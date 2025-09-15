Prep Roundup: Montesano getting healthy, beats University Prep

Montesano’s girls soccer team got a big win while Willapa Valley remained undefeated on the volleyball court as we review recent Twin Harbors prep sports.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 3, University Prep 1

Montesano is starting to get healthy once again, and it led to an early-season statement win on Saturday.

Standout goal-scoring forwards Lex Stanfield and Jaelyn Butterfield, each of whom had missed games this season, scored to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-1 win over University Prep at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (3-1 overall) got on the board early in the first half when Butterfield – back in the lineup after missing the past three games – immediately made an impact, using her speed to squeak through two Pumas defenders and slot one past the oncoming goal keeper for a 1-0 lead four minutes into the match.

But it was University Prep (1-1-1) that would get the better offensive opportunities through the remainder of the first half, controlling the midfield and pressuring Monte’s defense with winger runs on to angled through passes toward the corners.

The Bulldogs defense held firm, making sure to limit any dangerous chances from threatening senior goal keeper Izzie Taylor – who had to make a few key saves through the first 40 minutes of play – to preserve the 1-0 lead at halftime.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano forward Jaelyn Butterfield (8) scored a goal in the Bulldogs’ 3-1 victory over University Prep on Saturday at Montesano High School.

“They were releasing a defensive center-midfielder into the middle. We marked their No. 2 (Allison Chavez Cruz) and their No. 9 (Evie Pagulayan), but the bottom-of-the-diamond player was releasing into that space and it was making (Montesano’s) Mayce Sanchez and Ashley Hill and Kody Daniels go, ‘Who’s got her? I’ve got my mark. Why is she open? Where is she coming from?’ We apologized to the players for that because we didn’t fully prepare them to face that system of play. The girls adjusted on the fly and it’s hard to adjust. That’s on us. … We just had to on-the-fly adjust because (U Prep) was so dynamic passing the ball.”

Sanchez said the game provided a learning experience for him and his coaching staff as University Prep, which ended Montesano’s season last year with a 2-0 loss in the first round of the state tournament, did the same to the Bulldogs last season.

“We didn’t learn our lesson from first round of state last year. They were releasing that player last year, but I thought they would change their system of play since they are missing two players,” he said. “They were doing the same thing. … We grow as coaches too. … Today was on us. We were the ones making mistakes, coaching-wise.”

Monte more than made up for it in the second half as the adjustments Sanchez and his staff implemented paid dividends right off the bat.

Just two minutes into the second half, Stanfield scored on a through ball to double Monte’s lead.

The goal turned out to be key as five minutes later, a Montesano foul in the box on a Pumas breakout offensive chance led to a penalty kick.

UPrep sophomore Emily Perham slotted the penalty past a diving Taylor to cut the Bulldogs’ lead in half.

The game remained an evenly-matched contest throughout the second half, with both teams gaining offensive possession through the midfield with occasional opportunities in the opponents’ final third.

That all changed thanks to the electric right foot of Stanfield, who wowed the crowd when she dribbled down the right hash with a Pumas defender glued to her hip then ripped a spectacular shot top shelf to the near corner from approximately 25-yards out to put Monte up 3-1 in stoppage time.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Jaelyn Butterfield (left) celebrates with Lex Stanfield after a goal in a 3-1 victory over University Prep on Saturday at Montesano High School.

“I saws their defense was splitting very easily, so I told my teammates to find me and Jay (Butterfield) up top. … And so one of our teammates saw the chance and booted it up and we just went for it and it was there,” said Stanfield, who added she felt it was a good shot off her foot. “It felt very good. I was very excited.”

A few moments later, the referee blew the final whistle and Montesano left with an impressive 3-1 win over a solid state-tournament team.

“When we have the team back together and we’re playing good teams, it helps build us up for the rest of the season,” Stanfield said. “We prepared a lot for this game and going against their defense, which is very good, helps us build through the entire season.”

Montesano plays at Bellevue Christian at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

University Prep 0 1 – 1

Montesano 1 2 – 3

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Butterfield, 4th minute.

Second half – 2, Montesano, Stanfield, 42nd minute. 3, University Prep, Perham, 47th minute. 4, Montesano, Stanfield, 79th minute.

~~~

Aberdeen 0, Tenino 0

Aberdeen and Tenino drew to a scoreless tie in a non-league match on Saturday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (1-1-1) and Beavers (3-1-1) played evenly in the first half, with Aberdeen having the bulk of the time spent in the attacking third while Tenino possessed the ball through the midfield.

Despite both teams having some good looks at the net, the two teams entered halftime at 0-0.

Aberdeen picked up the pace in the second half, holding Tenino on their own half of the pitch, but the Bobcats were unable to put away the game-winner due to what head coach Larry Fleming said was “weak shooting and some poor decisions.”

“Solid effort by the girls against a pretty good opponent,” Fleming said. “We will continue to work on finishing and decision making in the final third and, hopefully, soon we will start putting the ball in the net a little more often.”

Annie Devine and Xela Kowoosh split the goal-keeping duties for Aberdeen to earn a share of the shutout, their second one in two games.

Fleming commended the play of Kendalynn Garman and Klemi Servellon on defense and Lila Ericksen and Arani Garcia at the outside midfielder positions.

The Aberdeen junior varsity team lost 4-1 on Saturday. Rheagan Madison scored the Cats goal off an assist from Mylee Tran.

Aberdeen’s Ana Lopez and Annalee Mendez were cited for their great hustle in the loss.

Aberdeen plays at Rochester at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tenino 0 0 – 0

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Willapa Valley 3, Lake Quinault 0

Willapa Valley won in straight sets for the third consecutive match with a 3-0 victory over Lake Quinault on Saturday in Amanda Park.

The Vikings (4-0, 2-0 1B Coastal) won 25-13, 25-13 and 25-14 to remain unbeaten on the season.

”Great win on the road facing Lake Quinault,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “We had some mental mistakes, yet we are still improving with the tempo and flow of our passing. We’ve been working a lot on our attacking options in practice and those seem to be showing up a little more.”

Lauren Matlock had 15 assists and Paislee Hurley had five kills to lead the Vikings.

Valley faces Naselle in a 1B Coastal League game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Menlo.

Willapa Valley 25 25 25 – 3

Lake Quinault 13 13 14 – 0

Leading players: WV – Barnum (3 aces, 2 kills); Hodel (2 aces, 3 kills); Channell (2 aces, kill, 2 digs); Keeton (ace, assist, block); Sipp (ace, dig); Matlock (ace, kill, 15 assists); Hurley (5 kills, assist, block); Young (3 kills); Lynch (2 kills); Neva (3 assists).

~~~

Raymond-South Bend wins Centerville Invitational

Raymond-South Bend defeated all comers en route to winning the Centerville Invitational on Saturday at Centralia High School.

Competing in the eight-team tournament that also included Forks, Shelton, Hockinson, WF West, Castle Rock, Elma and Centralia, the Ravens finished pool play unbeaten to earn one of the top two seeds in bracket play.

Facing Hockinson in the first bracket game, RSB won 28-30, 25-11 and 15-11 to advance to the semifinals against Shelton.

The Ravens beat the Highclimbers 25-21 and 25-15, advancing to the championship game against Centralia.

RSB defeated the Tigers 25-18 and 25-23, coming from down 22-15 at one point in Game 2 to earn the win.

“It was a long day, and our team showed a lot of heart over and over again. Some small adjustments in our lineup from Thursday paid off. We had a great all around effort all day,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “Everyone had standout moments. It was a good day for building confidence and developing our team chemistry.”

Jewell credited Mayelin Torres and Ava Baugher for running the offense and Kassie Koski, Macey Enlow, Liz Lewis and Sierra Stepp for their defensive play.

RSB hosts Toledo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at South Bend High School.

~~~

Other games

Toledo 3, Hoquiam 0

~~~

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Aberdeen, Elma runners place near top at Olympia Classic

Four Twin Harbors cross-country athletes earned top-20 placements at the Olympia XC Classic on Saturday at LBA Park in Olympia.

Against a large field of competitors divided by class, three of the Twin Harbors’ top long-distance runners placed second in their respective two-mile races.

Elma’s Frank Roberts placed second in the boys Juniors race with a time of 10:41.7.

Aberdeen’s Cecil Gumaelius ran a 10:32.1 to place second in the boys Sophomores race while the Bobcats’ Ailyn Haggard ran a time of 12:33.6 to place second in the girls Juniors race.

Gumaelius’ time was 37 seconds than at the same race last year while Haggard made a 25-second improvement.

“Looking at how much they improved from last year and in comparison to some of the kids we normally run against, those are fantastic times,” Aberdeen head coach Steve Reed said.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Local placements (top-20)

Boys

Freshmen: 19, Oliver Cech, Aberdeen, 12:31.0.

Sophomores: 2, Cecil Gumaelius, Aberdeen, 10:32.1.

Juniors: 2, Frank Roberts, Elma, 10:41.7.

Girls

Juniors: 2, Ailyn Haggard, Aberdeen, 12:33.6.

~~~

Montesano results from Jack & Jill Invitational

Montesano had three runners place in the top 10 of the varsity races at the Jack & Jill Invitational on Saturday at Lake Sacajawea.

Bulldogs senior Benjamin Anderson placed seventh with a time of 16:56.78 in the boys varsity 5,000-meter race.

Monte freshman Kamille Vandevender (20:29.55) and junior Zoe Ray (21:36.86) placed third and eighth, respectively, in the girls junior varsity/varsity 5K race.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Results (top-20)

Boys: 7, Benjamin Anderson, Montesano, 16:56.78.

Girls: 3, Kamille Vandevender, Montesano, 20:29.55. 8, Zoe Ray, Montesano, 21:36.86.