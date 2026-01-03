Prep Basketball Roundup: Third-quarter comeback sparks Raymond-South Bend win over Naselle

Raymond-South Bend won while Hoquaim lost as we review Friday’s girls prep basketball games on the Harbor.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 50, Naselle 43

Raymond-South Bend overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Naselle 50-43 on Friday at Raymond High School.

The Ravens (7-4 overall) got off to an admittedly slow start against the Comets (5-2), scoring just seven points in the first quarter and trailing 25-22 at the midway point, due in part to 10 RSB turnovers in the first half.

But the Ravens responded with a 20-8 third quarter to take the lead, paced by the red-hot Avalyn Stigall, who hit three 3-pointers in the frame.

RSB continued to apply defensive pressure in the fourth quarter and at one point of the game held a double-digit lead thanks to some transition buckets.

“After a slow start and a flurry of first half turnovers, our kids settled in and were able to grind out a good win today,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said. “Once again, the defensive energy from our bench gave us life in the second quarter to propel us into a pretty solid defensive game in the second half.”

The Ravens were led by senior Kassie Koski’s 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, four steals and an assist.

Stigall finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and an assist while senior post Ava Baugher and senior guard Megan Kongbouakhay led RSB with 14 rebounds and five steals, respectively.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO RSB guard Avalyn Stigall sparked a third-quarter comeback with three 3-pointers in a 50-43 win over Naselle on Friday at Raymond High School.

The Ravens shot 26% on 19-0f-73 shooting – including 5 of 32 from beyond the arc (37%) – and made 7-of-19 free throws (37%).

RSB had 38 rebounds as a team (20 offensive), and cleaned up its ball-handling issues in the second half with just four turnovers.

The Ravens face Forks in a 2B Pacific League game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Forks.

Naselle 9 16 8 10 – 43

RSB 7 15 20 8 – 50

Scoring: Naselle – Avalon 20, Davis 13, Katyryniuk 8, Dunagan 2. RSB – Koski 15, Stigall 13, Baugher 6, Kongbouakhay 5, Pine 4, Glazier 4, San 3.

Shelton 53, Hoquiam 39

Hoquiam was dealing with some holiday sluggishness in a 53-39 loss on Friday at Shelton High School.

Too many turnovers harmed the the Grizzlies (5-4), which trailed 16-8 after one period and never got on track, hitting three or fewer field goals in three of the game’s four quarters and never scoring more than 12 points in any frame.

“Holiday games provide their own challenges each year. Shelton came out ready to play, and we just were not in sync and on the same page all night long,” said Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan, whose team attempted just 33 shots in the game, making 12 (36%). “We had a lot of good things happening during the game, but the key factors were giving up 16 offensive rebounds and many of our turnovers went back for layups. We still have a lot of work to do in specific areas. Shelton did a great job of showing us our weaknesses.”

Hoquiam was led by senior guard Lexi LaBounty with 18 points and six steals while sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy had a good all-around game with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

But the rest of Hoquiam’s squad accounted for just six points – five from sophomore guard Avery Brodhead – en route to the loss, the Grizzlies’ third in their past five games.

”Lexi LaBounty and Aaliyah Kennedy put in a solid night,” Allan said. “But we just could not find enough support to help them.”

The Grizzlies committed 19 turnovers in the game and were outrebounded 32-20.

Hoquiam plays at Forks at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hoquiam 8 11 8 12 – 39

Shelton 16 18 12 7 – 53

Scoring: Hoquiam – LaBounty 18, Kennedy 15, Brodhead 5, S. Gordon 1. Shelton – Willy 21, Krise 16, Swanson 5, Borden 4, Simmons 2, Leclair-Hernandez 2, Hermenegildo 1.

Other games

Girls Prep Basketball

Chief Leschi 64, North Beach 25

Boys Prep Basketball

Concrete 72, Lake Quinault 69