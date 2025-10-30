Prep Roundup: Despite loss, Raymond-South Bend gets top seed with coin flip

UPDATE: The Ocosta volleyball team’s game against Mary M. Knight has been changed to 6 p.m. Thursday in Oakville.

Raymond-South Bend had lady luck on its side with a coin flip while Ocosta’s girls soccer team hit a milestone on Senior Night as we review Wednesday Twin Harbors prep sports.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Forks 3, Raymond-South Bend 1

Despite a loss in a battle for first place, Raymond-South Bend will be the 2B Pacific League No. 1 seed after a 3-1 loss to Forks on Wednesday at Raymond High School.

The Ravens (12-5 overall, 7-1 2B Pacific) lost by scores of 25-22, 25-16, 19-25 and 25-21 to the Fishermen (10-4, 7-1).

The third-set victory for RSB was key as it meant the two teams split the season series with both winning the same amount of sets at four apiece.

A coin flip tiebreaker after the game was used to determine the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, with the Ravens winning the flip to claim the top seed.

“That was huge,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said of the coin flip. “Helps me feel like a winner even though we lost.”

RSB celebrated seniors Ava Baugher (19 kills, 12 assists), Kassie Koski (10 kills, 19 digs), Ava Pine (23-24 service, 26 digs) and Sierra Stepp (10-10 service, 17 digs) on Senior Night.

“We fought hard tonight and overcame some big deficits,” said Jewell, noting her team was down 10-0 in Game 1 before scoring a point. “The difference was in our serve-receive. We were at 27% as a team and that killed our ability to run an offense.”

RSB will host a 2B District 4 quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. on Saturday (opponent to be determined, subject to change).

Ilwaco 25 25 19 25 – 3

RSB 22 16 25 21 – 1

Leading players: RSB – Quintana Torres (13-14 service, 6 digs, 16 assists); Koski (25-25 service, 4 aces, 19 digs, assist, 10 kills); Stepp (10-10 service, 17 digs, 4 kills); Baugher (8-8 service, 7 digs, 12 assists, 19 kills); Enlow (6-8 service, 23 digs, 14 kills); Pine (23-24 service, 26 digs, assist); Sedy (5 digs, 2 assists); Lewis (2 digs); Warnstadt (5 digs).

~~~

Taholah 3, Ocosta 0

Ocosta closed out its regular season with a 3-0 loss to Taholah on Wednesday at Taholah High School.

The Wildcats (5-12, 5-7 1B Coastal) lost by scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-14 to the Chitwhins (10-6, 9-3).

Ocosta was led by Bella Pratt (6 kills); Veronica Gruber (19 digs), Ava Tucker (8 assists) and Shae-Lynn Thurston (17-17 serve-receive).

“I am very happy with the effort my team put out on the court tonight,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “We dug well and our serve receive was the best it’s been all season. Kudos to a solid Taholah defense as the dug up most of what we were hitting.”

Ocosta faces Mary M. Knight at 6 p.m. Thursday at Oakville High School for a chance to earn the fourth seed in the 1B District 4 Tournament.

Taholah has game against Willapa Valley to determine the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds at 4 p.m. Thursday in Oakville.

Ocosta 22 22 14 – 0

Taholah 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Ocosta – Pratt (6 kills); Gruber (19 digs); A. Tucker (8 assists); Thurston (17-17 serve-receive).

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Ocosta 8, Ilwaco 0

Ocosta notched the 200th win in program history with an 8-0 drubbing over Ilwaco on Wednesday at Ocosta High School in Westport.

The Wildcats (5-5-4, 4-4-1 2B Central) scored in the first minute of the game and never took the foot off the gas pedal, totaling 48 shots, 28 on target.

“The girls completely dominated from start to finish and it was fun to see how well we can move the ball when we have 11 on the field,” Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer said.

Ocosta celebrated seniors Brizeyda Ayala-Rios (goal, assist), Penny Park (G, 2A) and goal keeper Mia Saunders, who played on offense in the second half and scored two goals.

Park and Saunders’ goals were the first of their varsity careers.

Scarlett Nelson and Bristol Towle had two goals apiece in the first half for Ocosta.

“It was a great way to celebrate our seniors and all the work they’ve put into this program,” Langer said. “The girls have improved a lot over this season, now it’s time to turn our focus towards postseason.”

With the win, Ocosta secured fifth place in the 2B Central League and will play a 1B/2B District 4 Tournament first-round game on Tuesday (time, date, location, opponent to be determined).

Ocosta 5 3 – 8

Ilwaco 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Ocosta, Nelson (Towle), 1st minute. 2, Ocosta, Towle (Park), 16th minute. 3, Ocosta, Nelson, 22nd minute. 4, Ocosta, Towle (Park), 23rd minute. 5, Ocosta, Ayala-Rios (Nersten), 39th minute.

Second half – 6, Ocosta, Park (Nelson), 41st minute. 7, Ocosta, M. Saunders (Towle), 55th minute. 8, Ocosta, M. Saunders (Ayala-Rios), 62nd minute.

~~~

Other games

Prep Volleyball

Tumwater 3, Aberdeen 0

Girls Prep Soccer

Raymond-South Bend 3, Toutle Lake 0