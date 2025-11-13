Prep Football Preview: State tournaments officially begin for Twin Harbors teams

The state playoffs officially begin this week as we review a handful of Twin Harbors teams playing in the big dance.

~~~

Tenino at Montesano

When and where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Rottle Field, Montesano

Players to watch: Tenino – Mason Metcalf QB, Michael Lanning RB, Austin Johnson WR. Montesano — Tyson Perry QB/DB, Toren Crites RB/DB, Kole Kjesbu REC/LB, Zach Timmons RB/DB.

Montesano will face a familiar opponent in the first round of the 1A State Tournament when it takes on league-rival Tenino on Saturday at Montesano High School.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs (9-1 overall) looked sharp in throttling Annie Wright in last week’s state-qualification game and should have plenty of confidence against the No. 12 Beavers (7-3).

Monte dominated their 1A Evergreen League meeting against Tenino back on Oct. 3, routing the Beavers 49-0 in Montesano. In that game, Montesano amassed 376 yards of total offense while holding Tenino to 116.

The two teams know what each other wants to do, with Tenino favoring a compact run-heavy offense reliant on moving the chains and keeping the Bulldogs’ quick-scoring run-pass option offense off the field.

Since Tenino was unable to do that to the Bulldogs defense in their previous matchup, it’s safe to say the Beavers will have to change things up and give Monte something it hasn’t seen yet to find a way to stay with the Bulldogs.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano defender Ashton McKinney (22) applies pressure to Tenino quarterback Mason Metcalf during the Bulldogs’ 49-0 win on Oct. 3. The two teams square off in a 1A State Tournament game on Saturday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Unless the Beavers suddenly change the game plan dramatically, a similar result as their league meeting could be had on Saturday.

Aside from a slip-up in Week 8 against Nooksack Valley, Montesano sparkled throughout the regular season, led by a deep roster with approximately 20 seniors and state-playoff experience, having reached the semifinals last season.

The state-seeding committee didn’t do Montesano any favors with the No. 5 seed despite the Bulldogs having the third-toughest schedule of any 1A top-10 team in the WIAA RPI rankings, meaning Monte is the highest seed playing this weekend rather than receiving one of the top-four seeds and a bye week.

If they win, Montesano will travel north to face No. 4 Lynden Christian next week.

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at Tri-Cities Prep

When and where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Chiawana High School

Players to watch: PWV – Brody Ritzman QB/DB, Blane King WR/DB, Lucas Lusk RB/LB, Cody Mican WR/DB. TCP – Jarrett Garza QB/DB, Jake Sherfey RB/LB, Jameson Elliott RB/DB, Marcus Hiett TE/LB.

If its season is to continue, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley will have to get past one of the top teams in the 2B class in Tri-Cities Prep in the 2B State Tournament Round of 16 on Saturday.

The 13th-seeded Titans (7-3) hammered Coupeville last week to reach the state tournament, but will face a different beast in the No. 3 Jaguars (10-0).

Tri-Cities Prep is one of three 2B teams to remain unbeaten at this point of the season and the only team in the class with 10 wins.

The Jaguars feature a dynamic offense with big-play ability reliant on the arm of quarterback Jarrett Garza, who has multiple weapons to throw to and is complemented in the backfield by running back Jake Sherfey.

To win, PWV’s offense will need to be able to run the football with success and keep the Jaguars offense off the field.

If Titans runners Lucas Lusk, Spud Swogger and Blane King can do that, combined with the PWV defense limiting the Jaguars’ big plays, PWV is capable of pulling off the upset.

The winner will face the victor of the No. 6 Onalaska versus No. 11 Liberty Bell game.

~~~

Other games

Ocosta at DeSales: The 16th-ranked Ocosta Wildcats (5-4) face top-seeded DeSales (10-0) in the 1B State Tournament Round of 16 at 5 p.m. on Friday at DeSales High School.

Mary M. Knight at Wishkah Valley: The Loggers (8-0) will face the Owls (4-4) in the 1B Coastal League 6-man Championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wishkah Valley High School.