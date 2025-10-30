Prep Football Preview: Elma, Montesano renew rivalry in East County Civil War

It’s the final week of the regular season for 11-man football teams as we preview this week’s games on the Harbor.

~~~

Elma at Montesano

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Davis Field, Elma

Players to watch: Montesano — Tyson Perry QB/DB, Toren Crites RB/DB, Kole Kjesbu REC/LB, Zach Timmons RB/DB. Elma – Isaac McGaffey QB/S, Colt Landstrom RB/DB, Jaxon Brookins RB/DB, Kolby Rademacher RB/LB.

In one of the longest-running high school football rivalries in the state, Montesano and Elma face each other for the 146th time in the East County Civil War on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 3-0 1A Evergreen) are coming off their first loss of the season, 13-7 at Nooksack Valley, and look to get back to form against the Eagles (3-5, 1-2), which have resurrected their season with two straight wins after going 1-5 through six games.

Monte has dominated the series in recent seasons, winning the past 19 straight dating back to 2006.

The closest Elma came in that time span was a 25-19 loss in 2018, aside from that, it’s been a one-sided Civil War over the past two decades, including the current group of Bulldogs outscoring the Eagles 156-0 over the past three games.

Elma has scored just 13 points against Monte’s “Maroon Storm” defense over the past six meetings, and that defense has once again been stingy this season, allowing an average of 6.8 points per game in its past six games this season.

The defense wasn’t the issue for Monte in last week’s loss to the Pioneers, allowing just 13 points to a team that put up 28 in a loss to 2A-power Tumwater a few weeks prior.

Montesano’s issues last week were with an offense that failed to cash in on its opportunities, including a turnover on the opening drive deep inside the Nooksack Valley red zone.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma quarterback Isaac McGaffey, seen here in a file photo, will lead the Eagles when they take on Montesano in the East County Civil War on Friday in Elma.

Elma struggled earlier this season against higher-level competition, losing to King’s, Rochester and Tenino by a combined score of 150-8 to end up with a 1-5 record.

However, the Eagles found ways to win the past two weeks, coming from behind to beat Black Hills in overtime and making clutch plays late in the game to upend Hoquiam 13-9 last week.

But Montesano is in a different class than Elma’s last two opponents and the Eagles will have to reach a level they have yet to reach this season to stay with the Bulldogs.

~~~

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen receiver Adonis Hammonds, seen here in a file photo, and the Bobcats face Tenino in the regular-season finale on Thursday in Aberdeen.

Tenino at Aberdeen

When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Stewart Field, Aberdeen

Players to watch: Tenino – Mason Metcalf QB, Michael Lanning RB, Austin Johnson WR. Aberdeen – Micah Schroeder RB/LB, Riley Wixson RB/LB, Mason Hill QB, Adonis Hammonds WR/DB.

Aberdeen did its job in the 2A Evergreen Conference last week, holding on for a win over Black Hills and securing a spot in the state play-in game.

But the Bobcats won’t be taking a week off as they’ll face Tenino in a non-league game with potential playoff-seeding implications on Thursday.

Aberdeen (5-3) has quality wins on its schedule against ranked teams Olympic and Rochester this season and a victory over a Beavers team that has been ranked top 10 in the 1A class at different times throughout the season could do wonders if the Bobcats are to climb to a higher seed if they get through the pigtail playoff.

When healthy, Aberdeen has shown it can play a competitive brand of football, and with three of its key offensive weapons – running backs Micah Schroeder and Riley Wixson and receiver Adonis Hammonds – a few weeks out from returning from injury, the Bobcats should have their full arsenal available on Friday.

The Beavers (6-2) are currently ranked No. 10 in the latest WIAA RPI standings, with their only losses this season to No. 3 Montesano and No. 8 Rochester by a combined score of 95-0, including last week’s 46-0 loss to the Warriors, which Aberdeen defeated by a convincing 35-20 on Sept. 20.

Aberdeen head coach Todd Bridge noted his team’s lack of a killer instinct in letting Black Hills hang around, then threaten late in last week’s win.

We’ll see if the Cats regain that late-game, stomp-on-the-neck mentality they showed in the win over Rochester.

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam receiver Ethan Byron (11), seen here in a file photo, and the Grizzlies take on Rochester on Friday in Hoquiam.

Rochester at Hoquiam

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Olympic Stadium, Hoquiam

Players to watch: Rochester – Ethan Rodriguez RB; Maddox Rodgers RB/OLB. Xander Peterman RB/MLB. Hoquiam – K.J. McCoy QB, Ryan Pullar OL/DL, Joey Bozich WR/LB, Ethan Byron WR/K.

Hoquiam will close out its regular season when the Grizzlies host a ranked Rochester team on Friday.

It’s been a season of learning for a young Hoquiam team that alternated wins and losses until it got into the league portion of its schedule.

The Grizzlies (3-5, 0-3 1A Evergreen) have lost three straight league games, including a 13-9 loss to Elma last week where key mistakes late in the game proved to be the difference.

Despite starting several freshmen and sophomores on the offense, Hoquiam has shown an ability to score this season, including a 44-40 victory over Toutle Lake and scoring 21 points against a ranked Tenino squad in a loss two weeks ago.

The Warriors (6-2, 2-1) enter Friday’s matchup coming off a 46-0 drubbing over Tenino and are ranked No 8 in the latest WIAA RPI rankings.

Hoquiam’s defense has struggled against ranked league opponents in Montesano and Tenino this season.

Against a big Rochester front line that gave Montesano fits and just ran through the Beavers, the Grizzlies defense will have its work cut out for it.

~~~

Adna at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday in Pe Ell

Players to watch: Adna – Trevin Salme QB, Beau Miller RB, Naillon Ramirez RB. PWV – Brody Ritzman QB/DB, Blane King WR/DB, Lucas Lusk RB/LB, Spud Swogger RB/LB.

Much is at stake for the Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans when they host Adna in a key 2B Central-North League matchup on Thursday.

With a win, the Titans (6-2, 3-1 2B Central-North) will force what will likely be a three-way tie for first place with the Pirates (6-2, 4-0) and Napavine, which faces a one-win Forks team this week.

A loss, and the Titans are relegated to third place in the league and a lower playoff seed.

PWV is licking its wounds from a 34-0 defeat to Napavine last week, one in which the coaching staff admitted the defense did not tackle well enough to win and key penalties kept points off the board on offense.

Adna has scored 49 points or more in its past three games – all blowout victories – and with a victory can claim the outright league title for itself.

Aside from a 54-0 PWV blowout win three seasons ago, this rivalry remains relatively close, with Adna winning 14-0 last season and the Titans claiming victory 22-20 in 2023.

If PWV can shore up its tackling, something that had not been an issue until last week, and limit the penalties, this game should be another close one that decides the fate of the league.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend at Ilwaco

When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Ilwaco High School

Players to watch: RSB – Chris Banker RB/LB, Keeton Nichols RB/LB, Angel Morales QB/DB. Ilwaco – Haddox Hazen QB, Corbin Johnson RB, Dylan Pelas WR.

Raymond-South Bend has turned its season around and looks to close out the regular season with three consecutive victories when it faces Ilwaco on Thursday.

The Ravens (4-4, 1-3 2B Central-North) snapped a four-game losing streak with a win against Columbia (White Salmon) two weeks ago and hammered Forks 44-7 last week, which earned RSB a playoff spot.

Which playoff spot will be determined this week as a Ravens win means they’ll be the No. 4 seed out of the 2B Central-North League.

A loss and the Ravens are the fifth seed.

Much of the RSB turnaround can be credited to the high-production rushing of senior running back Chris Banker, who is having an all-state caliber season with 1,498 yards and 16 touchdowns. Over the past two games, Banker has rushed for a staggering 591 yards and eight touchdowns.

The fleet-footed Ravens speedster is averaging nine yards per carry, 187 yards per game and has rushed for over 100 yards in a game six times this season.

Banker could be primed for his third-straight 200-plus yard rushing performance against the Fishermen (3-5, 0-4), which are reeling after losing four straight league games.

Ilwaco’s offense has managed just seven points over the past three weeks and opened its league schedule with a 37-33 loss to Forks, which is the Spartans’ only win of the season.

The Ravens go as Banker goes, and if the talented ball-carrier goes over 100 yards, that likely means another RSB victory. If he hits 200, it’s a no-doubter.

~~~

Other games

Charles Wright Academy at North Beach: The Hyaks (4-4) face the Tarriers (2-5) in a non-league game at 7 p.m. Thursday at North Beach High School.

Taholah at Chief Leschi: The Chitwhins (0-7, 0-6 1B SWW 8-man) have a good chance to put a win on the board when they face the Warriors (1-6, 1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Chief Leschi High School in Puyallup.

Northwest Christian at Ocosta: The Wildcats (4-3, 4-3 1B SWW 8-man) sit in third place, a half-game up on the Wolverines (4-3, 3-3) when they face off at 7 p.m. Friday in Westport.

Clallam Bay at Wishkah Valley: Head coach Eric Erickson has the Loggers (5-0, 4-0 1B Coastal 6-man) playing great football, as represented by a No. 5 ranking in the WIAA RPI. They’ll face the Bruins (2-3, 2-1) 1 p.m. Saturday at Wishkah Valley High School.