Prep Roundup: Aberdeen swims its way to dual-meet victory over Centralia

Aberdeen’s boys swim team and girls wrestling team had recent meets as we review recent Twin Harbors prep sports events.

~~~

BOYS PREP SWIMMING

Aberdeen 57, Centralia 38

Aberdeen won seven events en route to a 57-38 victory over Centralia on Monday at the Thornbeckes Center in Centralia.

Competing in a 25-meter pool, Aberdeen swimmers placed first in six of the meet’s 12 races while Zeke Olson placed first overall in the diving competition for the Bobcats.

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Aberdeen’s Zeke Olson completes a dive during a 57-38 win over Centralia on Monday in Centralia.

Bobcats winners were Tyson Powell in the 500 freestyle (5:41.82), Ezekiel Olson in the 100 backstroke (1:15.54), Cole Nylander in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.68) and the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400-meter freestyle relay teams.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Isaac Armenta, Toby Nelson, Khang “Kevin” Thoung and Oliver Cech rallied from a large deficit to touch the wall first at 5:42.98, beating Centralia by just under six seconds to conclude the meet.

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Aberdeen’s Tyson Powell swims in the 500-meter freestyle race during a 57-38 win over Centralia on Monday in Centralia.

Aberdeen head coach Rob Burns cited Tyson Powell for his performance in the 400-meter distance swim and Merritt Steele, Cech, Thoung and Noah Stottler for their work in the relays.

Aberdeen will compete at the Kelso Invitational on Saturday.

~~~

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aberdeen’s Xela Kowoosh (right) has her hand raised after a win at the Braided 64 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday in Kelso.

GIRLS PREP WRESTLING

Aberdeen wrestlers compete at Braided 64

In what is likely the largest girls wrestling meet in the state of Washington outside of the state championships, Aberdeen placed 42 out of 104 teams at the Braided 64 Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Kelso.

The Bobcats totalled 73 points led by freshman 120-pounder Xela Kowoosh, who won four-straight matches, some of those being against state-placement wrestlers.

Kowoosh had a pinfall win followed by two major decision victories before matching up against Redmond’s Olivia Bishop, the class’ 7th-seeded wrestler.

Kowoosh scored a three-point takedown at the 15-second mark of the first period and only allowed a point for stalling in the second round to earn the 3-1 victory.

Kowoosh, who entered seeded No. 74 in the weight class, faced No. 2 Olivia Engel of Kelso in the quarterfinals and lost via technical fall at 5:38.

The Bobcats freshman phenom then dropped a close 2-1 decision to Kamiakin senior Amber Glass in the eighth round of the consolation bracket to end her tournament.

Other highlights for the Bobcats came from Brooklyn Brown’s two pinfall wins at 125 pounds, Paisley Floch with two pinfall victories at 115 pounds, Kayleen Rouska with three pinfall wins at 135 pounds, Micah Turpin’s two pinfall victories of 36 and 26 seconds in the 100-pound weight class and Valeria Aguilar-Arana’s two pinfall victories at 145 pounds.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.