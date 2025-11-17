Prep Football Roundup: Montesano manhandles Tenino to advance to state quarterfinals

Montesano advanced in the state tournament as we review prep football games for Twin Harbors teams.

~~~

PREP FOOTBALL

Montesano 49, Tenino 7

Despite all the pomp and circumstance of a high-level state football game, things felt real familiar for Montesano in a 49-7 rout of Tenino on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Squaring off in a 1A State Tournament first-round game, the No. 5 Bulldogs (10-1 overall) faced the 12th-seeded Beavers (7-4) for the second time this season after Monte hammered its 1A Evergreen League rival 49-0 back on Oct. 3.

Not much changed as the Bulldogs started hot on both sides of the ball en route to another blowout win to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Montesano linebacker intercepted a Mason Metcalf pass on the opening possession of the game and returned it 30 yards for a pick-6 touchdown and a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.

With less than a half-minute to play in the first quarter, the Bulldogs doubled their lead when senior running back Zach Timmons scored on a 6-yard run.

The Bulldogs took a commanding 28-0 lead less than two minutes into the second quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyson Perry to receiver Kole Kjesbu and – after another Tenino turnover – a Timmons 6-yard touchdown run.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano receiver Kole Kjesbu (left) hauls in a touchdown pass during a 49-7 win over Tenino in a 1A State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Beavers finally got on the board when Metcalf connected with receiver Kellan Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown with 2:26 left in the first half.

But the Bulldogs responded when Perry hit Kjesbu for a 19-yard touchdown to take a comfortable 35-7 lead into the break.

Monte would pad its lead and earn a running clock with two touchdowns in the third quarter – one a 6-yard touchdown pass from Perry to receiver Mason Fry followed by a 24-yard touchdown run from senior running back Terek Gunter – to go up 49-7 with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs offense had 435 yards of total offense, led by Timmons’ 148 rushing yards on 15 carries and Perry, who completed 15-of-19 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.

Montesano’s defense held Tenino to 145 yards of offense – 115 of those on the ground – and forced four turnovers in the game while all-state kicker Chris Tobar converted all seven of his extra points and the Bulldogs special-teams player Coco Wilson recovered a pooch kick on a kickoff to give Monte an extra possession.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano quarterback Tyson Perry (7) throws a pass during a 49-7 victory over Tenino in a 1A State Tournament game on Saturday at Montesano High School.

“Anytime you play a the same team a second time, your always wondering if you are going to look past them after you beat them soundly,” said Monte head coach Terry Jensen, who added his team had some of that complacency earlier in the week but were focused by game time. “We had a couple kids coming in and asking, ‘Is it wrong to be thinking about next week?’ And the answer was, ‘Yes, it is wrong.’ So we tried to nip that in the bud. Our kids played really well today and for the seniors, it was their last home game on Rottle, and I think that had a big impact on them also.”

Penalties were a problem for the Bulldogs as Montesano committed 10 infractions for 100 yards, an issue Jensen said his team needs to fix if its to advance deeper into the postseason.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano defender Carter Smith (right) tackles a Tenino ball-carrier during a 49-7 win over Tenino in a 1A State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

“We struggled with penalties again and I’m really disapointed in that because we put a major emphasis on that,” Jensen said. “We really haven’t got a lot better at it. Just too many holding calls and we’ve got to clean that up really fast. … That’s not a recipe for a lot of success.”

Montesano advances to the state quarterfinals, where it will travel north face No. 4 Lynden Christian (9-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Blaine High School.

Tenino 0 7 0 0 – 0

Montesano 14 21 14 0 – 49

Scoring

First quarter

Montesano – McKinney 30 interception return (Tobar kick), 11:03

M – Timmons 6 run (Tobar kick), 0:26

Second quarter

M – Kjesbu 29 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 11:27

M – Timmons 9 run (Tobar kick), 10:16

Tenino – Johnson 13 pass from Metcalf (Espinoza kick), 2:26

M – Kjesbu 19 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 0:35

Third quarter

M – Fry 6 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 7:36

M – Gunter 24 run (Tobar kick), 4:07

Fourth quarter

None

Passing: T – Metcalf 3-8-1-30, Johnson 0-1-1-0. M – Perry 15-19-1-191.

Rushing: T – Espinoza 20-78, Metcalf 5-17, Lanning 8-12, Rodgers 4-6, Gates 1-2. M – Timmons 15-148, Gunter 4-57, Crites 2-23, Perry 2-11, Wilson 2-4, Smith 2-3, Mann 1-(-1).

Receiving: T – Johnson 2-18, Sadler 1-12. M – Kjesbu 6-81, Crites 4-80, Fry 3-24, Timmons 1-4, Smith 1-1.

~~~

Tri-Cities Prep 56, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s season came to an abrupt end with a 56-0 loss to Tri-Cities Prep on Saturday in Pasco.

The Titans (7-4) were hit with some bad news early as trailing 7-0 to the Pumas (11-0), senior quarterback Brody Ritzman went down with a knee injury just four minutes into the game.

A bigger problem for the Titans, according to head coach John Peterson, was an inability to control Tri-Cities Prep in the trenches, leading to a 28-point second quarter that put PWV in an insurmountable 42-0 halftime hole.

“They were just a way better team than we were,” Peterson said. “They whipped our tails at the line of scrimmage.”

PWV managed just 25 rushing yard on 20 carries and had 49 passing yards to total just 74 offensive yards in the game.

By contrast, TCP amassed 185 rushing yards on 27 carries and 221 passing yards for a total of 406 yards of offense.

“It’s a hard way to end the year, and there’s a sadness of it ending so abruptly,” Peterson said. “But our guys fought their tails off. … Our kids had a good year and we’re really proud of our guys.”

PWV 0 0 0 0 – 0

TCP 14 28 14 0 – 56

Scoring

First quarter

TCP – Garza 1 run (kick good), 7:43

TCP – Sherfey 5 run (kick good), 1:33

Second quarter

TCP – Sherfey 5 run (kick good), 11:03

TCP – Gadish 9 pass from Garza (kick good), 10:07

TCP – Elliott 1 run (kick good), 4:32

TCP – Elliott 19 pass from Garza (kick good), 3:30

Third quarter

TCP – Elliott 69 pass from Garza (kick good), 10:16

TCP – Shumway 13 pass from Rivas (kick good), 6:46

~~~

SUBMITTED PHOTO Wishkah Valley’s (from left) Kohl Brandner, Evan Davenport, head coach Eric Erickson and Boady Dhooghe pose for a photo after winning the 1B Coastal League 6-man Championship over Mary M. Knight on Saturday at Wishkah Valley High School.

Wishkah Valley 58, Mary M. Knight 30

Wishkah Valley completed a perfect season by hoisting a championship trophy after a 58-30 win over Mary M. Knight in the 1B Coastal League 6-man Championship game on Saturday at Wishkah Valley High School.

The Loggers (9-0) trailed early to the Owls (4-5) 8-0 and took a 14-8 lead with just under a minute to play in the first half.

But as they had done throughout their perfect season, the Loggers dominated the second half, outscoring MMK 44-22 in the second half to pull away with the victory and league championship.

“We’ve been a second-half team all year and that proved very true today,” Wishkah head coach Eric Erickson said. “We came out firing on all cylinders in the second half.”

Valley was led by a pair of running backs in Evan Davenport and Kohl Brandner.

Davenport ran the ball 16 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his season total to 1,080 rushing yards.

Brandner had 111 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns for Wishkah while quarterback Drew Stewart went 4 of 8 for 64 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

Boady Dhooghe led Wishkah’s defense with 11 tackles to finish the season with 100 tackles even.

Davenport (10.5 tackles, sack), Brandner (8 tackles, 2 pass deflections), Stewart (5 tackles), Quentin Haskey (3 tackles) and Josh Ellis (2.5 tackles, INT) also contributed to the Loggers’ defensive effort.

Erickson added that his front line was again key to the victory, as it has been throughout the season.

“Once again, much of our success is due to the outstanding blocking of our line: Boady Dhooghe, Quentin Haskey and Charlie Guzman,” he said before turning his attention to his entire team. “This has been a great season and I couldn’t be more happy to have gone undefeated and win the league championship with this great group of kids.”

Mary M. Knight 8 0 8 14 – 30

Wishkah Valley 6 8 16 28 – 58

Passing: WV – Stewart 4-8-0-64.

Rushing: WV – Davenport 16-193, Brandner 14-111.

Receiving: WV – Brandner 2-51.

~~~

Other games

1B State Tournament first round

No. 1 DeSales 56, No. 16 Ocosta 16