Prep Baseball Roundup: Elma, Aberdeen survive district play-in games

Elma and Aberdeen survived their district pigtail games as we review prep baseball action on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP BASEBALL

Elma 3, Columbia-White Salmon 0

Elma rode a stellar pitching performance to keep its season alive with a 3-0 win over Columbia-White Salmon on Friday at Columbia High School.

Competing in a 1A District 4 Tournament play-in game, the Eagles (9-9-1) were led by star left-handed pitcher Brody Palmer, who sparkled in the victory over the Bruins (8-12).

Palmer allowed just three hits in the game three hits and walked one while striking out 12 in a pressure-packed elimination game.

The Eagles ace and 1A Evergreen League MVP candidate retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced and didn’t allow a base hit until a leadoff single by Brody Landgren in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Elma did all its offensive damage in the top of the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, shortstop Jack Alexander crossed the plate on a passed ball to break the scoreless tie.

Palmer and outfielder Isaac McGaffey then came in to score on a Bruins error off a ground ball by third baseman Bryston Crawford.

That turned out to be plenty of run support for Palmer, who threw 76 strikes out of 108 total pitches and faced 24 batters, just three over the minimum.

Alexander had two hits to lead Elma with second baseman Cole Gustafson recording a double as the game’s only extra-base hit.

Elma advances to face the top seed out of the Trico League, Seton Catholic, at 4 p.m. on Monday at Castle Rock High School.

Elma 003 000 0 – 3 3 0

CWS 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

WP: Palmer (7 IP, 0R, 3H, BB, 12K). LP: Brasuell (6 IP, 3R, 0ER, 2H, 4BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Alexander (2-3, R); Gustafson (1-3, 2B). CWS – Olson (1-3); Stelma (1-3); Landgren (1-2).

~~~

Aberdeen 6, Washougal 5

Facing what seemed to be a certain season-ending loss, Aberdeen rallied for a rousing 6-5 win over Washougal in a 2A District 4 Tournament pigtail game on Saturday in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (11-9) trailed 5-1 to the Panthers (8-13) heading into the bottom of the seventh inning of the elimination game.

Mason Hill led off the frame with a single followed by three straight hit batters to make it a 5-2 game with no outs and the bases loaded.

Third baseman Chad Fretts drew a walk to force in a run followed by a single from designated hitter Gabe Matthews to score Bubba Jones to pull Aberdeen to within a run at 5-4.

Right fielder Mylan Bruner was then plunked with a pitch – the Bobcats’ fourth hit batsman of the inning – to force in left fielder Donavaan Hedgpeth to tie the game at 5-5.

With the sacks full and no outs, Aberdeen failed to get the winning run across the plate as Washougal relief pitcher Owen MacDonald got Trevon Maynard to strikeout and Sam Schreiber and Hill to ground out to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Hill was able to work around hitting the leadoff batter and a sac bunt to get the final two outs with the go-ahead run at second base.

Baker walked to lead off the Bobcats’ eighth and advanced to second when Jones reached on a Panthers infield error.

Hedgpeth then bunted Jones and Baker to second and third, respectively.

Fretts then hit a fly ball to right, but it wasn’t deep enough for Aberdeen head coach Layne Bruner to send Baker home from third.

With Washougal one strike away from getting out of the inning, Matthews lined a single to center field, scoring Baker with the game-winning run.

Matthews, Fretts and Maynard had two hits apiece to lead Aberdeen.

Hill earned the win, allowing one earned run on three hits over four innings of relief.

Jones started on the hill for the Bobcats, allowing four runs – one earned – on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings pitched.

With the win, Aberdeen advances to the 2A District 4 Tournament, where it will face R.A. Long on Tuesday in Longview (time to be determined).

Washougal 003 101 00 – 5 8 2

Aberdeen 000 100 41 – 6 11 3

WP: Hill (4 IP, R, ER, 3H). LP: MacDonald (1.2 IP, R, 0ER, 2H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Washougal – Neumann (3-5, R); Thompson (2-4, 2B, RBI); Gibbons (1-4, R, RBI); McKee (1-3, R); Benson (1-3, R). Aberdeen – Matthews (2-5, 2RBI); Fretts (2-4, RBI); Maynard (2-3); Bruner (1-3, RBI); Schreiber (1-5); Hill (1-5, R); Baker (1-3, 2R); Jones (1-3, 2R); Hedgpeth (0-2, R, 2RBI).

~~~

Toledo 16, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 9

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley struggled in a 16-9 loss to Toledo in a 2B District 4 Tournament quarterfinal game on Saturday at Pe Ell High School.

The Titans (12-6) fell behind 5-0 after two innings and were done in for good when Toledo (15-7) scored seven runs in the top of the seventh, helped along by five walks and two hit batters in the frame.

Three PWV pitchers combined to allow 11 earned runs on 11 hits and 10 walks in the game.

Starter Liam Smaciarz took the loss, allowing five runs – three earned 0 on seven hits and a walk with a strikeout in three innings pitched.

The Titans got back in the game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth as PWV batters drew five walks and had two hit batters in the frame.

Kannyon Clements was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Lucas Lusk to cut Toledo’s lead to 7-6 at the end of four innings.

But the Riverhawks responded with a pair of runs on RBI singles from Rohan Feigenbaum and Eli Weeks in the top of the fifth followed by the seven-run sixth to run away from PWV.

Smaciarz and Brayden Ruddell had two hits apiece to lead the Titans.

PWV faces Raymond-South Bend in a district-playoff elimination game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Adna.

Toledo 410 227 0 – 16 11 1

PWV 001 503 0 – 9 8 5

WP: Feigenbaum (3.2 IP, 6R, 6ER, 5H, 7BB, 3K). LP: Smaciarz (3 IP, 5R, 3ER, 7H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Toledo – Feigenbaum (3-4, 2 2B, 4R); Weeks (3-3, 3R, 4RBI); Sorensen (1-4, 2R, RBI); Acosta (1-1, 3R, 2RBI); B. Weeks (1-4, R, RBI, 2 SB); Ruiz (1-4, 3RBI). PWV – Smaciarz (2-3, R, RBI); Ruddell (2-5, R, RBI); K. Clements (1-1, R, 2RBI); E. Clements (1-4, R, RBI); Morales (1-3, 2RBI).

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 4, Mossyrock 1

Raymond-South Bend earned a victory despite being no-hit in a 4-1 win over Mossyrock in a 2B District 4 Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Adna High School.

The Ravens (6-11) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third on back-to-back errors and added two more in the sixth when pitcher Nolen Miller scored on an error followed by Preston Toepelt crossing the plate on Mossyrock’s fifth error of the game.

Raymond-South Bend’s four runs were all unearned as Mossyrock starting pitcher Easton Kolb and reliever Mason Atter combined to throw a no-hitter, with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Miller earned the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts in a sparkling seven-inning performance.

Mossyrock 000 100 0 – 1 3 5

RSB 002 002 x – 4 0 2

WP: Miller (7 IP, R, ER, 3H, BB, 11K). LP: Kolb (4.1 IP, 2R, 0ER, 0H, BB, 10K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Miller (0-3, R); Rumbles (0-2, R); Toepelt (0-2, R, BB); Tracey (0-0, R, 2BB). Mossyrock – Atter (1-3, 2B, RBI); Kost (1-3, 2B, R); Greisen (1-2).

~~~

Adna 10, Raymond-South Bend 0

Raymond-South Bend lost to Adna 10-0 in the 2B District 4 Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at Adna High School.

RSB was shutout on just three hits, with Caiden De Los Santos, Nolen Miller and Keeton Nichols each collecting a single in the game.

Second-ranked Adna (20-1) led 4-0 before pulling away with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by three-straight RBI base hits.

Nichols took the loss, allowing six earned runs on five hits and five walks in 3 1-3 innings.

De Los Santos allowed three earned runs on four hits in 2-3 innings of relief.

Raymond-South Bend will face Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a district-elimination game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Adna.

RSB 000 00 – 0 3 2

Adna 022 60 – 10 9 0

WP: Pennington (4.2 IP, 0R, 3H, BB, 13K). LP: Nichols (3.1 IP, 6R, 6ER, 5H, 5BB).

Leading hitters: RSB – Miller (1-2); De Los Santos (1-2); Nichols (1-2). Adna – Fagernes (2-2, 2R, 2RBI); Bodenhamer (2-3, 3B, R, RBI); Roundtree (2-2, 2RBI); Smith (1-2, 2B, 3RBI); Miller (1-2, 2R, RBI); Mohney (1-3, R).

~~~

Other games

Walla Walla Valley Academy 18, Lake Quinault 2

Oakville 16, Wishkah Valley 1