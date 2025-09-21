Prep Football Roundup: Hoquiam continues its resurgence in win over Raymond-South Bend

Also: Ocosta prevails over North Beach in ‘Battle of the Beaches’

Hoquiam’s offense was too much for Raymond-South Bend to handle as we review Twin Harbors prep football games for Week 3 of the season.

~~~

Hoquiam 31, Raymond-South Bend 7

Hoquiam’s resurgent season continued with a 31-7 win over Raymond-South Bend on Friday at Raymond High School.

The Grizzlies (2-1 overall) put together an all-around performance, with the offense scoring at least 30 points for the third consecutive game and the defense holding the Ravens (2-1) to just one first-half touchdown.

Hoquiam freshman quarterback K.J. McCoy continued to put up impressive numbers, completing 16-0f-25 passes for 203 yards without an interception.

McCoy crossed the goal line on a 4-yard run and tossed first-half touchdowns to receiver Ethan Byron and tight end Lincoln Niemi, the latter staking the Grizzlies to a 19-7 lead at the half.

A 61-yard touchdown run by running back Kingston Case in the third quarter followed by a Case touchdown reception on a 19-yard pass from McCoy in the fourth sealed the Hoquiam victory.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Hoquiam running back Kingston Case (5) is cheered on by his team during a 31-7 win over Raymond-South Bend on Friday at Raymond High School.

Case had a workman-like game, rushing for 187 yards on 26 carries.

McCoy spread the ball around, with at least five Grizzlies catching two passes apiece.

Jovanni Koth led the Hoquiam receiving corps with five catches for 55 yards.

“I’m really pleased with how our defense responded this week. I felt like they did a great job communicating and flying around against a team that been putting up some really good performances in RSB,” Hoquiam assistant coach Cameron Parker said. “Ryan Pullar and Joey Bozich were a big part of that, they led us in tackles for the night. Offensively, we have a few things to clean up, I think we left some opportunities on the table and we need to be better going forward with those chances. (McCoy) did a great job this week protecting the football and making good decisions with the ball. Lincoln Neimi did a great job of creating some offense for us and making some plays when we needed them. The offensive and defensive lines are doing a great job of gelling together now that we’re a few games into the season and I’m excited to see their continued growth for the upcoming weeks.”

PHOTO BY LARRY BALE Hoquiam receiver Ethan Byron scores a touchdown during a 31-7 victory over Raymond-South Bend on Friday at Raymond High School.

Raymond-South Bend was led by senior running back Chris Banker, who racked up 176 rushing yards on 23 carries in the loss.

The Ravens fumbled the ball away twice in Hoquiam territory in the first half and had a drive stuffed at the Grizzlies 3-yard line.

“Our defense in the first half, overall, did not play too bad, especially for the situations that our offense put us in. We bent a little bit but didn’t break,” said RSB head coach Luke Abbott, who had several key players dealing with illness. “It was just not a very good game in terms of execution. … Hoquiam has some athletes, there’s no question there. … They made it very difficult for us.”

Hoquiam hosts Aberdeen in the 120th Myrtle Street Rivalry at 7 p.m. on Friday.

RSB hosts Adna at 7 p.m. on Friday.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Hoquiam receiver Joey Bozich (1) makes a catch during a 31-7 win over Raymond-South Bend on Friday at Raymond High School.

Hoquiam 13 6 6 6 – 31

RSB 0 7 0 0

Scoring

First quarter

Hoquiam – Byron 4 pass from McCoy (kick good), 7:12

H – McCoy 4 run (PAT fail), 0:11

Second quarter

RSB – Banker 67 run (PAT good), 9:54

H – Niemi 24 pass from McCoy (PAT fail), 4:35

Third quarter

H – Case 61 run (PAT fail), 4:35

Fourth quarter

H – Case 19 pass from McCoy (PAT fail), 8:11

Passing: H – McCoy 16-25-0-203.

Rushing: H – Case 26-187; McCoy 3-20. RSB – Banker 23-176.

Receiving: H – Koth 5-55; Niemi 2-46; Bozich 4-45; Byron 3-33; Case 2-24.

~~~

Sequim 49, Elma 30

The Elma Eagles saw the game get away from them in the first half of a 49-30 loss to 2A-class Sequim on Friday at Sequim High School.

The Eagles (1-2) struggled to get out of their own half of the field in their first three possessions as the Wolves (1-2) held Elma to two first downs and forced three punts through the first quarter of play.

Sequim took a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter after a 63-yard punt return by Malachi Hampton set up a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaden Miller to receiver Zeke Schmadeke.

Elma responded with it’s best drive of the game, Highlighted by a 63-yard pass from quarterback Isaac McGaffey to running back Colt Landstrom, the Eagles drove 91 yard in nine plays, culminating with a McGaffey 19-yard touchdown pass to Landstrom to cut the deficit to 21-6 with 7:24 left in the first half.

But Sequim followed with touchdown drives of 75 and 78 yards sandwiched around an Eagles turnover on the kickoff to take a commanding 35-6 lead at the half.

Elma trailed 42-6 midway through the third quarter before cutting into the lead with a nine-yard touchdown run from Landstrom.

Down 49-14 in the fourth quarter, Elma freshman receiver Treycen Sample capped an eight-play drive with a 32-yard touchdown run and the Eagles capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Caiden Rademacher with 1:35 left in the game.

Elma had 335 yards of offense – led by Landstrom’s performance of eight catches for 187 yards – but were outgained on the ground 222-86.

McGaffey (7-13, 132 yards) and Bucy (6-9, 117 yds.) combined for 249 yards passing in the loss.

Elma hosts King’s at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Elma 0 6 8 16 – 30

Sequim 14 21 7 7 – 49

Scoring

First quarter

Sequim – Miller 15-yard TD pass (Wilhelm kick), 6:44

S – Walker 2 run (Wilhelm kick), 2:45

Second quarter

S – Schmadeke 30 pass from Miller (Wilhelm kick), 10:03

Elma – Landstrom 19 pass from McGaffey (kick blocked), 7:24

S – Schmadeke 30 pass from Miller (Wilhelm kick), 3:40

S – Schmadeke 12 run (Wilhelm kick), 0:32

Third quarter

S – Walker 15 run (Wilhelm kick), 5:33

E – Landstrom 9 run (Bucy run), 3:10

Fourth quarter

S – Johnson 1 run (Wilhelm kick), 11:01

E – Sample 32 run (Brookins pass from Bucy), 7:54

E – Rademacher 2 run (Rupe pass from Bucy), 1:11

Passing: E – McGaffey 7-13-0-132; Bucy 6-9-0-117. S – Miller 7-8-0-148.

Rushing: E – Sample 1-32; Bucy 5-21; Landstrom 2-16; K. Rademacher 7-13; C. Rademacher 6-13; J. Brookins 2-3; McGaffey 3-(-12). S – Walker 14-95; Schmadeke 7-75; Hampton 3-27; Shinkle 4-13; Miller 2-9; Johnson 1-1.

Receiving: E – Landstrom 8-187; J. Brookins 3-69; D. Brookins 1-0; No. 16 1-5; No. 17 1-0. S – Schmadeke 3-61; Walker 1-43; Keeler 1-23; Aragon 1-4; No. 42 1-17.

~~~

Toledo 40, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6

A momentum swing late in the first half led to Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s 40-6 loss to Toledo on Friday at Toledo High School.

The Titans (2-1) were tied 6-6 after a 15-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Brody Ritzman to receiver Blane King.

Toledo (3-0) regained the lead at 12-6 with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Nathan Beaver with just over three minutes to play in the first half.

After PWV was forced to punt, it appeared as though the Titans would enter halftime trailing by just one score, but and 85-yard punt return for a touchdown by Toledo senior Adam Kruger put the Riverhawks up 19-6 at the break, and took the wind out of the Titans’ sails.

“I thought we played absolutely beautifully the first half. We played our tails off,” PWV head coach John Peterson said. “They big played us. … That punt return was a lack of execution and poor tackling by us. That was a real back-breaker.”

In the second half, Toledo used a churning ground game to extend its lead and put the game out of reach for the Titans, who suffered their first loss of the season with the defeat.

“They lined up and ran over us,” Peterson said of Toledo’s second-half performance. “But our guys battled and I’m proud of their effort.”

The Titans rushed for 152 yards on the ground, led by Lucas Lusk with 75 yards on 16 carries.

The Riverhawks rushed for 262 yards – led by Rohan Feigenbaum’s 117 yards on 12 carries – while quarterback Eli Weeks completed 9-of-10 passes for 112 yards.

PWV had 11 first downs and six penalties for 45 yards.

Toledo had 17 first downs and amassed eight penalties for 85 yards.

The Titans face Winlock in an 8-man contest at 7 p.m. on Friday at Winlock High School

PWV 0 6 0 0 – 6

Toledo 6 12 14 8 – 40

Scoring

First quarter

Toledo – Kruger 43 pass from Weeks (PAT fail), 3:24

Second quarter

PWV – King 15 pass from Ritzman (PAT fail), 5:28

T – Beaver 2 run (PAT fail), 3:10

T – Kruger 85 punt return (PAT fail), 1:12

Third quarter

T – Weeks 3 run (Weeks run), 7:12

T – Feigenbaum 4 run (PAT fail), 4:03

Fourth quarter

T – Weeks 2 run (PAT run), 11:05

Passing: PWV – Ritzman 4-11-1-35. T – Weeks 9-10-0-112.

Rushing: PWV – Lusk 16-75; King 2-25. T – Fiegenbaum 12-117; Weeks 10-88.

Receiving: PWV – King 2-25; Mican 2-10. T – Kruger 5-72.

~~~

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Ocosta Wildcats pose for a photo after beating North Beach 44-38 in the Battle of the Beaches on Friday at Ocosta High School.

Ocosta 44, North Beach 38

Ocosta defeated North Beach 44-38 in the annual “Battle of the Beaches” matchup on Friday in Westport.

The Wildcats (2-1, 2-1 1B SWW) led 26-20 at halftime after being tied with the Hyaks (1-2, 1-2) 6-6 after one quarter of the 1B Southwest Washington 8-man League game.

Quarterback Ronin Rutzer led Ocosta, completing 5-of-7 passes for 145 and three touchdowns – all to junior receiver Dayshawn Carter – while rushing for 186 yards on 19 carries.

Rutzer also scored three touchdowns rushing behind an offensive line led by Caden Arbona, Korbin Turner and Kody Bickmore.

“I am very proud of the hard work our boys have put in. The improvement from week one to now is promising,” Ocosta head coach Keith Beck said. “We had a heck of a battle against North Beach and we will be working hard to get ready for Chief Leschi for our homecoming game.”

Rutzer and fellow senior Ben Tackett led the Ocosta defense with 18 and 14 tackles, respectively.

The Wildcats host Chief Leschi at 7 p.m. on Friday.

North Beach plays at Taholah at 7 p.m. on Friday.

North Beach 14 6 6 12 – 38

Ocosta 14 14 8 8 – 44

Passing: O – R. Rutzer 5-7-0-145.

Rushing: O – R. Rutzer 19-186; Tackett 6-47; L. Rutzer 3-43; Beck 6-30.

~~~

Wishkah Valley 56, WA School for the Deaf 13

Wishkah Valley’s defense led the way in a 56-13 win over the Washington School for the Deaf on Thursday at Wishkah Valley High School.

The Loggers (2-0, 2-0 1B Coastal 6-man) overcame some early offensive struggles with stellar defense.

Wishkah forced 10 turnovers in the game – six fumble recoveries and four interceptions – and were led by monster defensive efforts of Boady Dhooghe (16.5 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, interception); Evan Davenport (7.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries); and Kohl Brandner (5 tackles, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble).

Dhooghe returned a fumble for a touchdown in the game while Brandner added a 73-yard pick-6 for a Loggers touchdown.

While Wishkah’s offense struggled to get its passing game going, with just 31 passing yards on six completions, the Loggers rushing attack picked up the slack.

Loggers ball-carriers Josh Ellis (12-120, 2TD), Brandner (5-118, 2TD) and Davenport (8-71, 2TD), which combined for 309 yards on the ground.

”We lost our starting quarterback the day before the game to illness, so we were out of sync in the passing game,” Loggers head coach Eric Erickson said. “ Fortunately, our running game more than made up for it. … We also had great contributions from our younger players who got a lot of playing time in the second half.”

Wishkah plays at Clallam Bay at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Wishkah Valley 12 7 31 6 – 56

WSD 0 0 13 0 – 13

Rushing: WV – Ellis 12-120; Brandner 5-118; Davenport 8-71.

Receiving: WV – Dhooghe 2-34.

~~~

Other games

Northwest Christian 42, Taholah 0

Mary M. Knight 26, Lake Quinault 12