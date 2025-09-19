Prep Roundup: Aberdeen squeaks past Elma 2-1

Aberdeen and Montesano’s soccer teams earned wins as we review recent prep sports on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Aberdeen 2, Elma 1

Aberdeen scored two unanswered goals to beat Elma 2-1 on Thursday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

Just one minute after Aberdeen (3-1-1 overall) failed to convert on a breakaway attempt, the Eagles (1-4) struck early when sophomore midfielder Zippy Valentine scored on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box off an assist from senior midfielder Chloe Donais just five minutes into the game.

The Bobcats tied the game when a long throw-in from senior defender Alyssa Yakovich went off the head of an Eagles defender and across the face of the goal where Aberdeen’s Shay Dunlap awaited. The sophomore forward converted a crisp, one-touch half-volley with her left foot inside the far post from 10 yards away to tie the game in the 23rd minute.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Aberdeen’s Shay Dunlap (left) attempts to jar the ball loose from Elma’s Chelsea Plata during the Bobcats’ 2-1 win on Thursday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats maintained pressure inside the Elma half of the field for much of the second half, but Elma’s defense prevented any dangerous shots from getting through to keep the game tied up.

With 18 minutes left to play, Aberdeen’s Kennedy Kolodzie sent a ball wide to junior midfielder Arani Garcia, who sent a cross to Dunlap for a tap-in goal and a 2-1 lead.

Aberdeen kept Elma from mustering up much offense the remainder of the game to earn the 2-1 win.

“We had some great moments and then had some really poor touches and decisions so we are looking for more consistency before we get started with league matches next week,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said, noting his team’s lack of the finishing touch on many of its scoring chances.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Aberdeen midfielder Kennedy Kolodzie (left) gets her head to the ball during a 2-1 victory over Elma on Thursday in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s JV team won 2-0 on Thursday. Alyssa Caskey scored both goals in the junior varsity game.

Aberdeen faces Olympic at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stewart Field.

Elma hosts Overlake at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Elma 1 0 – 1

Aberdeen 1 1 – 2

First half – 1, Elma, Valentine (Donais), 5th minute. 2, Aberdeen, Dunlap, 23rd minute.

Second half – 3, Aberdeen, Dunlap (Garcia), 62nd minute.

~~~

Montesano 3, Centralia 1

Montesano made its way through a foul-prone Centralia squad in a 3-1 win on Thursday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (4-1-1) got a goal from sophomore Olivia Reynvann off an assist from senior forward Lex Stanfield in the 10th minute of a first half filled with physical play that often bordered on chippy.

Monte doubled its lead when junior forward Jaelyn Butterfield scored on Stanfield’s second assist of the match in the 22nd minute.

A mistake near midfield led to a Centralia goal at the 26th minute as the first half ended with Monte up 1-0.

The Bulldogs had two breakaways – one from Stanfield and another from Butterfield – but the Centralia keeper came out to thwart the threats and keep the game at 2-1 in the second half.

But Monte midfielder Mayce Sanchez put the game away on another assist by Stanfield – her third of the game – in the 71st minute to secure the game.

“It was a little bit of a pesky match, a heated match,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “They wanted to kind of slow us down with their fouling. Our possession was pretty good. We moved the ball well and completed a lot of passes.”

The Tigers (2-3) had 15 fouls and four yellow cards in the game compared to just one yellow card for Montesano.

Coach Sanchez said he thought his team performed well with the ball at their feet, but left some additional goals out on the pitch.

“I thought the girls did a good job overall moving the ball, putting it to space and finding the combinations. We just forced too many things and kind of stalled a couple of times,” he said. “We were in control of the match, it just got a little frustrating not being able to get more goals.”

Montesano faces Klahowya at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Klahowya Secondary School.

Centralia 1 0 – 1

Montesano 2 1 – 3

First half – 1, Montesano, Reynvaan (Stanfield), 10th minute. 2, Montesano, Butterfield (Stanfield), 22nd minute. 3, Centralia, 26th minute.

Second half – 4, Montesano, Sanchez (Stanfield), 71st minute.

~~~

Other games

Black Hills 8, Hoquiam 0

~~~

GIRLS PREP SWIMMING

Aberdeen 108, River Ridge 53

Aberdeen won its opening match of the season 108-53 against River Ridge on Wednesday in Lacey.

“This was an amazing first meet of the season,” said Bobcats head coach Anne Eisele. “We are so proud of all of our swimmers.”

Eisele cited seniors Isabella Melville and Wendy Neil for their swims in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively.

Eisele also commended the performances of freshmen Jeanine Kramer, Olivia Vines, Madison Alberts and Kami Rojas, as well as Elma swimmer Taylor Nemsith, North Beach’s Arabella Porter and Hoquiam’s Sophie King.

On Tuesday, Aberdeen hits the road again to Centralia to take on the Centralia-Chehalis-Rochester combo program.

