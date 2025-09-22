Prep Roundup: Aberdeen surges in second half to beat Olympic

Aberdeen beat Olympic in a girls soccer matchup as we review Saturday’s Twin Harbors prep sports.

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Aberdeen 3, Olympic 2

Aberdeen rode a dominant second half en route to a 3-2 win in a non-league matchup against Olympic on Saturday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (4-1-1 overall) got on the board early in the game when Kennedy Kolodzie scored on a breakaway in the eighth minute of the game.

Aberdeen had a chance to double its lead in the first half, but a missed penalty kick kept the score at 1-0 at the break.

Aberdeen found the back of the net twice more in the first six minutes of the second half.

Senior defender Joie Mayberry sent a long ball forward that was corralled by forward Shay Dunlap, who beat her defender then slotted a low shot to the near post for a goal in the 42nd minute.

Four minutes later, a pass by Kolodzie sprung Miley Anderson for a breakaway goal and a 3-0 Bobcats lead.

An Olympic penalty-kick goal in the 61st minute and an Aberdeen own goal off an Olympic corner kick in the waning moments of the game led to the 3-2 final score.

“It was a very physical game and both teams got pretty banged up,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said. “The girls fought through it, put in the work, and were able to press the attack for most of the match and get a few well-earned goals.”

Fleming commended the performances of Kolodzie and Anderson on offense, senior defender Alyssa Yakovich for being a “stalwart” on the back line and Valeria Aguilar’s “effort off the bench.”

Aberdeen outshot the Trojans 19-8 in the contest.

The Bobcats junior varsity team tied 0-0.

Cesia Petersen and Ana Lopez were cited for their performances by Bobcats assistant coach Lindsey Scott.

Aberdeen hosts Tumwater in a 2A Evergreen League game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Olympic 0 2 – 2

Aberdeen 1 2 – 3

Scoring

First half – 1, Aberdeen, Kolodzie, 8th minute.

Second half – 2, Aberdeen, Dunlap (Mayberry), 42nd minute. 3, Aberdeen, Anderson (Kolodzie), 46th minute. 4, Olympic, 61st minute. 5, Olympic, own goal.

Others scores

Overlake 3, Elma 1

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Local runners place in top 20 of Seaside meet

Elma’s Frank Roberts and Hoquiam cross-country runners Ryker Maxfield and Junior Soto placed in the top 20 at the Three Course Challenge on Saturday in Seaside, Oregon.

Competing in the 5,000 meter Men’s Difficult Course, Roberts placed fifth overall with a time of 18:09.1.

Maxfield placed 12th overall with a time of 18:44.7.

Soto was two spots behind his Grizzlies teammate with a time of 19:11.0 to place 14th out of 252 competitors from across multiple states.

In the girls race, Elma sophomore Braelyn McGinn finished 20th with a time of 24:39.2.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Montesano’s Anderson leads local runners at PLU Invitational

Montesano’s Benjamin Anderson won his respective race to lead a local contingent at the PLU Invitational on Saturday at the PLU Meadows Disc Golf Course in Tacoma.

Anderson won the boys 5,000 meter varsity race with a time of 16:26.90.

Aberdeen sophomore Cecil Gumaelius placed eighth overall with a time of 17:00.5.

In the girls race, Aberdeen junior Ailyn Haggard placed fourth with a time of 19:30.1.

Montesano freshman Kamille Vandevender (20:18.50) and junior Zoe Ray (20:44.10) placed eighth and 10th overall, respectively.

Full results available at athletic.net.