Prep Roundup: Hoquiam bounces back with win over Ilwaco

Also: Montesano, Elma win on the golf course; Aberdeen girls swim team beats Shelton

Here’s a review of Twin Harbors prep sports events from Wednesday.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Hoquiam 3, Ilwaco 0

Hoquiam bounced back from a recent loss with a straight-set victory over Ilwaco on Wednesday at Hoquiam High School.

The Grizzlies (3-5 overall) returned to form after a loss to Montesano 24 hours earlier to sink the Fishermen (2-4) by scores of 25-4, 25-21 and 25-11.

“We played a little more our style of volleyball, much more offensive and we served better, keeping them off balanced,” Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich said. “Overall, I’m really proud of how we turned it around tonight and played free. They had fun while working hard and it showed on the court.”

Several Grizzlies had standout performances in the victory.

Junior setter Mya Standstipher had a game-high 35 assists to lead Hoquiam, feeding hitters Haillee Burgess (12 kills), Aaliyah Kennedy (9 kills) and middle blocker Sydney Gordon (9 kills).

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam setter Mya Standstipher, seen here in a file photo, had 35 assists in a straight-set victory over Ilwaco on Wednesday at Hoquiam High School.

Senior defensive specialist Kacee Kruger went 21 for 21 from the service line with a team-best four aces.

Libero Avery Brodhead had 10 digs and went 17 of 17 from the service line while senior Ashlyn Aberle was credited as playing “great in the back row” by Bozich.

Hoquiam’s stamina will be tested when the Grizzlies play their third game in as many nights when they face Tenino at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Tenino High School.

Ilwaco 4 21 11 – 0

Hoquiam 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Hoquiam – Gordon (9 kills); Kennedy (9 kills); Standstipher (35 assists); Burgess (12 kills); Brodhead (10 digs, 17-17 service); Kruger (21-21 service, 4 aces).

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Montesano 162, Hoquiam 178

Montesano continues to post low scores as the Bulldogs defeated Hoquiam 162-178 on Wednesday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

The Bulldogs were led by Ayhdn Sauer, who scored a 37 for his nine-hole round to earn Medalist of the Match honors.

Colton Grubb (40), Aaron Black (41) and Rufus Krakowski (45) rounded out Monte’s top four scores.

Hoquiam was led by Noah Taylor, the Grizzlies’ lone senior who scored a 42 on Senior Night.

Hoquaim’s total score was rounded out by Daymond Cole (44), Aden Hartt (45) and Danton Cole (47).

“We played pretty clean golf, tee to green. Noah Taylor, our lone senior, carded our low score of 42 on Senior night,” Hoquiam head coach Chase Taylor said. “We really focused on our approach shots this week and Noah was able to find the green often, even with scrambling from the trees on several holes. Our whole focus this year was learning how to compete throughout the round. I really felt good about our team and how they played against a very impressive Montesano squad.”

Montesano (162): Ayhdn Sauer 37, Colton Grubb 40, Aaron Black 41, Rufus Krakowski 45.

Hoquiam (178): Noah Taylor 42, Daymond Cole 44, Aden Hartt 45, Danton Cole 47.

~~~

Elma 184, Tenino 209

Elma battled through sub-par weather en route to a 184-209 win over Tenino on Wednesday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Playing on the front-9, Elma was led by Dylan Myer and Lucas Norris, each of whom scored a 45 to earn co-Medalist of the Match honors.

Gio Vlahas (55) and Gavin Derrick (56) rounded out Elma’s top-four scores.

“First wet round for us at our home course and a tough day all around with the weather,” Elma head coach Collin McMaster said. “Wasn’t the score we were hoping for when we started the day, but the boys adjusted well to the mid-round downpour and the conditions that left them with. They grinded their way through that one.”

Tenino (209): Gabe Hart 46, Gage Robinson 52, Gio Vlahas 55, Gavin Derrick 56.

Elma (184): Dylan Myer 45, Lucas Norris 45, Trey Yeager 46, Jackson Knapp 48.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SWIMMING

Aberdeen 105, Shelton 75

Aberdeen’s girls swim team dominated in a 105-78 dual-meet victory over Shelton on Wednesday at the Grays Harbor YMCA in Hoquiam.

The Bobcats won 10 of the meet’s 12 matches, led by senior Isabella Melville, who won both the 200-yard freestyle (2:39.23) and the 500 freestyle (7:03.65).

Gracie Qualey, Ashley Groat, Arianna Alavez, Gabriella Orona and Wendy Neil also won races for the Bobcats.

“We have had a bout with illness within the team, but the girls performed very well today,” Aberdeen head coach Anne Eisele said. “The overall improvements are beginning to show and that bodes well for later in the season.”

Aberdeen competes at the Kelso Invitational on Saturday.

Aberdeen Top Results

200-yard medley: 1, Aberdeen (Gabriella Orona, Wendy Neil, Arianna Alavez, Trinity Stone), 2:09.74.

200 freestyle: 1, Isabella Melville, 2:39.23.

200 individual medley: 1, Gracie Qualey, 2:44.87.

50 freestyle: 2, Trinity Stone, 30.63. 3, Arabella Porter, 33.19.

1-meter dive: 1, Ashley Groat, 98.60. 2, Sophie King, 57.20.

100 butterfly: 1, Alavez, 1:13.41. 2, Qualey, 1:19.61.

100 freestyle: 2, Neil, 1:07.26. 3, Stone, 1:09.37.

500 freestyle: 1, Melville, 7:03.65.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Aberdeen (Qualey, Melville, Neil, Orona), 2:04.07.

100 backstroke: 1, Orona, 1:15.37.

100 breaststroke: 1, Neil, 1:23.14.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Aberdeen (Alavez, Melville, Qualey, Stone), 4:36.63.

~~~

Other games

Prep Volleyball

Willapa Valley 3, Wishkah Valley 0

Girls Prep Soccer

Napavine 3, Raymond-South Bend 0

Toledo 4, Ocosta 1