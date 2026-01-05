Prep Basketball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend beats Onalaska for fifth-straight win

Also: Montesano’s offense struggles in girls basketball loss to Adna

Raymond-South Bend won its fifth-straight game as we review Monday’s prep basketball games on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 48, Onalaska 40

Raymond-South Bend won for the fifth consecutive time with a 48-40 victory over Onalaska on Monday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (5-4 overall) led throughout the low-scoring game thanks largely to its defense.

“Our defense was clicking tonight forcing turnovers and missed shots,” said Ravens head coach Jon Schray, whose team allowed just 20 points in each half of the game.

RSB was led by 6-foot-3 senior post Aaron Somero, who had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds while dominating the paint with a team-high six blocked shots.

Senior guard Carson Ridderbush led the Ravens in scoring with a season-high 19 points.

With its fifth-consecutive victory, the Ravens move above .500 for the first time this season after losing four straight to start the 2025-26 campaign.

RSB opens 2B Pacific League play against Forks at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday at South Bend High School.

Onalaska 11 9 12 8 – 40

RSB 16 8 16 8 – 48

Scoring: RSB – Ridderbush 19, A. Somero 11, Lorton 8, Morris 4, Jayden Silva 4, Banker 2. Onalaska – Thayer 11, Brady 10, McKinley 7, Triana 6, Hamrick 4, Sturza 2.

~~~

Other games

Taholah 80, North Beach 55

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adna 54, Montesano 20

Montesano had a rough night shooting in a 54-20 loss to Adna on Monday at Adna High School.

The Bulldogs (6-5) scored no more than eight points in the game and shot 21% from the field on 9-of-42 shooting en route to the loss.

“We did not come out ready to play and they took it to us in the first half,” Montesano head coach Mark Mansfield said. “(Adna) is very good and very aggressive with a lot of quickness. … Hopefully, it was a good wake up call for us.”

Monte was led by star senior forward Jillie Dalan with nine points and nine rebounds.

Senior post Regan Wintrip and freshman post Addisyn Williamsen had eight rebounds apiece for Monte, which committed a costly 34 turnovers as a team.

The Bulldogs open 1A Evergreen League play against Tenino at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Tenino High School.

Montesano 4 2 8 6 – 20

Adna 18 19 13 4 – 54

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 9, Wintrip 4, Lytle 3, Kaivo-Houlton 2, Busz 2.

~~~

Other games

Taholah 55, North Beach 17