Prep Basketball Roundup: Montesano routs Rochester to keep pace atop league standings

Montesano won a 1A Evergreen League game as we review Wednesday’s prep hoops action on the Harbor.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Montesano 62, Rochester 32

Montesano kept pace atop the 1A Evergreen League with a 62-32 win over Rochester on Wednesday at Rochester High School.

The Bulldogs (8-6 overall, 2-1 1A Evergreen) dominated the Warriors (4-11, 0-2) from start to finish.

Bolstered by high-energy play on both ends of the floor, Monte jumped out to a 20-point lead after one quarter of play and held the Warriors to 17 points through the first three quarters of the game.

The Bulldogs were led by star senior forward and current league MVP Jillie Dalan with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Addi Williamsen was one board away from a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman guard Ashlyn Lytle had four points, four assists and a team-high eight steals for a Bulldogs defense that forced 40 Warriors turnovers in the game.

“She set the tone for us, defensively,” Monte head coach Mark Mansfield said. “We came out with much better intensity and created lost of turnovers. … Much better energy tonight from the whole group.”

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano guard Josie Forster comes up with a loose ball during a 62-32 win over Rochester on Wednesday at Rochester High School. The Bulldogs forced 40 turnovers in the 1A Evergreen League victory.

Monte went 30-for-80 from the field (38%) – its most shot attempts of the season – and hit 2-of-8 free throws (25%).

With the win, the Bulldogs sit a half game in the loss column behind Elma and Hoquiam for the top spot in the 1A Evergreen League.

Monte had a key league matchup against Elma at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in Montesano.

Montesano 22 14 16 10 – 62

Rochester 2 9 6 15 – 32

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 29, Williamsen 12, Wintrip 6, Blancas 5, Lytle 4, Hart 2, Perry 2, Kaivo-Houlton 2.

Other games

Boys Prep Basketball

Raymond-South Bend 42, Chief Leschi 37

Forks 63, North Beach 50