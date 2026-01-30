Prep Roundup: Aberdeen falls to Shelton in Senior Night swim

Also: Montesano cruises to girls basketball win over Rochester

Here’s a quick rundown of recent Twin Harbors prep sports results.

~~~

BOYS PREP SWIMMING

Aberdeen falls to Shelton on Senior Night

Aberdeen fell to Shelton 111-63 in a Senior Night matchup on Wednesday at the YMCA of Grays Harbor in Hoquiam.

Aberdeen was led by senior Zeke Olson with a win in the 1-meter dive competition with a score of 142 and junior Cooper Gill, who placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.24.

Aberdeen honored seniors Cole Nylander, Olson, Tyson Powell and Preston Williams and two exchange students: Tomas Kunak (Slovakia) and Khang “Kevin” Truong (Vietnam).

“Nothing but respect and admiration for these seniors and the work they’ve put in this season and throughout their career here at Aberdeen,” Aberdeen head coach Rob Burns said. “All of them will be successful in their lives down the road and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.”

ALICIA TISDALE | ALICIA TISDALE PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen senior Zeke Olson swims the breaststroke during a Senior Night meet against Shelton on Wednesday at the YMCA of Grays Harbor in Hoquiam.

Aberdeen will finish the regular season with a trip back down to Mark Morris HS in Longview for the Southwest Washington Invitational on Saturday.

The postseason starts with the Evergreen 2A Conference North meet at the YMCA of Grays Harbor on Feb. 4.

Aberdeen top placers

200-yard medley relay: 2, Aberdeen (Cooper Gill, Cole Nylander, Zeke Olson, Merritt Steele), 1:53.71.

200 freestyle: 4, Carl Joesten, 2:36.80.

50 freestyle: 3, Emmett Johnson, 27.62.

1-meter dive: 1, Olson 142.00. 2, Jackson Cihak, 74.65.

100 butterfly: 2, Gill, 1:07.03. 3, Nylander, 1:10.12.

100 freestyle: 2, Oliver Cech, 1:04.10. 3, Steele, 1:04.19.

500 freestyle: 2, Joesten, 7:15.11. 3, Olson, 7:17.75.

200 freestyle relay: 2, Aberdeen (Johnson, Isaac Armenta, Cech, Steele), 1:55.17. 3, Aberdeen (Tomas Kunak, Sergio Perez, Kevin Truong, Noah Stotler), 2:04.93.

100 backstroke: 1, Gill, 1:07.24.

400 freestyle relay: 2, Aberdeen (Nylander, Johnson, Gill, Olson), 4:19.38.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Montesano 58, Rochester 22

Montesano increased its lead in the 1A Evergreen League with a 58-22 win over Rochester on Thursday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (12-7 overall, 6-1 1A Evergreen) started “a little sluggish” in the first half, according to head coach Mark Mansfield, committing eight turnovers over the first two quarters against the Warriors (4-15, 0-6).

But Monte’s defense was too much for Rochester to overcome.

The Bulldogs held the Warriors to eight points or less in each quarter of the game and forced 40 turnovers, resulting in 25 steals for Monte as a team.

“In the second and third quarters, we locked them down, defensively,” Mansfield said.

Monte was led by the double-double performance of star senior forward Jillie Dalan with 19 points and 14 rebounds, both game highs.

Guard Makena Blancas scored eight points and had five steals while Ashlyn Lytle scored five points, had a team-high six assists and also recorded five steals for Montesano.

Monte shot 36% from the field (24-66 FG) and made 9-of-26 free throws (35%).

The Bulldogs outrebounded Rochester 45-25 and had 18 turnovers in the win.

Monte now sits one full game ahead of Hoquiam in the win column for first place in the 1A Evergreen League.

Monte faces Elma to close out its league schedule at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Elma.

Rochester 8 4 3 7 – 22

Montesano 16 13 17 12 – 58

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 19, Blancas 8, Wintrip 6, Lytle 5, Forster 4, Perry 4, Kaivo-Houlton 4, Vandevender 4, Hart 2, Williamsen 2.

~~~

Other games

Girls Prep Basketball

Shelton 72, Aberdeen 48

Elma 40, Heritage 38

Willapa Valley 41, Wahkiakum 33

Boys Prep Basketball

W.F. West 65, Aberdeen 50

Forks 71, North Beach 61

Raymond-South Bend 56, Chief Leschi 48