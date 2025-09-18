Prep Roundup: Grubb brothers lead Montesano to win over Rochester

Montesano and Hoquiam’s boys golf teams won league matchups as we review Wednesday’s prep sports on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Montesano 180, Rochester 191

Montesano managed a quick course to earn a 180-191 win over Rochester on Wednesday at the Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.

Monte was led by brothers Caden and Colton Grubb, each of whom scored a 44 to tie with Rochester’s Clayton Knutson for co-Medalist of the Match.

Each Grubb brother parred three of their nine holes in the round.

Rufus Krasowski (45) and Aaron Black (47) joined the Grubb’s on the Bulldogs’ leaderboard.

“Today was our biggest test of the season for our boys. After starting off hot, we finally ran a little cold,” said Monte head coach Tyler Grajek, who said the golf course posed a challenge his team hadn’t faced yet this season. “The Riverside greens were fast and firm, something we have yet to see this year. Riverside is a challenging course and today we learned where we as a team can improve. Although it was not our best showing and our boys expected more, we were fortunate to come away with a win. Today was a good reminder that we just need to continue building and finding ways that we can get better. Our goals are still within reach.”

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Caden Grubb putts during a match against Rochester on Wednesday at the Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.

Montesano’s junior varsity team won 177-270 on Wednesday, led by Landyn Parks and Niall Kohlmeier, who had the lowest scores of the date with a 41 and 42, respectively.

Montesano (180): Caden Grubb 44, Colton Grubb 44, Rufus Krasowski 45, Aaron Black 47.

Rochester (191): Clayton Knutson 44, Boden Grimm 45, Cash Edminster 48, Wesley Dahl 54.

~~~

Hoquiam 174, Tenino 227

Hoquiam defeated Tenino 174-227 on Wednesday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Noah Taylor led the way for the Grizzlies, shooting a Medalist of the Match round of 41 over nine holes of golf. Taylor converted multiple long-distance puts, including a birdie putt on the first hole and to save par from just off the green on the 8th hole.

Taylor was joined on the Hoquiam leaderboard by Aden Hartt (43) and Lucas Montoure (45), each of whom battled through an illness, and Daymond Cole (45).

Danton Cole was one shot off the pace at 46.

Tenino (227): Gage Robinson 52, Gabe Hart 57, Gavin Derrick 59, Landon Carpenter 59.

Hoquiam (174): Noah Taylor 41, Aden Hartt 43, Lucas Montoure 45, Daymond Cole 45.

~~~

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Montesano runners take top spots at Hoquiam meet

Montesano runners Benjamin Anderson and Kamille Vandevender won their respective races at a 1A Evergreen League cross-country meet on Wednesday at Hoquiam High School.

Anderson, a senior, won the boys 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:46.08.

Hoquiam’s Ryker Maxfield (17:13.08) and Junior Soto (18:12.02) placed second and third, respectively.

Elma junior Frank Roberts placed sixth to lead the Eagles to the team victory with 46 points.

Montesano (51), Tenino (71) and Hoquiam (76) placed second through fourth.

Only a freshman, Vandevender won the girls race with a time of 20:30.48, more than a minute over junior teammate Zoe Ray, who placed second with a time of 21:35.05.

Elma sophomore Braelyn McGinn placed third with a time of 22:34.80.

Monte had five runners place in the top six spots to win the team title with 15 points.

Tenino placed second at 48 points.

Hoquiam honored seniors Junior Soto and Hannah Schlesser, each of whom had personal-best runs to place in the top 10 on Wednesday.

“It was amazing weather for a meet,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “If grit and desire were a person, senior Junior Soto would fit that mold in his first year of cross country. … Hannah Schlesser has come in to this season on a mission. She continues to PR her 5K time and is looking strong.”

Full results available at athletic.net.

Results (top 15)

Boys

1, Benjamin Anderson, Montesano, 16:46.08. 2, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 17:13.08. 3, Junior Soto, Hoquiam, 18:12.02. 4, Josiah Marzolf, Tenino, 18:44.39. 5, Owen Young, Montesano, 18:47.55. 6, Frank Roberts, Elma, 18:55.38. 7, Ashton Brown, Elma, 19:08.79. 8, Ricardo “Luis” Torres, Elma, 19:11.00. 9, Kian Christiansen, Rochester, 19:24.98. 10, Alexander Bale, Montesano, 19:25.55. 11, Justin Schlesner, Tenino, 19:27.26. 12, Nickolas Thompson, Elma, 19:49.01. 13, Civil Smith, Elma, 20:08.35. 14, Carter Arnold, Elma, 20:15.92. 15, Sevrin Mickelson, Tenino, 20:16.85.

Girls

1, Kamille Vandevender, Montesano, 20:30.48. 2, Zoe Ray, Montesano, 21:35.05. 3, Braelyn McGinn, Elma, 22:34.80. 4, Samantha Lubinus, Montesano, 23:55.66. 5, Alice Nelson, Montesano, 24:10.53. 6, Emily Anderson, Montesano, 24:16.21. 7, Haley Huber, Tenino, 24:22.88. 8, Anna O’Conner, Montesano, 25:04.44. 9, Hannah Schlesser, Hoquiam, 25:50.23. 10, Sophia Penjakova, Montesano, 26:06.40. 11, Seraschel Aldrich, Rochester, 26:13.97. 12, Chloe Suess, Tenino, 26:19.63. 13, Ari Longmire, Rochester, 26:51.93. 14, Bree Benner, Rochester, 28:00.28. 15, Juliet Lisle, Hoquiam, 28:17.44.

~~~

Aberdeen sweeps home meet

The Aberdeen Bobcats swept the top spots and team titles at a cross-country meet on Wednesday at Makarenko Park in Aberdeen.

Bobcats sophomore Cecil Gumaelius won the boys race with a time of 16:37.56 followed by teammates Toby Nelson and Oliver Cech in second and third, respectively.

Aberdeen’s boys team tallied 22 points, well ahead of Shelton (54), North Beach (57) and Ocosta (112).

North Beach freshman Jax Hudson led the Hyaks with a time of 20:01.43 to place sixth overall.

The girls race was dominated by Aberdeen standout Ailyn Haggard, who won by more than two minutes with a time of 20:00.55.

Aberdeen’s Natali Rojas, Serenity Allread, Ashley Galeana-Lopez and Sveva Totaro placed fifth through eighth to held the Bobcats to 15 points and a team title.

North Beach placed second with 46 points and was led by freshman Alexia Buck’s 11th place-finish with a time of 28:29.68.

Ocosta was led by junior Elly Mirante, who placed 10th overall with a time of 28:00.32.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Results (top 15)

Boys

1, Cecil Gumaelius, Aberdee, 16:37.56. 2, Toby Nelson, Aberdeen, 19:03.94. 3, Oliver Cech, Aberdeen, 19:04.79. 4, Nathan Vogel, Shelton, 19:45.75. 5, Trayson Bartholomew, Shelton, 19:45.95. 6, Jax Hudson, North Beach, 20:01.43. 7, Dillon Grove, Aberdeen, 20:11.22. 8, Ismael Funes Salas, Shelton, 20:20.90. 9, Merritt Steele, Aberdeen, 20:37.10. 10, Charlie Gersitz, North Beach, 20:38.65. 11, Jackson Cihak, Aberdeen, 20:41.64. 12, Major Hudson, North Beach, 20:43.30. 13, Rylon Wilson, Aberdeen, 20:50.80. 14, Jeremiah Eastman, North Beach, 20:57.87. 15, Kenneth Frank, North Beach, 21:06.37.

Girls

1, Ailyn Haggard, Aberdeen, 20:00.55. 2, Madison Lohmeyer, Shelton, 22:15.50. 3, Hailee Nadeau, Shelton, 22:50.86. 4, Addison Aldrich, Shelton, 23:10.75. 5, Natali Rojas, Aberdeen, 25:04.82. 6, Serenity Allread, Aberdeen, 25:07.42. 7, Ashley Galeana-Lopez, Aberdeen, 25:45.96. 8, Sveva Totaro, Aberdeen, 26:20.87. 9, Jasmin Bakota, Shelton, 26:25.52. 10, Elly Mirante, Ocosta, 28:00.32. 11, Alexia Buck, North Beach, 28:29.68. 12, Jayna Britt, North Beach, 29:49.73. 13, Taylor Hatton, Aberdeen, 31:35.96. 14, Payton Nagle, Aberdeen, 33:45.91. 15, Riley Sampson, North Beach, 33:59.42.