Prep Football Roundup: Raymond-South Bend’s Banker breaks program rushing record in win

Also: Montesano picks up dominant win over Ridgefield; Elma falls to late-replacement Highline

Here a review of prep football games for Week 2 of the 2025 season.

~~~

PREP FOOTBALL

Raymond-South Bend 27, Rainier 26

Raymond-South Bend senior Chris Banker set a new program record in the Ravens’ 27-26 win over Rainier on Friday in Rainier.

Banker carried the ball 32 times for 284 yards, breaking the previous record for rushing yards in a game of 228 by Ferrill Johnson two seasons ago.

The Ravens (2-0 overall) trailed 14-0 at halftime before turning the game around in the second half, thanks in large part to Banker, who gained more than 225 of his 284 yards over the final two quarters of play.

RSB trailed 20-14 after third-quarter touchdown runs from running back Manny Souza (11 yards) and Banker (17 yards).

Banker broke loose for two more touchdown runs in the fourth frame – one of 37 yards followed by a 40-yarder with just over five minutes to play – to stake RSB to a 27-20 lead.

Rainier responded when running back Jordan Pringle caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Stockdale with just under two minutes left.

But the Mountaineers would get no closer as RSB earned its second victory of the season.

RSB head coach Luke Abbott said he challenged his players at halftime, and they responded.

“I told them, ‘Guys, man up a little bit. I know you got more in the tank than what you are showing. Be a little bit more aggressive and stop being intimidated by guys. Let’s man up and play the game of football, darn it,’” he said. “In the fourth quarter, I think our conditioning played a big factor in just continuing to move the ball and our guys having gas in the tank. They got a little more confidence because we started moving the ball and we started pushing people around a little bit and Chris ran the ball like a man.”

RSB finished the game with 351 rushing yards.

The Ravens host Hoquiam at 7 p.m. Friday at Raymond High School.

RSB 0 0 14 13 – 27

Rainier 8 6 6 6 – 26

Scoring

First quarter

Rainier – Goodman 44 run (Cano run), 9:01

Second quarter

R – Pringle 22 pass from Stockdale (PAT fail), 1:09

Third quarter

Raymond-South Bend – Souza 11 run (PAT good), 9:10

R – Alegarbas 90 kickoff return (PAT fail), 8:54

RSB – Banker 17 run (PAT good), 3:56

Fourth quarter

RSB – Banker 37 run (Pat fail), 8:26

RSB – Banker 40 run (PAT good), 5:01

R – Pringle 18 pass from Stockdale (PAT fail), 1:51

Passing: Rainier – Stockdale 10-17-168.

Rushing: RSB – Banker 32-284; Souza 11-60.

~~~

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma quarterback Isaac McGaffey (3) makes a pass during a 31-28 loss to Highline on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

Highline 31, Elma 28

Elma had little time to prepare for a last-second replacement opponent as the Eagles fell to 3A-class Highline 31-28 on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (1-1) were originally scheduled to face Stevenson, but the Bulldogs pulled out of the scheduled matchup on Wednesday because of a lack of players (12) due to injuries and ineligibility, leaving little time for Elma to find a replacement opponent, and even less time to prepare.

“When I broke the news Wednesday at practice, I told (the players) to stay ready for anything that can happen and they definitely did that,” Elma head coach Larry Raynes said. “It throws off all of the normal routines that we do. Instead of a normal Thursday, we were watching film and preparing on one day (notice). It was definitely tough. I’ve never been in a situation as a coach like that.”

Despite the disruptions to the routine, Elma held a 21-3 lead in the second quarter thanks to two touchdowns by running back Colt Landstrom – including a 75-yard punt return to the house – and a 50-touchdown pass from quarterback Isaac McGaffey to senior receiver Dayton Brookins.

But two scoring passes from Highline quarterback Josiah Barron to Kael Stuart cut Elma’s lead to 21-17 at halftime.

Barron connected with Jabarri Crawford for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Pirates (1-1) a 24-21 lead with just over four minutes left in the game.

The Pirates then recovered an onside kick and drove to the Elma 10. A few plays later, Highline kicker Fabian Perez-Cedeno’s field-goal attempt was blocked, with Landstrom scooping up the loose ball and racing 80 yards for a touchdown, staking Elma to a 28-24 lead with 2:31 remaining.

But Highline got the ball back after a short kickoff and drove 40 yards in nine plays – including a key 4th-and-3 conversion by Barron for 16 rushing yards – and scored on a Barron pass to Tristian Gandy with under two minutes to go.

Elma drove to the Highline 30 with time winding down, but two McGaffey shots at the end zone fell incomplete as the Eagles’ peculiar week ended with a 31-28 loss.

Landstrom finished with seven catches for 101 yards while Brookins had five catches for 96 yards.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma receiver Dayton Brookins (1) runs away from Highline’s Ethan Phannguyen during the Eagles’ 31-28 loss on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

McGaffey went 12 for 31 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Barron led the Pirates, going 19 for 29 for 352 yards, four touchdowns and one interception by Eagles defender Gavin Muir in the first quarter.

Highline had 463 total yards of offense to 318 for Elma.

Elma linebacker Kolby Rademacher led the defense with 16 tackles (7 solo) – two for losses – and a fumble recovery.

“The kids battled so hard. I’m so proud of them and their effort. We just missed little opportunities, but overall, it was great for the team. It feels like one of those moral victories,” Raynes said. “I’m glad with the opponent we got. It was a great test. We came out healthy and learned a heck of a lot.”

Elma plays at Sequim at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Highline 3 14 0 14 – 31

Elma 7 14 0 7 – 28

Scoring

First quarter

Highline – Perez-Cedeno 28 field goal

Elma – Landstrom 11 pass from McGaffey (Vargo kick), 1:09

Second quarter

E – Landstrom 75 punt return (Vargo kick), 10:11

E – D. Brookins 50 pass from McGaffey (Vargo kick), 8:26

H – Stuart 36 pass from Barron (Perez-Cedeno kick), 5:33

H – Stuart 30 pass from Barron (Perez-Cedeno kick), 1:45

Third quarter

None

Fourth quarter

H – Crawford 29 pass from Barron, 4:02

E – Landstrom 80 blocked field goal return, 2:31

H – Gandy 13 pass from Barron (Perez-Cedeno kick), 0:59

Passing: Highline – Barron 19-29-1-352. Elma – McGaffey 12-31-2-197.

Rushing: H – Crawford 17-46; Barron 12-35; Smith 5-21; Hutson 1-9; Gandy 1-0. E – McGaffey 12-89; K. Rademacher 10-32; Muir 1-4; D. Brookins 1-2; C. Rademacher 2-1; Landstrom 2-(-7).

Receiving: H – Gandy 6-140; Crawford 7-90; Stuart 2-66; Cortes-Inocencio 1-27; Williams 1-17; Hutson 1-12; Angilau 1-0. E – Landstrom 7-101; Brookins 5-96.

~~~

King’s Way Christian 57, Hoquiam 35

Hoquiam continued to find plenty of offense this early in the season, but the defense was left wanting in a 57-35 loss to King’s Way Christian on Friday in Vancouver.

Freshman quarterback K.J. McCoy showed once again he is ready for the Friday night lights by completing 19-of-27 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns.

Four of McCoy’s touchdown passes were for 30 yards or more, with his favorite targets being receivers Ethan Byron and Jovanni Koth.

Byron caught seven passes for 123 yards and three scores while Koth snared five receptions for 114 yards and a pair of scores.

The two wideouts combined for score late in the fourth quarter when McCoy scrambled then passed to Koth, who raced all the way to the Knights’ 10-yard line before lateraling the ball to Byron, who scored to cut the KWC lead to 51-35.

But the Hoquiam defense couldn’t slow the Knights as KWC chewed up clock and scored on a 10-yard run with just under four minutes left in the game. It was the Knights’ eighth touchdown of the game.

“Proud of how we fought for four quarters and some tough lessons were learned,” Hoquiam assistant coach Cameron Parker said. “Too many young mistake and ill-timed penalties killed drives and gave the other team more opportunities that they took advantage of. Proud of K.J. and how he battled. Ryan Pullar’s leadership kept us believing until the very end. Getting Javonni (Koth) back this week was a huge boost for us and seeing Ethan Byron really emerging as a big contributor was great to see. We’ll rally around each other and get back to work next week.”

Hoquiam plays faces Raymond-South Bend at 7 p.m. Friday at Raymond High School.

Hoquiam 7 7 7 14 – 35

KWC 14 14 14 15 – 57

Scoring

First quarter

Hoquiam – Byron 15 pass from McCoy (kick good), 10:10

KWC – 25-yard pass (kick good), 6:21

KWC – 25-yard pass (kick good), 0:54

Second quarter

H – Koth 35 pass from McCoy (kick good), 3:16

KWC – 15-yard pass (kick good), 0:59

KWC – fumble return (kick good), 0:19

Third quarter

KWC – 10-yard pass (kick good), 2:48

H – Koth 38 pass from McCoy (kick good), 1:20

KWC – 60-yard run (kick good), 1:07

Fourth quarter

KWC – 7-yard run (PAT fail), 11:46

H – Byron 34 pass from McCoy (kick good), 10:53

KWC – field goal, 8:02

H – Byron 40 pass from McCoy (kick good)

KWC – 10-yard run (PAT fail), 3:50

Passing: Hoquiam – McCoy 19-27-0-303.

Rushing: H – Case 11-67; McCoy 5-16; Deshazier 2-16.

Receiving: H – Byron 7-123; Koth 5-114; Johnoson 2-24; Niemi 3-20; Case 2-13; Bozich 1-9.

~~~

Montesano 35, Ridgefield 7

No stunning fourth-quarter comeback was needed as Montesano earned a convincing 35-7 victory over Ridgefield on Friday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (2-0) played well in all facets of the game en route to the dominant win over the 2A-class Spudders (0-2).

Monte’s offense amassed 485 yards of total offense and was balanced, with 264 yards gained on the ground and 221 through the air.

Running backs Zach Timmons (13 carries, 135 yards) and Terek Gunter (8-81) led Monte’s rushing attack while quarterback Tyson Perry was near-perfect, completing 10 of 13 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Perry spread the ball around with five different Bulldogs receivers catching a pass, led by Kole Kjesbu with four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Kole Kjesbu caught four passes for 110 yards to lead a receiving corps that had five different players catch a pass.

Toren Crites also caught four passes for 55 yards and also made his presence known on special teams with an 85-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to put Monte up 14-0 in the first quarter, his second score of the frame.

Kjesbu hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Perry to extend the lead to 21-0 at halftime and Monte would go up 28-0 when Perry hit Timmons with a 36-yard pass for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

Monte backup quarterback Coco Wilson hit Kjesbu for a 34-yard score to put the Bulldogs ahead 35-0 with just under a minute to play in the third quarter, allowing head coach Terry Jensen to play his reserves in the final frame and give his starters a well-deserved rest.

“Our defense was a big trigger to it,” Jensen said of his team’s overall performance. “Our defense played really well for the most part and we did a lot of good things offensively. … We were just really balanced. … I’m really proud of the kids and coaching staff. They got our kids ready to play.”

Montesano’s defense was led by linebackers Carter Conklin-Smith (7 tackles, sack), Kaden Stott (7 tackles), defensive end Mason Fry (2 sacks), and Crites, who had seven tackles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a field goal as a major X-factor in the game.

The Bulldogs host Black Hills at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Ridgefield 0 0 0 7 – 7

Montesano 14 7 14 0 – 35

Scoring

First quarter

Montesano – Crites 3 run (Tobar kick), 7:02

M – Crites 85 fumble recovery (Tobar kick), 2:32

Second quarter

M – Kjesbu 19 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 2:53

Third quarter

M – Timmons 36 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 10:01

M – Kjesbu 34 pass from Wilson (Tobar kick), 0:57

Fourth quarter

Ridgefield – DeBeaumont 37 run (7 kick), 10:59

Passing: R – DeBeaumont 10-14-0-135; Rovira 0-1-0-0. M – Perry 10-13-0-187; Wilson 1-2-0-34.

Rushing: R – Watanabe 18-66; DeBeaumont 7-36; Rogers 5-13; Dollens 1-6; Duncan 1-0. M – Timmons 13-135; Gunter 8-81; Perry 4-41; Causey 2-12; Crites 1-3; Wilson 2-(-8).

Receiving: R – McLemore III 2-42; McCann 2-30; Dollens 2-34; Hemmelman 2-14; Russin 1-13, Watanabe 1-2. M – Kjesbu 4-110; Crites 4-55; Timmons 1-36; Gunter 1-18; Fry 1-2.

~~~

Ocosta 48, Winlock 12

Ocosta’s run game proved to be the difference-maker in a 48-12 win over Winlock on Friday at Ocosta High School.

The Wildcats (1-1) capped a 60-yard scoring drive on their opening possession when wide receiver Dayshawn Carter scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ronin Rutzer.

After a Winlock touchdown run, Rutzer would add touchdown runs of 65 and 43-yards followed by a 2-yard scoring run by Ben Tackett to take a 28-6 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Wildcats sophomore Logan Rutzer scored on a 15-yard run followed by freshman Rustyn Quinby running it in from three-yards out to tak a commanding 42-6 lead.

Ronin Rutzer would find Carter again for a touchdown pitch-and-catch, this time from 38 yards out in the fourth quarter.

“Our offensive line set the tone for the game tonight, opening up holes for the backs to run through,” said Ocosta head coach Keith Beck, citing the play of linemen Caden Arbona, Kody Bickmore and Korbin Turner. “The defense was flying around, that was fun to watch. These boys came and put the work in this week and it paid off tonight.”

Ronin Rutzer and John Lewis each had an interception for the Wildcats with junior Damien Beck recording his first sack of the season in the win.

The Wildcats host North Beach at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Winlock 6 0 0 6 – 12

Ocosta 12 16 14 6 – 48

Passing: Ocosta – R. Rutzer 3-8-1-79.

Rushing: O – L. Rutzer 12-264; L. Rutzer 11-62; Tackett 10-51; Beck 7-18; Carter 1-15; Quinby 3-8.

Receiving: O – Carter 2-78; Tackett 1-1.

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 27, Blaine 13

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley rode a big second quarter to a 27-13 win over Blaine on Saturday in Pe Ell.

The Titans (2-0) and Borderites (0-2) were locked in a scoreless tie after one quarter of play until PWV exploded for three straight touchdowns in the second frame.

Receiver Cody Mican opened the scoring by catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brody Ritzman early in the second quarter.

PWV got the ball right back and went up two scored when Ritzman hit receiver Blane King for a 50-yard touchdown.

Later in the period, running back Spud Swogger capped off a PWV drive with a 5-five yard scoring run to put the Titans up 21-0.

A touchdown run by Blaine quarterback Connor Brown made it a 21-6 game at halftime.

PWV took a 27-6 lead into the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run from Ritzman with 3:38 to play in the fourth quarter.

A touchdown pass from Brown to receiver Peyton Bouma in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring.

PWV rushed for 199 yards led by Lucas Lusk (16 carries, 81 yards) and Eddie Clements (9-58).

With the Borderites putting nine in the box in en effort to force PWV to throw the ball, Ritzman completed 7-of-16 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Fifteen of Ritzman’s passes came in the first half.

“That’s like a season for us,” PWV head coach John Peterson said. “We will not throw a lot, but we will throw efficiently.”

King caught three passes for 87 yards to lead the Titans in receiving.

The Titans defense held Blaine to 210 yards of offense, with 12 of those being on the ground on 16 carries.

King had seven tackles (five solo) with Mican and Lusk each recovering a fumble for PWV.

Titans freshman John Hamilton had two solo tackles and a sack in the game.

“I really thought our defense did a good job of bend and not break,” Peterson said. “I was really proud of our kids. We hang our hat on hard work and it was hard work today because it was hotter than hot.”

PWV faces Toledo at 7 p.m. on Friday at Toledo High School.

Blaine 0 6 0 7 – 13

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0 21 6 0 – 27

Scoring

First quarter

None

Second quarter

PWV – Mican 20 pass from Ritzman (PAT miss), 11:52

PWV – King 50 pass from Ritzman (Lusk run), 11:33

PWV – Swogger 5 run (Swartz kick), 4:41

Blaine – Brown 6 run (PAT fail), 0:46

Third quarter

PWV – Ritzman 1 run (PAT fail), 3:38

Fourth quarter

B – Bouma 27 pass from Brown (Bouma kick), 7:26

Passing: B – Brown 15-28-0-198. PWV – Ritzman 7-16-2-165.

Rushing: PWV – Lusk 16-81; Clements 9-58; Swogger 11-40; King 2-21; Ritzman 4-(-1).

Receiving: B – Bouma 7-99. PWV – King 3-87; Mason 2-41; Mican 1-20; Lusk 1-19; Swogger 1-(12).

~~~

Wishkah Valley 39, Mary M. Knight 6

Wishkah Valley overcame some early first-game jitters en route to a 39-6 victory over Mary M. Knight on Saturday at Wishkah Valley High School.

Loggers quarterback Drew Stewart went 7-for-15 passing for 88 yards and three touchdowns while running back Evan Davenport carried the ball 17 times for 109 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Davenport (11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, forced fumble), linebacker Boady Dhooghe (8 tackles, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception) and safety Kohl Brandner (6 tackles, forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries, interception) led the Loggers defense.

“It was a pretty good first outing. The guys had the first-game jitters pretty bad in the first half. We had a lot of passes overthrown and miscues, but still managed to finish the first half up 12-0,” Wishkah head coach Eric Erickson said. “They offense settled down after halftime and we started executing better, getting some sustained drives and scoring more. The defense was outstanding the whole game.”

Wishkah hosts WA School for the Deaf at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Mary M. Knight 0 0 0 6 – 6

Wishkah Valley 6 6 13 14 – 39

Passing: WV – Stewart 7-15-0-88.

Rushing: WV – Davenport 14-109; Ellis 9-28.

Receiving: WV – Dhooghe 3-38; Davenport 2-40; Brandner 2-38; Ellis 1-13.

~~~

