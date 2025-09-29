Prep Roundup: Hoquiam honors longtime supporter of youth sports

Hoquiam High School honored one of its own as we review recent sports news on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP SPORTS

Hoquiam High School honors longtime supporter

Hoquiam High School, in conjunction with the My Town Coalition, honored longtime youth sports and community supporter Yvonne Trump in a ceremony before the start of the Aberdeen-Hoquiam volleyball game on Thursday at Hoquiam High School.

A former graduate of Hoquiam High School, Jump’s list of volunteer and philanthropic work in the community is extensive.

Beginning in the early 1970s, Jump has supported the Hoquiam community in multiple ways. As a member of the Washington School PTA she organized the annual carnival; was the Hoquiam Babe Ruth Youth Baseball Secretary for 35 years; is a founding member of the Grizzly Booster Club; a member of the Hoquiam River Fest Committee and sits on the Hoquiam Association for Kids Committee; and has sponsored many local youth sports teams in multiple sports as well as 4-H groups.

Jump has also provided a new sound system to the Hoquiam Square Garden gymnasium; new scoreboards at Hoquiam High School, Gable Park and Olympic Stadium; and is a supporter of The Miss America Organization and Hope Squad.

At the ceremony, Jump was surrounded by multiple family members and received a large ovation from the crowd in attendance.

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Hoquiam 198, Rochester 205

Playing outside of the Harbor for the first time this season, Hoquiam earned a 198-205 win over Rochester on Thursday at the Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

Hoquiam was led by Danton Cole, who shot a 43 over nine holes to earn Medalist of the Match honors.

It was the fifth time in six matches the Grizzlies had a different golfer shoot a team low for the round.

“Danton Cole was the next man up and he played confident golf to shoot the low round of the day,” Hoquiam head coach Chase Taylor said. “This course was our first chance to play outside of the Harbor and it was a completely different challenge. Riverside has been known to have fast greens and they were compared to what we are accustomed to. I thought we putted pretty well considering our limited experience with these speeds, but it did balloon our scores somewhat.”

Aden Hartt shot a 49 while Lucas Montoure, Noah Taylor and Daymond Cole each shot a 53 to make the Hoquiam scoreboard (top four scores count).

The Grizzlies host Montesano at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Highland Golf Course.

Hoquiam (198): Dan. Cole 43, Hartt 49, Lucas Montoure/Daymond Cole/Noah Taylor 53.

Rochester (205): Boden Grimm 49, Clayton Knutson 50, Wesley Dahl 52, Darin Ware 54.