Prep Basketball Roundup: Elma celebrates Senior Night with rout over Tenino

Also: Raymond-South Bend cruises to win over North Beach

Elma continued to romp through league competition as we review Wednesday’s Twin Harbors prep basketball games.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 66, Tenino 28

Elma pulled away from Tenino in the second half of a 66-28 Senior Night victory on Wednesday at Elma High School.

The Eagles (12-4 overall, 5-1 1A Evergreen) held a 28-19 halftime lead against last-place Beavers (3-16, 0-6) before pulling away with a plus-18 third quarter, paced by a defense that allowed just five points in the period.

Elma senior Isaac McGaffey led the way with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting (58%) and had six rebounds, a team-high five steals and a blocked shot in the win.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma senior Isaac McGaffey soars to the basket to score two of his game-high 22 points in a 66-28 win over Tenino on Wednesday in Elma.

Eagles senior guard Tanner Moe also scored in double figures with 12 points to go along with five rebounds and a block.

In addition to McGaffey and Moe, Elma honored seniors Trayton Webb (6 points, 2 rebounds, assist), Tyler Keith (6 pts., 3 reb.), Dylan Myer (5 pts., 4 reb., ast.) and Cole Niemi on Senior Night.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Gavin Muir (left), Tyler Keith and Trey Yeager (right) defend Tenino’s Henry Czuleger during a 66-28 win over on Wednesday at Elma High School.

”What a fun night. Tenino played a great first half and executed very well,” Elma head coach Matt Ferrier said. “Fun to reward our seniors after four years of hard work. Our rotations were a little different tonight but all the kids played well. We follow routines everyday in our program and senior night disrupted that a little bit, but we didn’t lose focus. Every kid played within themselves and had a great night.”

Elma went 20 for 52 from the floor (38%) and made 21 of 26 from the charity stripe (81%).

The Eagles had 36 rebounds (15 offensive) and turned the ball over just six times in the game.

Elma faces Hoquiam, the only team to hand the Eagles a league loss thus far, at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

Tenino 10 9 5 4 – 28

Elma 13 15 23 15 – 66

Scoring: Tenino – Noonan 9, Whitaker 8, Matheson 6, Bennett 3, Borup 2. Elma – McGaffey 22, Moe 12, Webb 6, Keith 6, Muir 6, Myer 5, Landstrom 4, Yeager 3, Moreno 2.

~~~

Other games

Taholah 65, Oakville 45

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 67, North Beach 20

Raymond-South Bend had little troubles dispatching of North Beach 67-20 on Wednesday in Ocean Shores.

The first-place Ravens (13-5, 5-1 2B Pacific) took control of the game early, outscoring the Hyaks (5-13, 0-7) 23-2 in the first quarter led by star senior forward Kassie Koski with 12 points.

RSB held a 39-11 lead by halftime – thanks in large part to 14 assists on the team’s 15 made shots in the first half – and outscored North Beach 38-9 over the final two quarters.

“Good energy out of the start of the game,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said. “All 11 that played in first half really spaced floor well and made the extra pass to their teammate.”

Koski led RSB with 17 points, three rebounds, thre assists and three steals.

Senior guard Emma Glazier (10 points, rebound, 4 assists, 2 steals) and sophomore Avalynn Stigall (10 pts., 4 reb., 2 ast., 4 stl.) also scored in double figures for RSB, which sits tied atop the 2B Pacific League with Forks.

The Ravens finished with 22 assists as a team – led by senior post Ava Baugher with six – and committed 12 turnovers.

RSB faces Chief Leschi at 6 p.m. on Friday at South Bed High School.

Raymond-South Bend 23 16 21 17 – 67

North Beach 2 9 5 4 – 20

Scoring: RSB – Koskie 17, Glazier 11, Stigall 10, Mark 9, Baugher 8, Lewis 6, Houk 3, San 1, Bale 1, Pine 1. North Beach – Goldman 10, M. McCrory 3, Beck 3, A. McCrory 2, Eden 2.