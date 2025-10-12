Prep Football Roundup: Aberdeen, Montesano rout league foes despite missing impact players

Aberdeen, Montesano and Pe Ell-Willapa Valley earned league wins as we review Week 7 of the prep football season on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen 50, Centralia 20

Despite missing two of its top senior starters, Aberdeen ran away from Centralia in the second half for a 50-20 win on Friday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

Though the Bobcats (4-2 overall, 1-1 2A Evergreen) were without the services of senior running back/linebacker Micah Schroeder and senior wideout/defensive back Adonis Hammonds, Aberdeen appeared to be in a dogfight with the Tigers (1-5, 0-2) after Centralia running back Malcom Tukes scored two touchdown in the first quarter.

As the Bobcats defense struggled to slow the Centralia offense early in the game, Tukes capped off the game’s opening drive with a 5-yard scoring run and – after Aberdeen senior Sam Schreiber tied the game with a 7-yard touchdown carry – broke loose for a 65-yard run on the first play of Centralia’s second possession to put the Tigers up 14-7.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen running back Sam Schreiber (middle) scores a touchdown during the Bobcats’ 50-20 victory over Centralia on Friday in Aberdeen.

But Aberdeen responded when Schreiber caught a pass from junior quarterback Mason Hill and raced 26 yards to the end zone to tie the game up after one period of play.

Aberdeen’s defense settled in to shut out the Tigers the rest of the first half, allowing the Cats to take a 24-14 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run from Schreiber on the first play of the second quarter followed later by a 31-yard field goal from senior Gabe Matthews.

The Bobcats dominated the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Junior running back Riley Wixson, whose play was limited due to dealing with an injury, scored on his only carry of the game, a 1-yard touchdown plunge to put Aberdeen up 30-14 at the 7:44 mark of the third quarter.

Schreiber extended the lead to 44-20 by the end of the frame with two touchdown runs of 30 and 47 yards.

Schreiber would put the finishing touches on his five-touchdown night by capping off a drive with a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Aberdeen tallied 420 yards of total offense in the game, led by career-best performances from Hill (18-24, 304 yards), Schreiber (15 carries, 124 yards) and Matthews (7 receptions, 184 yards).

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen receiver Gabe Matthews (31) had 184 receiving yards during a 50-20 win over Centralia on Friday at Stewart Field in Centralia.

Tukes finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries to lead Centralia.

Tigers quarterback Caden Erickson completed 3-of-7 passes for 62 yards and one interception to Aberdeen junior defensive back Collin Hiett.

Aberden Centralia gained 208 yards of offense in the first half, the Bobcats defense held the Tigers to 99 yards over the final 24 minutes of play.

The Bobcats face top-ranked Tumwater at 7 p.m. on Friday at Tumwater High School.

Centralia 14 0 6 0 – 20

Aberdeen 14 10 20 6 – 50

Scoring

First quarter

Centralia – Tukes 5 run (kick good), 7:03

Aberdeen – Schreiber 7 run (Matthews kick), 6:07

C – Tukes 65 run (kick good), 5:55

A – Schreiber 26 pass from Hill (Matthews kick), 3:39

Second quarter

A – Schreiber 3 run (Matthews kick), 11:57

A – Matthews 31 field goal, 3:39

Third quarter

A – Wixson 1 run (PAT failed), 7:44

A – Schreiber 30 run (PAT failed), 4:07

C – Sharp 42 pass from Erickson (PAT failed), 2:38

A – Schreiber 47 run (Schreiber run), 1:08

Fourth quarter

A – Schreiber 6 run (PAT failed), 7:36

Passing: C – Erickson 3-7-2-62. A – Hill 18-24-0-304.

Rushing: C – Tukes 31-219, Ahern 2-13, Holtgrew 2-8, Volavola 1-5, Erickson 1-0. A – Schreiber 15-124, Carroll 1-5, Wixson 1-1, Crawford 1-1, Hill 2-(-15).

Receiving: C – Tukes 2-24, Sharp 1-38. A – Matthews 7-184, Schreiber 3-53, Hiett 7-67.

~~~

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam quarterback K.J. McCoy (4) has his pass blocked by Montesano linebacker Carson Wisdom during the Bulldogs’ 62-0 win on Friday in Hoquiam.

Montesano 62, Hoquiam 0

Being without two of its top performers didn’t seem to matter much to Montesano as the Bulldogs trounced Hoquiam 62-0 on Friday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

The Bulldogs (6-0, 2-0 1A Evergreen) were without standouts Terek Gunter and Toren Crites due to injury but didn’t miss a beat as as senior Ashton McKinney set the tone, returning the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown against the Grizzlies (3-3, 0-1).

“We knew Gunter was out on Monday, so it was a little easier to prepare, personnel-wise. We didn’t know Toren wasn’t going to play until Thursday,” Bulldogs head coach Terry Jensen said regarding the status of two of his top players. “We have a standard we expect our guys to play to and that was our main focus. You want to play for your brothers that are out and play for each other.”

Monte followed with three straight touchdown drives capped by scoring runs from senior running back Zach Timmons to take a commanding 27-0 lead after 12 minutes of play.

“It was 20-0 pretty fast in that first quarter,” Jensen said. “We had the hammer down and just kind of kept it down. We didn’t want Hoquiam to think they had a chance. The longer they could hand around, the more they are going to start believing they could beat us. We wanted to start fast and control the tempo of the game. I thought we did an excellent job of that.”

The Bulldogs scored four more times in the second quarter to put the game away by halftime.

Senior quarterback Tyson Perry connected with senior running back Kaden Stott for a 30-yard touchdown eary in the frame followed by senior linebacker Kole Kjesbu intercepting Hoquiam quarterback K.J. McCoy and returning it 16 yards for a pick-6 to stake Monte to a 41-0 lead with 10:13 to play in the first half.

The Dogs closed out the first half with touchdown runs by Timmons and Kjesbu to take a 55-0 lead into halftime, ensuring a running clock in the second half.

Monte sophomore running back Jaxon Rognlin scored on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter to complete the 62-0 rout.

The Bulldogs had 330 total yards, 281 of those on the ground, and were led by Timmons with 96 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries.

Monte’s defense held a young yet talented Hoquiam offense to just 76 total yards – 34 passing and 22 rushing – and intercepted McCoy two times, with McKinney joining Kjesbu with a pick.

Kjesbu and Carter Ames each recovered a fumble for Montesano.

“The emphasis for us was that we should win on paper, but we don’t play the game on paper,” Jensen said. “Our goal is to try to get better everyday, and that was our emphasis this week. … It did give some guys some more reps and experience.”

The Bulldogs have a key 1A Evergreen League matchup against Rochester, with league-title implications on the line, at 7 p.m. Friday at Rochester High School.

Montesano 27 28 0 7 – 62

Hoquiam 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First quarter

Montesano – McKinney 82 kickoff return (Tobar kick), 11:48

M – Timmons 18 run (Tobar kick), 10:00

M – Timmons 7 run (kick failed), 3:55

M – Timmons 4 run (Tobar kick), 1:33

Second quarter

M – Stott 30 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 11:37

M – Kjesbu 16 interception return (Tobar kick), 10:13

M – Timmons 18 run (Tobar kick), 9:50

M – Kjesbu 5 run (Tobar kick), 6:01

Third quarter

None

Fourth quarter

M – Rognlin 1 run (Tobar kick), 1:33

Passing: M – Perry 5-9-0-49. H – McCoy 8-21-2-34.

Rushing: M – Timmons 8-96, Rognlin 3-31, Perry 3-29, Stott 2-26, Conklin-Smith 2-21, Erickson 3-17, Ekerson 2-10, Kjesbu 1-5, Wilson 3-(-3). H – DeShazer 9-38, Byron 2-0, McCoy 4-(-6).

Receiving: M – Stott 3-32, Kjesbu 1-16, Hawkins 1-1. H – Koth 4-17, Byron 2-13, Niemi 1-5.

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma lineman Marcus Jones (79) grabs a hold of Tenino running back Miguel Espinoza during the Eagles’ 42-0 loss on Friday in Tenino.

Tenino 42, Elma 0

Elma dropped its fifth-straight game with a 42-0 loss to Tenino on Friday at Tenino High School.

The Eagles (1-5, 0-2 1A Evergreen) trailed 7-0 after a close first quarter but saw the game get away from them in the second frame as the Beavers (5-1, 1-1) scored on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Mason Metcalf to Rafael Ontiveros followed by two touchdown runs from Michael Lanning to put Elma in a 28-0 hole at halftime.

Touchdown runs by Espinoza and Beavers running back Hunter Rogers closed out the Eagles’ 42-0 shutout loss.

Elma had 92 yards of total offense – 53 rushing and 39 passing – and converted 5 of 19 third downs in the game (26%).

Tenino had 206 rushing yards on 38 carries.

Elma was led by senior quarterback Isaac McGaffey, who had 30 rushing yards on nine carries and went 6-of-17 passing for 39 yards and one interception.

Colt Landstrom caught all six of McGaffey’s passes in the game.

The Eagles host Black Hills in a non-league game at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Elma 0 0 0 0 – 0

Tenino 7 21 7 7 – 42

Scoring

First quarter

Tenino – Johnson 15 run (Espinoza kick), 7:21

Second quarter

T – Ontiveros 13 pass from Metcalf (Espinoza kick), 8:35

T – Lanning 1 run (Espinoza kick), 6:56

T – Lanning 4 run (Espinoza kick), 1:09

Third quarter

T – Espinoza 4 run (Espinoza kick), 1:44

Fourth quarter

T – Rogers 17 run (Espinoza kick), 11:43

Passing: Elma – McGaffey 6-17-1-39, Bucy 0-2-0-0. T – Metcalf 4-11-1-46.

Rushing: E – McGaffey 9-30, K. Rademacher 15-17, Bucy 3-7. T – Metcalf 7-75, Lanning 16-74, Espinoza 9-53, Rogers 1-17, Johnson 2-16, Minerich 1-(-2), David 2-(-10).

Receiving: E – Landstrom 6-39. T – Minerich 2-29, Ontiveros 1-13, Lanning 1-4.

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 21, Ilwaco 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley overcame some self-inflicted wounds to beat Ilwaco 21-0 on Friday at Crogstad Field in Menlo.

The Titans (5-1, 2-0 2B Central-North) opened the scoring of their homecoming game when senior Blane King broke away with a 44-yard touchdown run with just under nine minutes to play in the first quarter.

But many missed opportunities, including Titans penalties turning a 1st-and-goal from the 9-yard line to a 1st-and-goal at the 30, kept the game at 7-0 into the final quarter of play.

“We couldn’t get out of our own way,” PWV head coach John Peterson said. “Every time we’d do something right, it was one step forward and three steps back.”

PWV was able to get some breathing room when Spud Swogger scored on a 4-yard run with 9:15 to play and after an Ilwaco fumble was recovered by senior Cody Mican, quarterback Brody Ritzman would hit Mican with a 30-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-0 at the 8:53 mark.

“We probably should have had a couple more touchdowns, but credit Ilwaco, they are really improved,” Peterson said. “It drives me nuts we couldn’t get out of our own way, but the toughness our kids showed, they are just hard-nosed. They were not going to let Ilwaco score and they didn’t. I’m really proud of them for that.”

PWV rushed for 239 yards in the game, led by Lucas Lusk’s 111 yards on 14 carries.

King ran for 60 yards on just four carries while Swogger rushed eight times for 46 yards.

Ritzman completed 4-of-9 passes for 84 yards, with Lusk catching two passes for 40 yards.

PWV’s offense misfired throughout the game, with five fumbles – one lost – and 11 penalties for 85 yards.

The Titans defense allowed 145 yards of offense and had forced three turnovers, including interceptions by King and Lusk, to shutout an Ilwaco team that entered the game averaging 45.6 points per game in its three previous victories.

“Kudos to our defensive stats and the kids for doing a good job,” Peterson said.

Lusk (14 tackles), senior lineman Tyler Frasier (9 tackles), sophomore linebacker Eddie Clements (8 tackles) and senior defensive end Hank Swartz (8 tackles) led the Titans defense.

PWV plays at Forks in a key league game at 7 p.m. on Friday in Forks.

Ilwaco 0 0 0 0 – 0

PWV 7 0 0 14 – 21

Scoring

First quarter

PWV – King 44 run (Swartz kick), 8:57

Second quarter

None

Third quarter

None

Fourth quarter

PWV – Swogger 4 run (Ritzman run), 9:15

PWV – Mican 30 pass from Ritzman (PAT failed), 8:53

Passing: Ilwaco – Hazen 11-15-2-46. PWV – Ritzman 4-9-0-84.

Rushing: PWV – Lusk 14-111, King 4-60, Swogger 8-46.

Receiving: PWV: Lusk 2-40.

~~~

Napavine 49, Raymond-South Bend 16

A disastrous end to the first half for Raymond-South Bend led to a 49-16 loss to Napavine on Friday at Napavine High School.

The Ravens (2-4, 0-3 2B Central-North) and Tigers (2-4, 1-1) were locked in a scoreless tie until Napavine running back Caleb Von Pressentin scored on a 48-yard touchdown run at the 8:49 mark of the second quarter.

Von Pressentin scored his second touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run just 1:27 seconds later.

RSB responded with a 22-yard field goal by Javier Silva to trim the deficit to 14-3 with 2:34 to play in the first half.

But the Ravens’ hopes of handing Napavine an unprecedented fifth-straight loss were dampened when Masen Jeg returned the subsequent kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Von Pressentin then scored on a 2-yard run with just seven seconds left in the half to put RSB in a 28-3 hole at the break.

Trailing 35-3 in the third quarter, Ravens sophomore running back Keeton Nichols scored on a 24-yard run to make it a 35-9 game.

RSB running back Manny Becerra-Souza scored on a 9-yard run with just over three minutes to play to complete the scoring at 49-16.

Turnovers hurt RSB as the Ravens fumbled four times, losing three to the Tigers, which didn’t turn the ball over in the game.

RSB had 204 rushing yards – led by Nichols with 108 yards on 15 carries – while Ravens quarterback Anthony Morris completed two passes for 79 yards, one of those a 69-yard completion to Jayden Silva.

The Ravens look to snap a four-game losing streak when they face Columbia (White Salmon) in a non-league game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Columbia High School.

RSB 0 3 6 7 – 16

Napavine 0 28 14 7 – 49

Scoring

First quarter

None

Second quarter

Napavine – Von Pressentin 48 run (PAT good), 8:49

N – Von Pressentin 10 run (PAT good), 7:22

RSB – Silva 22 field goal, 2:34

N – Jeg 80 kickoff return (PAT good), 2:18

N – Von Pressentin 2 run (PAT good), 0:07

Third quarter

N – Jeg 10 run (PAT good), 7:55

RSB – Nichols 24 run (PAT failed), 5:10

N – Von Pressentin 10 run (PAT good), 4:16

Fourth quarter

N – Von Pressentin 64 run (PAT good), 11:45

RSB – Becerra-Souza 9 run (PAT good), 3:04

Passing: RSB – Morris 2-3-0-79.

Rushing: RSB – Nichols 15-108, Becerra-Souza 9-81, Banker 16-35. N – Von Pressentin 11-240, Moniz-Taitague 3-70, Jeg 4-33, Hamilton 5-25.

Receiving: RSB – Silva 1-69.

~~~

Other games

Wahkiakum 24, North Beach 0

Lake Quinault 52, WA School for Deaf 0

Ocosta 46, Taholah 0