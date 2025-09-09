Prep Roundup: Aberdeen opens season with straight-set win over Montesano

Also: Willapa Valley beats Columbia Adventist for second straight win to open the season

Aberdeen snapped a long losing streak to Montesano with a season-opening victory on Monday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen 3, Montesano 0

Aberdeen broke a long losing streak against county-rival Montesano with a straight-set victory on Monday at Sam Benn Gym in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (1-0 overall) opened their season with a 25-16, 26-24 and 25-20, rallying from down late in both the second and third sets to earn its first victory over the Bulldogs in at least a decade.

“Before the match even started tonight, our goal as a team was that someone has to get us lifted up,” Aberdeen head coach Desiree Glanz said. “In our past, we’d get down and we’d crumble. This time around, everybody is all in and picking each other up. If we get down a couple of points, who cares? Shake it off. Let’s go and move on. I think they did a great job of supporting each other. That was our goal and I’m glad it worked.”

Aberdeen shook off any first-game jitters to jump out to a 19-11 lead it extended to 24-13 on a kill by senior hitter Madi Ritter in the opening set.

A kill by junior Hadley Durr secure the 25-16 Game 1 victory.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen junior Mia Hallak attempts a kill during a 3-0 victory over Montesano on Monday in Aberdeen.

Montesano (1-1) led the second set 18-12 after a block by senior middle blocker Carmen Bennefield and appeared on their way to tying up the match at one set apiece.

But the Bobcats scored eight of the next 10 points to tie the game at 20-all.

The Bulldogs took a 24-22 lead on a kill by sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Perry, but four straight unforced errors gave Aberdeen the Game 2 win, 26-24.

“A few times, we bumped into each other on free balls and did silly things that are a testament to being a young team,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said of her team’s miscues. “We didn’t serve particularly well today, which was frustrating and lost us some momentum as well.”

Monte opened the third set with a 6-1 lead and held a 13-9 advantage before Aberdeen worked its way back into the game, tying the set at 14-14 then taking a 15-14 lead on back-to-back aces by junior setter Mia Hallak.

Though the Bulldogs would keep it close, Aberdeen never relinquished the lead, securing the victory when Hallak fed an assist to Ritter, who buried a kill from the middle of the net to end the match and give the Bobcats its first win over Montesano in at least 11 years.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen junior Sophia Knutson receives a serve during the Bobcats’ straight-set victory on Monday at Sam Benn Gym in Aberdeen.

“It absolutely boosts our confidence. It’s been awhile since we beat Monte,” Glanz said. “This whole crew is so all-in and so well-rounded. We’re not just depending on one particular player. Everyone just meshes and they’re ready. We are covered in each position this year and we all just blend and make it work.”

Hallak finished with 32 assists while junior libero Sophia Knutson had 11 digs to lead an Aberdeen backcourt that continuously dug up Monte shot attempts to keep points alive.

“We were all a little nervous at first, going into the game, but we snapped out of it real quick,” Hallak said. “We were so excited hearing our student section cheering us on. Monte really challenged us to work hard and work together. Having new people, we had to learn to adapt and work together.”

Hallak fed hitters Williams (8 kills), Kohn (8 kills), senior Hadley Lowery (7 kills) and Ritter (5 kills), who combined for 28 kills on the evening.

“They just really captured the moment. Aberdeen is a really good team,” Dickinson said. “We didn’t pick ourselves up when we needed to. They kind of seized the moment and took off in that second and third set, especially. … (Monte players) worked really hard and scrambled around for balls and were really scrappy, they just made too many mistakes tonight.”

Monte was led by defensive specialist Bentley Warne (12 digs) and setter Makena Blancas (10 assists).

According to maxpreps.com, Montesano had won the past night games played between the two teams dating back to 2014, with Aberdeen winning three total games during that streak.

Hallak said a key to the victory was more mental than anything else.

“Just making sure we were talking because we could get down at times and in the huddle,” Hallak said. “(Coach) Des told us that we had to build each other up and work hard to bring each other up.”

Aberdeen hosts Hoquiam in a Myrtle Street Rivalry match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Monte faces Adna at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Adna High School.

Montesano 16 24 20 – 0

Aberdeen 25 26 25 – 3

Leading players: Montesano – Warne (12 digs); Blancas (10 assists); Perry (5 kills). Aberdeen – Hallak (32 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs); Williams (8 kills, 4 aces, assist, block); Kohn (8 kills, 6-6 service, 4 digs); Lowery (7 kills, block); Ritter (5 kills); Knutson (11 digs); Baker (5 digs, ace); Alavez-Oropeza (ace, 2 digs).

Willapa Valley 3, Columbia Adventist 0

Willapa Valley moved to 2-0 on the season with a straight-set victory over Columbia Adventist Academy on Monday in Battle Ground.

The Vikings (2-0) won by scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-14.

Lauren Matlock had 16 assists and Paislee Hurley and Tylar Keeton had six kills apiece to lead the Vikings.

“Defense showed up tonight and it was fun seeing things improve set by set,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “Happy with our front row staying aggressive at the net and a team effort in reducing serving errors. Every game is an important opportunity to learn and improve. We’ve seen some good things at this point in the season but we’re eager to keep pushing them to their potential.”

Willapa Valley hosts Wishkah Valley in a 1B Coastal League game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Willapa Valley 25 25 25 – 3

CAA 15 9 14 – 0

Leading players: WV – Hodel (4 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs); Matlock (ace, 2 digs, 16 assists); Sipp (ace); Channell (ace, 6 digs); Hurley (6 kills, blocks); Keeton (6 kills, block, 2 digs, assist); Barnum (5 kills); Lynch (kill); Neva (2 assists).

Other games

