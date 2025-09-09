Prep Roundup: Montesano beats Elma in season-opening golf matchup

The boys prep golf season opened with Montesano, Elma and Hoquiam in action on Monday.

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Hoquiam 175, Rochester 201

Hoquiam opened its season with some landmark scores in a 175-201 victory over Rochester on Monday at Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

All returning varsity Grizzly golfers shot personal-bests for their nine-hole rounds and Hoquiam shot 27 strokes better as a team than in any match last season.

Hoquiam’s Daymond Cole earned Medalist honors, shooting a 4-over-par 39.

Hoquiam (175): Daymond Cole 39, Danton Cole 44, Noah Taylor 45, Aden Hartt 47.

Rochester (201): Boden Grimm 49, Clayton Knutson 50, Kohlton Wayland 50, Cash Edminster 52.

~~~

Montesano 157, Elma 190

Montesano got some solid performances en route to a 157-190 season-opening victory over Elma on Monday at Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

All four of Monte’s scorers shot 41 or better, led by Aaron Black and Colton Grubb, who earned Co-Medalist of the Match honors with rounds of 38 over nine holes of golf.

Caden Grubb (40) and Ayden Sauer (41) rounded out Monte’s score.

“It was the first match of the season and the kids battled hard to knock off the rust. Kids were excited to compete and play some competitive golf,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “I was really impressed with our kids and the way they handled themselves through some early adversity. Overall, they played very well and their scores go to show the hard work they put in over the summer. We have some goals for this season and this is just the first step in that process.”

Elma was led by Dylan Myer (46) with Lucas Norris, Trey Yeager and Cole Niemi each scoring a 48 for the Eagles.

“It was nice to get the boys into a competitive match after a couple weeks of practice,” Elma head coach Collin McMaster said. “Competition golf had the boys a little nervous today. A few of the boys started out a little rough in the beginning of the match but seemed to settle in as the round went on. I’m proud of the way they battled today.”

Montesano (157): Aaron Black 38, Colton Grubb 38, Caden Grubb 40, Ayden Sauer 41.

Elma (190): Dylan Myer 46, Lucas Norris 48, Trey Yeager 48, Cole Niemi 48.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Ocosta 2, Raymond-South Bend 2

Ocosta rallied to earn a 2-2 tie with Raymond-South Bend in a season-opening game on Monday in Westport.

Ravens goals in the 17th and 56th minutes and down to eight players in the second half due to injuries and a lack of subs, Ocosta rallied to score two goals over the final 15 minutes of the game.

In the 65th minute, freshman forward Wylee Keplinger burst through the Ravens defense then fed the ball over to freshman winger Kat Nersten, who beat the RSB keeper to the near post to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Ten minutes later, junior Joanah Rosander sent a long clearance up to sophomore forward Lili Saunders, who scored on a hard shot from outside the box to tie the game at 2-all.

“This was my first game as a high school head coach with this team,” said new Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer, whose team started the game with just nine players available. “It was incredible to see all nine of the players step up and play big roles.”

Langer cited the offensive performance of Keplinger and junior Scarlett Nelson at midfield.

Raymond-South Bend takes on Napavine at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Napavine High School.

Ocosta faces Hoquiam at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

Raymond-South Bend 1 1

Ocosta 0 2 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, Raymond-South Bend, 17th minute.

Second half – 2, RSB, 56th minute. 3, Ocosta, Nersten (Keplinger), 65th minute. 4, Ocosta, Saunders (Rosander), 75th minute.