Benson, Ilwaco, 29:27.41.

Girls team standings: 1, Naselle 17. 2, North Beach 52. 3, Willapa Valley 69.

Girls individual standings: 1, Elsa Linquist, Ilwaco, 20:50.23. 2, Kenzie Larson, Naselle, 22:02.86. 3, Karsen Green, Naselle, 24:30.78. 4, Brooklyn Avalon, Naselle, 25:55.27. 5, Elizabeth Morrison, Forks, 26:06.54. 6, Alissa Lamm, Ocosta, 26:41.77. 7, June Gaedtke, Forks, 27:31.30. 8, Kinley Petrovich, Forks, 27:31.53. 9, Jayna Britt, North Beach, 27:57.96. 10, Lillian Hayes, Naselle, 28:11.55. 11, Jaylee Bonk, Naselle, 29:00.97. 12, Elisabeth Green, Naselle, 29:34.85. 13, Alicia Knight, Naselle, 29:39.77. 14, Anna Perkins, Willapa Valley, 29:43.82. 15, Ashlyn Eastham, Naselle, 31:24.45. 16, Addison Kulp, Raymond-South Bend, 32:01.56. 17, Shaylee Suomela, Naselle, 32:39.70. 18, Elise Barron, North Beach, 32:49.45. 19, Riley Sampson, North Beach, 32:49.65. 20, Bella Yothamart, North Beach, 33:48.12. 21, Ellie Zielesch, Willapa Valley, 33:52.03. 22, Reagan Seely, Willapa Valley, 36:19.22. 23, Alberta Kary, Ilwaco, 36:34.29. 24, Samantha Levesque, North Beach, 42:44.04. 25, Darby Richter, Willapa Valley, 43:53.45. 26, Anagayle Hodel, Willapa Valley, 47:38.22.