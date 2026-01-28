Prep Roundup: Aberdeen’s Olson places in top 10 at Auburn dive meet

Here’s a rundown of recent Twin Harbors prep sports results.

~~~

BOYS PREP DIVING

Aberdeen’s Olson places seventh in Auburn

Aberdeen senior Zeke Olson placed in the top 10 at the 2026 Auburn Boys Dive Meet on Saturday in Auburn.

Olson placed seventh in the 11-dive meet with 225.85 points to lead the Bobcats contingent.

Aberdeen junior Jackson Cihak (136.90) and sophomore Toby Nelson (134.60) placed 25th and 26th, respectively, in the 27-competitor event.

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Aberdeen’s Jackson Cihak completes a dive during the Auburn Boys Dive Meet on Saturday in Auburn.

Auburn Mountainview’s Ty Ho won the meet a score of 277.85.

Stadium’s Glorian Vertetis (277.10) and Auburn Mountainview’s Drake Fehring (264.60) finished second and third, respectively.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Shelton 75, Aberdeen 47

Aberdeen’s recent struggles continued with a 75-47 loss to Shelton on Tuesday in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (8-8 overall, 3-4 2A Evergreen) fell behind by 14 points after one quarter and trailed 40-18 by halftime to the Highclimbers (6-12, 1-6).

Aberdeen was led by another high-scoring effort from senior guard Jhacob Quezada with 35 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals.

But no other Bobcat scored more than four points as Aberdeen was without senior guard Ryker Scott for the third-straight game due to injury.

Aberdeen senior guard Isaac Garcia returned to the lineup and scored four points in his first game back from injury.

The Bobcats sit in third place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, one game up on W.F. West and Centralia.

Aberdeen will look to snap a four-game losing streak when it faces W.F. West at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Chehalis.

Shelton 24 16 20 15 – 75

Aberdeen 10 8 11 18 – 47

Scoring: Aberdeen – Quezada 35, Matthews 4, Garcia 4, Carroll 2, Gladson 2.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 57, North Beach 51

Raymond-South Bend picked up a much-needed league win 57-51 over North Beach on Tuesday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (8-10, 3-3 2B Pacific) held as much as a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Hyaks (5-12, 1-6) fought back to bring the game within single digits.

“We needed to win tonight, and we did,” said RSB head coach Jon Schray, who acknowledged his team relaxed in the fourth quarter, allowing North Beach to climb back into the game. “We were able to get the win, but just barely. North Beach fought hard in second half.”

Ravens senior post Aaron Somero led the way for RSB, recording a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots.

Junior guard Jayden Silva added 11 points for the Ravens.

North Beach was led by junior guard Dakota Bryson and sophomore guard J.J. Eastman with 11 points apiece.

The Ravens sit in third place in the 2B Pacific League, a game behind second-place Forks, and play at Chief Leschi at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

North Beach is in fifth place and will host Forks at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

North Beach 8 11 14 18 – 51

Raymond-South Bend 20 14 14 7 – 57

Scoring: RSB – Somero 21, Silva 11, Banker 8, Ridderbush 6, Lorton 4, Robinett Skoubo 4, Sanchez Martinez 3. North Beach – Bryson 11, Eastman 11, Herrera 9, Apodaca 6, Johnson 5, Jackson 4, S. Terrell 3, R. Terrell 2.

~~~

Taholah 61, Ocosta 54

Taholah outpaced Ocosta in the second half to win 61-54 on Tuesday in Taholah.

The Chitwhins (10-5, 5-2 1B Coastal) trailed 38-29 at the half as the Wildcats (7-10, 2-5) were paced by sophomore post Sonny Beard’s 19 points over the first two quarters of play.

But Taholah responded by outscoring Ocosta 13-4 in the third quarter and got 12 points from eighth-grade guard Hunter Crossguns and three 3-pointers from junior Peyton Vitalis in the second half to emerge victorious.

“Tonight was a tale of two halves. In the first half, we worked the ball inside and hit the shots from the outside when the defense collapsed. We still had too many turnovers, which allowed Taholah some easy buckets to stay within reach,” said Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby, whose team committed 25 turnovers in the loss. “After halftime, Taholah started to pack the inside and put a little pressure with their two outside guys and we literally froze up and forgot what got us the lead in the first place. We played very timid and played like we were just trying to make it to the end of the game rather than playing to win the game. Taholah deserves the credit for taking us out of our rhythm, but we have to play with more confidence and poise if we expect to make noise at the end of this season.”

Crossguns finished with a game-high 28 points while Vitalis also finished in double figures with 14.

Beard had a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds while guard Luis Solis finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals for the Wildcats.

Taholah sits 1.5 games back of Willapa Valley for the top spot in the 1B Coastal League.

The Chitwhins play at Oakville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ocosta is in fourth place, two games behind Naselle and takes on Wahkiakum at 7 p.m. Thursday in Wahkiakum.

Ocosta 22 16 4 12 – 54

Taholah 14 15 13 19 – 61

Scoring: Ocosta – Beard 23, Solis 14, Ashby 6, Priest 6, Bottleson 3, Dungey 2. Taholah – Crossguns 28, Vitalis 14, D. Rodriguez 9, E. Rodriguez 6, Pope 4.