Prep Basketball Roundup: Mary M. Knight celebrates Senior Night with win over Oakville

Mary M. Knight honored its seniors with a win as we review recent Twin Harbors prep basketball games.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Mary M. Knight 46, Oakville 39

Mary M. Knight celebrated Senior Night with a 46-39 win over Oakville on Wednesday in Matlock.

The Owls (11-8 overall) trailed the Acorns (7-12) 8-4 after a slow start but relied on their defense to eventually take the lead in the third quarter.

”They’re a real physical team,” said Owls head coach Jake Goldy, noting the theme of the game changed when his team began to play better defense on Oakville’s Riyah Filitaula. “At halftime, we made some adjustments, changed people around to some different spots and got a body on her.”

The Acorns cut the Owls lead to 40-37 in the fourth quarter, but led by senior guard Cloey Fletcher – who went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the period – MMK held on for the victory.

”It was a good team win for us. We needed this win,” Goldy said. “It was a rough game. There were a lot of fouls and physicality. There were a lot of bodies on the floor. … We’ve got a couple more bruises to add to our collection. … The walking wounded made it another night.”

Mary M. Knight was led by Fletcher with another stellar performance, scoring a game-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Playing with a cast on her broken right hand, senior Maelynn “Lefty” Nygaard had six points and a team-best 10 rebounds while fellow senior Carissa Reeves scored five points in the win.

The Owls went 17 of 65 from the field (26%) and 11 of 19 from the free-throw line (58%).

MMK held a 41-26 rebounding advantage and committed 18 turnovers in the game.

Fletcher, Reeves, Nygaard and Andiana Ziegler were honored on Senior Night.

The Owls host Taholah at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the league and regular-season finale.

Oakville 8 14 4 13 – 39

Mary M. Knight 4 17 10 15 – 46

Scoring: Oakville – R. Filituala 13, Siufanua 12. MMK – Fletcher 26, Gonzalez 6, Nygaard 6, Reeves 5, P. Hughes 2, Buck 1.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 64, Ilwaco 13

Raymond-South Bend locked up the top spot in the 2B Pacific League with a 64-13 victory over Ilwaco on Tuesday in Ilwaco.

The Ravens (15-5, 7-1 2B Pacific) scored more points in the first quarter (19) than the Fishermen (3-13, 2-6) would for the entirety of the game (13) and had four players score nine points or more in the game.

“Great to end the season with a win and the league’s No. 1 spot heading into the district tournament. Very happy for our kids,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said. “Great display offensively in spacing the foot versus their zone. Lots of open opportunities for all five on the floor. Defensively, very solid on the ball and help side. We will need to continue to work on limiting turnovers and giving up unnecessary fouls by reaching.”

Junior guard Avalyn Stigall scored 15 points to lead RSB.

Senior forward Kassie Koski (13 pts., 6 rebounds, assist, block, 3 steals) had a solid floor game as did senior post Ava Baugher (11 pts., 12 reb., 5 ast., 2 stl.), who had a double-double in the win.

The Ravens committed 15 turnovers in the win.

RSB has a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Rainier-Toutle Lake playoff game in a 2B District 4 quarterfinal matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rochester High School.

Raymond-South Bend 19 20 17 8 – 64

Ilwaco 5 4 1 3 – 13

Scoring: Ilwaco – Bickle 7, Petry 6. RSB – Stigall 15, Koski 13, Baugher 11, San 9, Glazier 4, Lewis 4, Kongbouakhay 3, Mark 3, Pine 2.

~~~

Other games

Taholah 54, Chief Leschi 42

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ocosta 48, Naselle 47

Ocosta had an inspired effort en route to a 48-47 1B Coastal League victory over Naselle on Tuesday at Naselle High School.

The Wildcats (8-11, 3-5 1B Coastal) used a spirited defensive effort to take a 26-13 lead by halftime over the Comets (8-11, 4-4).

Naselle rallied in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Ocosta’s cold shooting in the frame as the Wildcats took a 33-30 lead into the fourth period.

Ocosta trailed by six points in the final few minutes of the game before rallying to regain a three-point lead with time winding down.

“We steadied ourselves defensively and Luis Solis and Michael Priest reignited the offense,” Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby said.

Naselle’s Leith Chadwick scored and was fouled with 25 seconds to play. He converted the free throw to tie the game.

With no timeouts remaining, Solis was fouled with 4.1 seconds left to play. The sophomore hit the first free throw and missed the second, with Naselle collecting the rebound.

With just 3.5 seconds remaining, Naselle threw up a desperation 30-foot shot that was off the mark, securing the Wildcats victory.

“If the rest of the season ends going how I’m hoping it will, tonight will be the springboard that got us heading in the right direction,” Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the effort tonight and even though we shot pretty bad as a team, we played our tails off on defense and scrapped like heck for rebounds tonight even with a pretty good size disadvantage at almost every position.”

Ocosta had limited players available due to the recent flu bug that has wreaked havoc on several a Twin Harbors prep sports team.

“With only seven guys suited up due to the sickness going around, we played the entire fourth quarter with three players having four fouls, but remained in the game the whole time,” Quinby said. “It was a huge win for us and I hope it turns my young guys into seasoned vets now.”

Solis (22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, block) and Michael Priest (15 pts., 9 reb., ast., 4 stl.) led the way for Ocosta, which had 34 rebounds (12 offensive) and committed nine turnovers in the game.

The Wildcats take on Willapa Valley in a 1B Coastal League matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Westport.

Ocosta 13 13 7 15 – 48

Naselle 7 6 17 17 – 47

Scoring: Ocosta – Solis 22, Priest 15, Bottleson 4, Dungey 4, White 3. Naselle – Chadwick 19, Ford 10, Dalton 5, Henington 5, Pakenen 5, Gardner 1.

~~~

Other games

Mary M. Knight 49, Oakville JV 48

(Owls’ Gabe Walters 24 points, 12 rebounds)

Naselle 63, North Beach 52

Taholah 72, Chief Leschi 49