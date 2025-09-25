Prep Roundup: Montesano takes down Elma in low-scoring match

Also: Aberdeen boys golf falls to W.F. West; North Beach beats Ocosta in five sets

Aberdeen, Elma and Montesano’s boys golf teams each shot low scores as we review Wednesday’s prep sports action on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Montesano 156, Elma 172

Montesano defeated Elma 156-172 in the boys golf version of the East County Civil War on Wednesday at Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Coming off an even scoring record in winning the annual Sibley Scramble on Monday, the Bulldogs stayed red hot facing the Eagles, with its top four scorers shooting no more than a 42 in the nine-hole match.Aaron Black led the Bulldogs with a 36 to earn Medalist of the Match honors. Black held par on four holes and birdied No. 15 and No. 18 to lead all golfers in the meet.

Montesano’s Colton Grubb (37) shot par on seven holes while Ayhdn Sauer (41) and Niall Kohlmeier (42) rounded out the Bulldogs’ score.

“Elma threw us a curveball today by having us play the back nine holes instead of the front, however our boys were up for the challenge,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Our boys rallied together and fired off another commendable team score. Super proud of the guys and their ability to compete today. They continue to leave their mark on the season one match at a time.”

Elma shot a respectable 172 – one of its lowest rounds of the season – and were led by Lucas Norris’ 39.

“Always a tough matchup when we play Montesano. They are a great squad and tough to stack up against,” Elma head coach Collin McMaster said. “We were four strokes off of our team low at home this year and wasn’t quite enough. I’m proud of our boys and the way they battled today. We are certainly improving and starting to find our groove.”

Elma plays on the road against Rochester at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.

Montesano faces Tenino at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Montesano (156): Aaron Black 36, Colton Grubb 37, Ayhdn Sauer 41, Niall Kohlmeier 42.

Elma (172): Lucas Norris 39, Dylan Myer 42, Trey Yeager 43, Zane Keith 48.

~~~

W.F. West 201, Aberdeen 211

Despite shooting its lowest score of the season, the Aberdeen Bobcats fell to W.F. West 201-211 on Wednesday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Aberdeen’s Nolan Hood shot a team-low 38 over nine holes of golf. Hood birdied the on the second and seventh holes to lead the Bobcats.

Bobcat William Yee birdied on No. 3 and finished his round with a score of 41 followed by Grady Ainsworth, who had his best 9-hole round of the season with a 42.

Isaac McCarty and Tyce Greene each shot a 45 to round out Aberdeen’s score.

“I am really proud of the way this team is coming together and looking forward to our upcoming matches,” Aberdeen head coach Brandon Ainsworth said.

Aberdeen has matches next week against Hoquiam, Shelton and Montesano.

Aberdeen (237): Nolan Hood 38, William Yee 41, Grady Ainsworth 42, Isaac McCarty 45, Tyce Greene 45.

W.F. West (201): Jamie Conzatti 36, Emmett Goodman 39, Fox Rogerson 41, Jayce Ayers 42, Jax Potter 43.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

North Beach 3, Ocosta 2

North Beach defeated Ocosta in 3-2 on Wednesday at Ocosta High School in Westport.

The Hyaks (5-1) won the non-league matchup 13-25, 25-18, 25-20, 14-25 and 15-12.

The Wildcats (3-4) were led by standout sophomore Bella Pratt, who continues to prove herself as one of the Twin Harbors’ best young defenders with 10 aces on 23 service points and 24 digs to her credit.

Junior hitter Veronica Gruber led Ocosta with 12 kills while Ava and Millie Tucker led the Wildcats in assists with 12 and 11, respectively.

Senior defensive specialist Shae-Lynn Thurston had 23 digs for Ocosta.

“It was a long hard fought battle tonight and we came up just short of the win,” Wildcats head coach Erin Snider said. “Overall, we are improving as a team in all areas. We look forward to bringing this same energy tomorrow night in Naselle.”

Ocosta faces Naselle at 7 p.m. Thursday at Naselle High School.

North Beach takes on Morton-White Pass at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Morton High School.

North Beach 13 25 25 14 15 – 3

Ocosta 25 18 20 25 12 – 2

Leading players: Ocosta – Gruber (12 kills); M. Tucker (11 assists); A. Tucker (12 assists); Pratt (10 aces, 23 service points, 24 digs); Thurston (23 digs).

~~~

Other games

Girls Prep Soccer

Raymond-South Bend 1, Hoquiam 0

Prep Volleyball

Willapa Valley 3, Mary M. Knight 0