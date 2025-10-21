Prep Roundup: Montesano win streak snapped in straight-set loss to Rainier

Also: Willapa Valley rallies, falls in five sets to Pe Ell

Montesano’s volleyball team had its winning streak snapped as we review Monday’s Twin Harbors prep sports.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Rainier 3, Montesano 0

Montesano fell to Rainier 3-0 in a non-league match on Monday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (8-6 overall) struggled against Rainier (10-4) and its heavy-hitting offense, falling by scores of 25-8, 25-15 and 25-17 to snap Monte’s six-game winning streak.

Montesano was led by junior setter Makena Blancas, who had a double-double with 17 assists and 10 digs.

Libero Bentley Warne and hitter Jordyn Perry added 10 digs apiece for the Bulldogs in the loss.

“(Rainier) is a really good team. … It was good to play a team like that with the kind of hitters they have,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said. “I think it will be beneficial as we move into the postseason. We learned a lot tonight and there are plenty of things we need to work on.”

Monte resumes 1A Evergreen League play against Rochester at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rochester High School.

Rainier 25 25 25 – 3

Montesano 8 15 17 – 0

Leading players: Montesano – Blancas (10 digs, 17 assists); Warne (10 digs); Jordyn Perry (10 digs).

Pe Ell 3, Willapa Valley 2

Willapa Valley rallied but fell to Pe Ell in a hotly-contested match on Monday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

The Vikings (9-4) trailed the Trojans (12-3) after dropping the first two sets 25-23 and 25-14, but rallied back to win games three and four by scores of 25-14 and 25-17, respectively, to tie the match.

But Valley couldn’t maintain the momentum in the fifth and final set, losing 15-8 and the match 3-2.

“We let up a little too much in the fifth, but I am very proud with how they fought back to stay in the game,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “I’m counting the little wins, coming back from being down two sets was a huge mental win for us. We had some adjustments to get familiar with as well as some out injured, which is never ideal, but and I’m happy with the fight we put up.”

Sophomore middle blocker led the way for the Vikings, smashing 23 kills to go along with a block and seven digs in the loss.

“Tylar Keeton was unstoppable tonight,” Kempton said. “They didn’t have an answer for her so staying aggressive on our attacking was important.”

Valley returns to 1B Coastal League play against Mary M. Knight at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Mary M. Knight High School.

Pe Ell 25 25 14 17 15 – 2

Willapa Valley 23 14 25 25 8 – 2

Leading players: WV – Hodel (7 aces, kill, 3 digs, assist); Sipp (4 aces, 5 digs); Channell (ace, kill, 2 digs); Barnum (ace, 3 kills, 3 digs, assist); Jones (ace, 2 kills, block, 2 digs); Keeton (23 kills, block, 7 digs); Hurley (10 kills, 3 blocks).

