Prep Golf Roundup: Handful of Twin Harbors prep golfers make the cut at State

Elma’s Moore third in girls meet after first round

A handful of Twin Harbors prep golfers advanced to the second day of the 1A State Championships on Tuesday at the Liberty Lake Golf Course in Liberty Lake.

~~~

GIRLS PREP GOLF

Elma’s Moore in third after Day 1

Elma junior Olivia Moore sits in third place after the first day of competition at the 1A State Girls Golf Championships on Tuesday.

Moore shot a 79 for her 18-hole round to place third overall, one stroke behind Medical Lake’s Kali Rowe and seven strokes behind leader Kendria Wang of Overlake.

Eagles senior Sophia Hamilton posted a score of 92 to place 18th after Day 1 while Montesano’s Jessie LaLonde (93) and Maggi Kupka (99) placed 19th and 26th, respectively, to make the cut.

The state tournament concludes with an 18-hole round on Wednesday.

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Jessie LaLonde tees off during the 1A State Championship meet on Tuesday at the Liberty Lake Golf Course.

Local placements

3, Olivia Moore, Elma, 79. 18, Sophia Hamilton, Elma, 92. 19, Jessie LaLonde, Montesano, 93. 26, Maggi Kupka, 99.

Missed the cut: Johana Sanchez Ortiz, Hoquiam, 103; Molly Gundersen, Hoquiam, 106; Lucy Scott, Montesano, 106; Mercedes Carter, Elma, 111; Rory Gourdin, Montesano, 111; Ashley Hill, Montesano, 114.

~~~

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Colton Grubb made the cut after the first round of competition at the 1A State Championship meet on Tuesday at the Liberty Lake Golf Course.

BOYS PREP GOLF

Elma’s Allen, Monte’s Grubb make the cut

Elma senior Robby Allen and Montesano sophomore Colton Grubb made the cut to advance to the second round of the 1A State Boys Golf Tournament on Tuesday.

Allen placed in a four-way tie for 17th when a respectable round of 83 while Grubb, a sophomore, shot an 87 to place in a tie for 27th.

“It was a battle today. Heavy wind, lengthened holes and dangerous pin positions challenged the State field throughout the day. Our boys played with grit today. Coming from an area where we do not see many of the conditions that we saw today put us at an immediate disadvantage. However, our guys gritted it out and put together a couple of solid rounds,” Montesano head coach Tyler Grajek said. “A few unfortunate bounces took its toll but fortunately, Colton was able to push forward and make it into the top 30 (cut line). His ability to gather himself and put together a solid round is a testament to his abilities and the practice he has put in over the years.”

Cascade Christian junior Zeke Prociw leads with a first-round score of 69, four strokes better than Seton Catholic’s Jacob Parker.

The state tournament will conclude on Wednesday in Liberty Lake.

Local placements

17, Robby Allen, Elma, 83. 27, Colton Grubb, Montesano 87.

Missed the cut: Ayhdn Sauer, Montesano, 97; Brody Palmer, Elma, 97.