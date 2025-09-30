Prep Roundup: Raymond-South Bend dominant in straight-set victory over Rochester

Raymond-South Bend had arguably its best performance of the season as we review Monday’s prep sports on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Raymond-South Bend 3, Rochester 0

Raymond-South Bend had one of its better performances of the season in a straight-set win over Rochester on Monday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (3-2 overall) defeated the Warriors (3-5) by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-12.

RSB was led by senior standout Ava Baugher, who finished with 10 kills, 10 digs, eight assists, four aces and four blocks in an impactful performance.

Baugher wasn’t the only Ravens player to fill up the stat sheet as senior middle blocker Kassie Koski (10-10 service, 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs) and senior hitter Sierra Stepp (20-20 service, 4 aces, 9 kills, 8 digs) were just two more of a team full of Ravens to contribute in the victory.

“We played well right from the start, probably our best Monday showing ever,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “Our offense was very effective tonight. We missed three serves and had nine hitting errors all night. Our communication was also good tonight. We were scrappy on defense. Everyone contributed to the win.”

The Ravens host Chief Leschi at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in South Bend.

Rochester 12 10 12 – 0

RSB 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: RSB – Koskie (10-10 service, 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs); Baugher (18-20 service, 4 aces, 10 kills, 4 blocks, 8 assists, 10 digs); Stepp (20-20 service, 4 aces, 9 kills, 8 digs); Pine (5-5 service, ace, assist, 3 digs); Torres Quintana (11 assists, kill); Enlow (9-9 service, 3 kills, 7 digs); White-Kelley (5-5 service, 3 digs); Sedy (5 digs); San (4 digs); Lewis (2 digs).

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Elma 203, Rochester 213

Elma battled through the rain to defeat Rochester 203-213 on Monday at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

The Eagles were led by Cole Niemi, who shot a 50 over nine holes to earn Medalist of the Match.

Niemi parred the fifth hole on a day where the first rain of the fall sports season made course conditions less than optimal.

“Sloppy day out on the course. First rain day for our team this year and there was a lot to learn about how that will affect our game,” Elma head coach Collin McMaster said. “Proud of our boys for coming through against a good Rochester team and congratulations to Cole Niemi with Medalist honors in these tough conditions.”

Trey Yeager, Dylan Myer and Lucas Norris each shot a 51 to round out the Eagles top-four scores.

Elma hosts Tenino at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaksridge Golf Course.

Elma (203): Cole Niemi 50, Trey Yeager 51, Dylan Myer 51, Lucas Norris 51.

Rochester (213): Wesley Dahl 51, Clayton Knutson 53, Boden Grimm 54, Darin Ware 55.

~~~

Aberdeen 214, Hoquiam 231

Aberdeen defeated Hoquiam 214-231 on Monday at Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Aberdeen’s Nolan Hood shot a 38 to lead the Bobcats and earn Medalist of the Match honors, his second nine-hole round of 38 this season.

William Yee (42), Tyce Greene (43), Grady Ainsworth (44) and Isaac McCarty (47) rounded out the Bobcats’ top-five scores in the first wet-weather conditions of the fall season.

”As soon as our match started it was down pouring and the kids all agreed to play with a two-putt max once on the green,” said Aberdeen head coach Brandon Ainsworth, who acknowledged he and Hoquiam head coach Chase Taylor let the players decide on the two-putt rule. “Even with the wet course conditions, we had some kids turn in some good scores.”

Aden Hartt led Hoquiam with a round of 43.

The Bobcats face Shelton at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Alderbrook Golf Course.

Hoquiam faces Montesano at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Highland Golf Course.

Aberdeen (214): Nolan Hood 38, William Yee 42, Tyce Greene 43, Grady Ainsworth 44, Isaac McCarty 47.

Hoquiam (231): Aden Hartt 43, Lucas Montoure 46, Danton Cole 46, Noah Taylor 47, Daymond Cole 49.

~~~

Other games

Prep Volleyball

Wishkah Valley 3, Oakville 0

Girls Prep Soccer

Onalaska 8, Raymond-South Bend 0