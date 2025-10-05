Prep Football Roundup: A tale of two halves in Aberdeen loss to W.F. West

Two very different halves led to an Aberdeen loss as we review Week 5 games of the Twin Harbors prep football season.

~~~

PREP FOOTBALL

W.F. West 56, Aberdeen 21

A woeful second half spoiled Aberdeen’s upset bid in a 56-21 loss to W.F. West on Friday in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (3-2 overall, 0-1 2A Evergreen) faced an uphill climb before kickoff as leading rusher and star running back Micah Schroeder was unable to play due to a hip injury.

Aberdeen’s fortunes worsened on the opening kickoff as deep-play threat Adonis Hammonds got up from a tackle with an injured shoulder. The senior speedster would make a brief return in the second quarter but did not play a snap on the offensive side of the football.

Without two of its featured weapons, Aberdeen fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter after a breakdown in coverage led to a 46-yard touchdown pass from Bearcats quarterback Wyatt Hoffman to Jalen Amoroso.

But the Bobcats responded in the second frame, driving downfield thanks to junior quarterback Mason Hill darting passes to receivers Waylon Palmer and Gabe Matthews.

Aberdeen tied the game when hill connected with Matthews for a 31-yard score with just under 10 minutes to play in the second quarter.

After the Bobcats defense forced a punt by the Bearcats (4-1, 1-0), running back Riley Wixson broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run the very next play. Matthews’ extra point put Aberdeen up 14-7.

W.F. West quickly drove down the field and scored on a 2-yard plunge from Hoffman, but a blocked extra-point kick kept Aberdeen in the lead at 14-13.

With time winding down in the first half, Aberdeen’s two-minute drill drove down the field – highlighted by a 26-yard screen pass to Wixson, who bowled over Bearcats defenders – and scored its third touchdown of the period when Palmer hauled in a 20-yard pass from Hill in the corner of the end zone for a 21-13 lead with 1:00 to play in the first half.

But the Bobcats defense faltered late in the second quarter as a 30-yard pass play had W.F. West inside the Aberdeen 20. The Bearcats then dug into their bag of tricks, scoring on a flea-flicker pass play from Hoffman to Holden Kunz to score with just two seconds left on the clock. A two-point conversion pass play was good to tie the game at 21-all at halftime.

“That was a big-time play in a big-time moment,” Aberdeen head coach Todd Bridge said. “There’s a rarely-discussed aspect of this game I’ve called the four-minute ‘hole’, which is the last two minutes of the first half and the first two minutes of the second half. We struggle to win ‘the hole’ and I’ve got to figure out why, so that’s on me. We talk about it a lot, but talking is not getting the job done.”

Aberdeen senior linebacker Sam Schreiber, himself playing with a hip-flexor issue, recovered a fumble on the Bearcats’ first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, but the ensuing Bobcats drive stalled out at midfield.

That was the beginning of the end for Aberdeen as W.F. West would score five unanswered touchdowns – four in the third quarter alone – to blowout the Bobcats over the final 24 minutes of game time.

Aberdeen defensive back Brody Sherman (13) defends against W.F. West’s Connor Coleman during the Bobcats’ 56-21 loss on Friday at W.F. West High School.

“I don’t think it was anything we did, the play calling or the execution of our players, I think (Bearcats head coach) Dan Hill’s team just metaphorically put their foot down and said, ‘That’s enough,’” Bridge said. “I wouldn’t say they wore us down, but rather pounced. They smelled blood in our young and battered secondary and took full advantage. On the other side of the ball, we didn’t have those special weapons our offense is built around, in reference to our deep-ball threat and lightning speed. This resulted in the Bearcats packing the box daring us to throw.”

Wixson ended the game with 114 yards on 12 carries while Hill went 17 for 30 for 217 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, a desperation fourth-down heave on his last pass of the game. It was Hill’s first interception this season.

Aberdeen outgained W.F. West 278-262 in the first half, but that stat was flipped in the second half, with the Cats outgained 262-61.

The Bobcats totalled 339 yards with the Bearcats totalling 524 yards.

“If we played mistake free, which is not impossible, we believe we could have had 35 points on the board at halftime. But we didn’t play mistake free and we didn’t have 35 points on the board. Instead it was tied and (W.F. West) felt very fortunate at that,” Bridge said. “We kept making little mistakes to let them back in the game. In a title bout like this, the team that makes the fewest mistakes shall win, and that wasn’t us. We will lick our wounds, get healthier and return to our sacred grounds as three of our last four games of the regular season are at home.”

The Bobcats host Centralia at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Aberdeen 0 21 0 0 — 0

W.F. West 7 14 28 7 — 56

Scoring

First quarter

W.F. West – Amoroso 46-yard pass from Hoffman (kick good), 0:21

Second quarter

Aberdeen – Matthews 36 pass from Hill (Matthews kick), 9:57

A – Wixson 80 run (Matthews kick), 4:58

WFW – Martin 2 run (PAT failed), 2:38

A – Palmer 20 pass from Hill (Matthews kick), 1:00

WFW – Kunz 19 pass from Hoffman (Smaciarz pass from Hoffman), 0:00

Third quarter

WFW – Martin 1 run (kick good), 6:30

WFW – Martin 35 run (kick good), 4:36

WFW – Coleman 41 pass from Hoffman (kick good), 3:03

WFW – Martin 5 run (kick good), 0:09

Fourth quarter

WFW – Mohoric 47 run (kick good), 2:36.

Passing: Aberdeen – Hill 17-30-1-217. W.F. West – Hoffman 18-27-0-293.

Rushing: A – Wixson 12-114, Crawford 4-13, Schreiber 8-(-5), Hill 6-(-12). WFW – Miles 13-121, Hoffman 4-18, Kunz 1-9, 25 3-60, 3 1-6.

Receiving: A – Matthews 9-98, Schreiber 2-29, Palmer 4-55, Wixson 1-27, Hiett 1-15. WFW – Coleman 2-75, Martin 6-66, Amoroso 2-61, Kunz 3-40.

~~~

Rochester 62, Elma 8

Elma’s defense couldn’t stop Rochester’s running attack in a 62-8 loss on Friday at Rochester High School.

The Eagles (1-4, 0-1) allowed 24 points in each of the first two quarters and gave up 459 total rushing yards to suffer their fourth-straight loss.

Elma’s lone touchdown came when receiver Jovani Amaya scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Isaac McGaffey to make it a 32-8 ballgame with just over a minute to play in the second quarter.

McGaffey completed 18-of-34 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

McGaffey’s favorite target was sophomore running back Colt Landstrom, who caught nine passes for 102 yards.

Elma had 223 total yards of offense, but went a combined 6-for-23 (26%) on third and fourth down.

Rochester (4-1, 1-0) had three players rush for over 100 yards – none with more than eight carries in the game – led by Maddox Rodgers with 155 yards on six carries and three touchdowns.

The Eagles face Tenino at 7 p.m. on Friday at Beavers Stadium in Tenino.

Elma 0 8 0 0 – 8

Rochester 24 24 6 8 – 62

Scoring

First quarter

Rochester – Peterman 17 run (Rodgers pass from Singleton), 7:26

R – Rodriguez 14 run (Rodriguez run), 3:25

R – Peterman 55 run (Rodgers run), 0:57

Second quarter

R – Rodgers 4 run (Rodriguez pass from Singleton), 8:13

R – Rodgers 30 run (Peterman run), 5:06

Elma – Amaya 13 pass from McGaffey (Amaya pass from McGaffey), 1:11

R – Rodgers 70 run (Rodriguez run), 0:56

Third quarter

R – Rodriguez 49 run (run failed), 3:27

Fourth quarter

R – Easley 1 run (run good), 2:45

Passing: Elma – McGaffey 18-34-0-173. Rochester – Singleton 1-1-0-36.

Rushing: E – K. Rademacher 7-30, McGaffey 8-15, C. Rademacher 7-4, Landstrom 1-1. R – Rodgers 6-155, Peterman 5-128, Rodriguez 8-123, No. 24 3-28, Johnson 4-15, Simpkins 1-8, Easley 2-3.

Receiving: E – Landstrom 9-102, J. Brookins 2-23, Sample 1-16, Amaya 1-13, Rupe 1-13, K. Rademacher 1-4, C. Rademacher 2-2. R – Rodriguez 1-9.

~~~

Other games

Hoquiam 44, Toutle Lake 40

Wahkiakum 74, Ocosta 14

Naselle 70, North Beach 20

Oakville 50, Taholah 8

Wishkah Valley 54, Mary M. Knight 12