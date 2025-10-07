Prep Roundup: Montesano caps perfect regular season, league title with win over Rochester

Montesano and Hoquiam’s boys golf teams won as we take a look at Monday’s Twin Harbors prep sports.

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Montesano 154, Rochester 199

Montesano wrapped up a perfect regular-season record and 1A Evergreen League championship with a 154-199 victory over Rochester on Monday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

The Bulldogs had one of its best match scores of the season, with each of its final foursome scoring no less than 40 over nine holes of golf.

Monte was led by Ayhdn Sauer and Caden Grubb, who earned co-Medalist of the Match honors with identical scores of 37.

Sauer birdied holes No. 2, No. 7 and No. 9 while Grubb’s round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 9th-hole and six pars.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Montesano’s Caden Grubb, seen here in a file photo, shot a 37 to earn co-Medalist of the Match honors in a win over Rochester on Monday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Colton Grubb and Aaron Black each carded rounds of 40 to make the scoreboard.

“It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of this group. They have accomplished something that’s no easy feat, and they’ve only just begun,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “I’ve said it before, but I want to reiterate once more how special this team is. That includes both our JV and Varsity players. Their work ethic, bond and competitive spirit have elevated this program to the top. Every player on this team has made meaningful contributions to our success. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our guys continue to improve and peak at the right time.”

Montesano also recognized it eight seniors on Senior Night.

“I want to thank Ayhdn Sauer, Rufus Krasowski, Cyrus Jensen, Jayvin Painter, Caden Jones, Gavin Root, Blaine Smith and Jack Phillips for their dedication and commitment to this program,” Grajek said. “Their leadership, grit, and character are commendable and have set the standard for future Bulldog golfers to follow.”

Montesano (154): Ayhdn Sauer 37, Caden Grubb 37, Colton Grubb 40, Aaron Black 40.

Rochester (199): Darin Ware 49, Clayton Knutson 50, Cash Edminster 50, Boden Grimm 50.

~~~

Hoquiam 175, Tenino 214

Hoquiam conquered a tough course as the Grizzlies defeated Tenino 175-214 on Monday at the Tahoma Valley Golf Course in Yelm.

The Grizzlies were led by Aden Hartt and Noah Taylor, each of whom shot a 42 over nine holes to earn co-Medalist of the Match honors.

“We were really excited with how our kids responded in this round. Tahoma Valley can be challenging with blind approach shots and elevated greens. It really forces you to consider playing different shots that many of the courses we play don’t. Our team handled this very well. I was really interested in how we would putt on faster greens and I thought we also did really well there,” Hoquiam head coach Chase Taylor said. “Aden Hartt and Noah Taylor tied for the lowest round, but both took different paths to get there. Aden is strong at getting out of danger with minimal cost and did another fine job at that today. Noah has regained his form off the tee and has done a good job of lowering his putts per round thanks to being consistently closer to the pin with his short game.”

Danton Cole (45) and Lucas Montoure (46) rounded out Hoquiam’s top four.

Hoquiam (175): Aden Hartt 42, Noah Taylor 42, Danton Cole 45, Lucas Montoure 46.

Tenino (214): Gavin Derrick 47, Gage Robinson 51, Gabe Hartt 56, Landon Carpenter 60.

~~~

Other games

Girls Prep Soccer

Ocosta 1, Toutle Lake 0

Onalaska 8, Raymond-South Bend 0