Prep Football Roundup: Elma rallies in fourth quarter to beat Hoquiam

Also: Offense escapes Montesano in loss to Nooksack Valley; Banker leads Raymond-South Bend in win

Friday’s monsoon-style rains made for some interesting outcomes as we review Week 8 games of the Twin Harbors prep football season.

~~~

PREP FOOTBALL

Elma 13, Hoquiam 9

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns proved to be the difference as Elma rallied to defeat Hoquiam 13-9 on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (3-5 overall, 1-2 1A Evergreen) trailed early to the Grizzlies (3-5, 0-3) after Hoquiam took the opening kickoff, drove down the field and scored on a 1-yard run by freshman quarterback K.J. McCoy.

With deluge-style rains limiting both teams’ ability to perform on offense, neither team did much scoring throughout the remainder of the first half.

Hoquiam was able to extend its lead on a topsy-turvy play. With Hoquiam threatening to score deep in Elma territory, a McCoy pass was intercepted by Elma senior Jaxon Brookins at the Eagles 1-yard line, who was then leveled by Hoquiam’s Tristan Turpin, dislodging the ball back into the Elma end zone. The fumble was recovered by Elma for a Hoquiam safety and a 9-0 Grizzlies lead.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Tristan Turpin (middle) dislodges the ball from Elma’s Jaxon Brookins during the Eagles’ 13-9 win on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

With time winding down in the second quarter, Elma drove to the Hoquiam 11, but McCoy intercepted a pass from Eagles senior quarterback Isaac McGaffey to end the half.

Both offenses continued to struggle in a third quarter highlighted by Hoquiam’s Ty Thao intercepting a McGaffey pass to keep the game at 9-0.

Elma finally broke Hoquiam’s shutout bid with a six-play, 77-yard drive to open the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 9-7 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from McGaffey to sophomore receiver Colt Landstrom and Isaiah Vargo’s subsequent extra point.

Elma then recovered an onside kick, but a fumble on the second play of the drive was recovered by Thao to preserve the Grizzlies’ slim lead at 9-7.

Hoquiam’s young offense – one that featured four starting freshman and one sophomore – continued to struggle to finish drives and was forced to punt from deep in its own end with just under six minutes left in the game.

Starting with great field position at the Hoquiam 36-yard line, Elma scored seven plays later when running back Kolby Rademacher punched it in from 1-yard out to give the Eagles a 13-7 lead after a blocked extra point.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma running back Kolby Rademacher (right) scores the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of a 13-9 win over Hoquiam on Friday at Elma High School.

Brookins intercepted a McCoy pass with 2:40 left to play to give the Eagles the ball.

The Elma offense did the rest, picking up a key first down on a Rademacher 4-yard run on 3rd and short with 55 seconds remaining to ice the game.

“Great matchup for us in all three phases of the game. Really came down to execution in the final quarter of the game,” Hoquiam head coach Jeremy McMillan said. “There was a shift in momentum after Elma scored and kicked the PAT and executed the onside kick. For the last nine minutes of the game, Elma out-executed us. We did not do a good job executing on offense. Our Defense did a great job minimizing big plays and creating turnovers.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Jaxon Brookins (right) intercepts a pass against Hoquiam’s Javonni Koth to secure a 13-9 victory over Hoquiam on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

Elma had 267 total yards to 160 for Hoquiam, with both teams committing three turnovers apiece.

The Eagles were led by McGaffey (10-19 passing, 140 passing yards, 17 carries, 68 rushing yards) and Landstrom (8 catches, 104 yards).

Hoquiam was led by defenders Ryan Pullar (16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss), Thao (10 tackles, 1 TFL) and Chris Curley (6 tackles, 2 sacks).

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam defensive lineman Ryan Pullar (right) makes a tackle during a 13-9 loss to Elma on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

With the win, Elma sits in fourth place in the 1A Evergreen League and will face Montesano in the East County Civil War at 7 p.m. on Friday in Elma.

Hoquiam is in fifth place and hosts Rochester in its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Hoquiam 7 2 0 0 – 9

Elma 0 0 0 13 – 13

Scoring

First quarter

Hoquiam – McCoy 1 run (Byron kick), 8:10

Second quarter

H – Safety, 9:50

Third quarter

none

Fourth quarter

Elma – Landstrom 16 pass from McGaffey (Vargo kick), 9:18

E – K. Rademacher 1 run (kick blocked), 2:45

Passing: H – McCoy 5-10-3-84, Byron 0-1-1-0. E – McGaffey 10-19-2-140.

Rushing: H – N. Turpin 5-30, McCoy 10-27, DeShazer 7-18, Byron 1-9. E – McGaffey 17-68, K. Rademacher 18-50, Sample 1-8, J. Brookins 3-5, Landstrom 1-2, Douvier 1-(-6).

Receiving: H – Boxich 2-38, Koth 1-35, Niemi 1-10, DeShazer 1-1. E – Landstrom 8-104, Rupe 1-23, Muir 1-13.

~~~

Nooksack Valley 13, Montesano 7

Montesano’s bid for a perfect regular season came to a halt with a 13-7 loss to Nooksack Valley on Friday in Everson.

As if an omen of things to come, the Bulldogs (7-1) took the opening kickoff and marched down inside the Nooksack Valley red zone, but a pass by Monte quarterback Tyson Perry was intercepted, ending the early Bulldogs threat.

Monte broke the scoreless tie in the second quarter when Perry hit receiver Kole Kjesbu for a 51-yard touchdown run, with kicker Chris Tobar’s extra point putting the Bulldogs up 7-0 in the second quarter.

The Pioneers (5-3) responded three minutes later when quarterback Evan Brown scored on a 12-yard run to tie the game at 7-all at the half.

The game remained tied until Nooksack took the lead on a Trey Huetink 4-yard run with 5:54 to play in the game.

The Bulldogs wouldn’t sniff the end zone again as the lost for the first time this season by a score of 13-7.

“We sustained drives, we just couldn’t finish drives,” said Monte head coach Terry Jensen, whose team had six holding penalties in the game. “I thought we played well enough on defense to win the game, we just didn’t have the consistency that we normally have on offense. We didn’t hit a lot of big, explosive plays.”

Montesano was led by running back Zach Timmons (16 carries, 96 rushing yards) and Kjesbu (4 catches, 91 yards) and managed 277 total yards of offense to 284 for the Pioneers.

Carter Smith intercepted a Brown pass for a Bulldogs defense that held the Pioneers to their lowest point total of the season.

But the same went for Monte as the Bulldogs haven’t scored less than 10 points in a game since opening last season with a 35-7 loss to La Center.

”Nooksack was pretty physical up front and in a lot of ways, they controlled the line of scrimmage from the defensive side of the ball. They put pressure on us when we threw and we struggled to get to the second level on blocks,” Jensen said. “You play a quality team, you can’t have the inconsistencies we have.”

Jensen also believed the weather and rainy conditions had an impact for both high-octane offenses that aren’t afraid to air it out.

“It was sloppy for both teams and it had an impact on the game for sure,” he said. “I think it led to inconsistency on both sides.”

Montesano closes out its regular season in the East County Civil War at 7 p.m. Friday at Elma High School.

First quarter

None

Second quarter

Montesano – Kjesbu 51 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 8:59

Nooksack Valley – Brown 12 run (Martin kick), 6:01

Third quarter

None

Fourth quarter

NV – Heutink 4 run (kick failed), 5:54

Passing: Montesano – Perry 11-30-1-161. NV – Brown 10-19-1-131.

Rushing: M – Timmons 16-96, Smith 3-17, Perry 3-2, Crites 5-1. NV – Huetink 13-50, Scheenstra 10-49, 5 7-30, Brown 4-24.

Receiving: M – Kjesbu 4-91, Smith 3-29, Timmons 3-27, Fry 1-10. NV – Hester 4-51, Jones 3-43, Coppinger 2-25, Martin 1-12.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 44, Forks 7

Raymond-South Bend locked up a spot in the crossover round with a 44-7 win over Forks on Friday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (4-4, 1-3 2B Central-North) celebrated Senior Night in South Bend with its second victory in a row, rolling over the Spartans (1-7, 1-3) thanks in large part to running back Chris Banker.

The senior running back had another stellar outing, rushing for a staggering 316 yards on 32 carries while scoring five touchdowns.

Led by Banker, the Ravens rushed for 364 yards in the game.

“We just took what the defense gave us,” RSB head coach Luke Abbott said. “We found some spots, Chris hit some holes and he did a wonderful job. You give him the ball and sometimes he breaks one.”

Banker scored on touchdown runs of four, 37, 46, 15 and 87 yards.

RSB running back Jay Singharath scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and kicker Adam Mora booted a 35-yard field goal to end the first half and converted all six of his extra-point attempts for the Ravens offense.

Abbott also praised his defense, commending the play of defensive ends Aaron Somero and Issac Qaisi and linebacker Caiden De Los Santos in leading a defense that held the Spartans to just 56 total yards of offense.

“I want to give kudos to the defense, we did a wonderful job in the first half, specifically,” he said, noting Friday’s victory felt like his team played a complete game for the first time this season. “It was nice to see us, on Senior Night in South Bend, kind of put four quarters together and realize that if we really want to, we can actually be a pretty darn good football team. This team that I saw today is a different team that I’ve seen over the last 3-4 weeks.”

With the win, RSB is guaranteed a spot in the 2B State crossover round.

A win over Ilwaco at 7 p.m. on Friday in Ilwaco and the Ravens are the No. 4 seed out of the 2B Central-North League.

A loss and RSB gets the No. 5 seed.

Forks 0 0 7 0 – 7

RSB 14 17 0 13 – 44

Scoring

First quarter

RSB – Banker 4 run (Mora kick), 9:32

RSB – Banker 37 run (Mora kick), 3:40

Second quarter

RSB – Banker 46 run (Mora kick), 10:21

RSB – Sinharath 1 run (Mora kick), 5:57

RSB – Mora 35 field goal, 0:01

Third quarter

Forks – Ramos 68 punt return (kick good), 10:06

Fourth quarter

RSB – Banker 15 run (Mora kick), 5:05

RSB – Banker 87 run (Mora kick), 2:56

Passing: RSB – Morris 1-2-24-0.

Rushing: RSB – Banker 32-316, Becerra-Souza 3-39, Mora 6-12, Singharath 2-1, Morris 3-(-4).

Receiving: RSB – Somero 1-24.

~~~

Napavine 34, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s hopes for sole possession of a 2B Central-League title were dashed with a 34-0 loss to Napavine on Friday in Napavine.

The Titans (6-2, 3-1 2B Central-North) shot themselves in the foot against the Tigers (4-4, 3-1), which have now won three straight games after staring the season 1-4.

Whenever it appeared PWV would take a step forward, it took two steps back, as evidenced by a first-quarter fumble recovery and subsequent drive to the Napavine 5-yard line, but the Titans offense was stopped cold and failed to put any points on the board.

PWV had a would-be 70-yard touchdown called back as well as a key 35-yard pass play reversed via penalties.

The Titans had eight penalties for 75 yards in the game.

“We got our heads down a little bit I think because they keep trying really hard but it’s disheartening when you get a big play and it gets called back,” PWV head coach John Peterson said.

Meanwhile, the PWV defense couldn’t slow down Tigers running back Caleb Von Pressentin, who rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns in the game.

“I’m not disapointed in our effort at all, but we didn’t tackle well. We’ve been working hard on tackling and have tackled well all year. We just flat missed him,” Peterson said. “Their line averages probably 225-230 (pounds) and they just leaned on us and there wasn’t a heck of a lot we were going to do about that. But our guys played hard.”

PWV was led by running back Lucas Lusk with 91 yards and 16 carries and by safety Brody Ritzman, who had a team-high 13 tackles in the game.

PWV faces Adna at 7 p.m. on Friday in Pe Ell.

A win and the Titans will end the regular season in a tie for first in the 2B Central-League.

A loss and the Titans will finish third place in league.

PWV 0 0 0 0 – 0

Napavine 0 14 7 – 34

Scoring

First quarter

None

Second quarter

N – Von Pressentin 1 run (PAT good), 10:06

N – Von Pressentin 53 run (PAT good), 2:33

Third quarter

N – Von Pressentin 2 run (PAT good), 7:47

Fourth quarter

N – Von Pressentin 6 run (PAT failed), 10:34

N – Von Pressentin 15 run (PAT good), 0:37

Passing: PWV – Ritzman 5-11-0-37. N – Wilson 1-3-0-29.

Rushing: PWV – Lusk 16-91, Swogger 7-24, King 5-21. N – Von Pressentin 24-222, Moniz-Taitgue 10-61.

Receiving: PWV – King 4-22. N – Deebach 3-37.

~~~

Wishkah Valley 64, Taholah 49

Wishkah Valley kept its undefeated record intact with a 64-49 victory over Taholah on Wednesday at Taholah High School.

Playing in its first game in 18 days, the Loggers (6-0) had no problem regaining form, leading 40-21 by halftime.

Wishkah was led by Kohl Brandner who had 253 all-purpose yards, seven touchdowns and an interception in the win.

Brandner rushed for 94 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries, caught two passes for 36 yards and two scores, and returned three kickoffs for 123 return yards and a touchdown.

The Loggers also benefited from significant contributions by Evan Davenport (13 carries, 107 rushing yards, 2 TD, 14.5 tackles, 2 forced fumbles) and Boady Dhooghe (12 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, INT), who returned an interception for a touchdown.

“This was a good game to shake off the rust,” Wishkah head coach Eric Erickson said. “Taholah has a lot of good athletes and played us really hard. It was good for our starters to get back into the swing of things and our backups got a lot of playing time, particularly in the fourth quarter, and did a great job.”

Wishkah faces Clallam Bay at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wishkah Valley High School.

Wishkah Valley 13 27 12 12 – 64

Taholah 7 14 7 21 – 49

Passing: WV – Stewart 2-3-0-36.

Rushing: WV – Davenport 13-107, Brandner 14-94.

Receiving: WV – Brandner 2-36.

~~~

Other games

North Beach 40, Chief Leschi 8

Naselle 40, Ocosta 0

Mary M. Knight 14, Lake Quinault7