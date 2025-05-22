Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Smaciarz named Pacific League’s baseball MVP

Titans senior leads contingent of five Titans named to league’s First Team

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley senior Liam Smaciarz was named the 2B Pacific League Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season.

The Titans pitcher/infielder earned MVP honors after batting .357 with 25 runs scored and 21 RBI this season. Smaciarz also sported a .513 on-base percentage and was among one of the team leaders with a 1.03 OPS.

On the mound, Smaciarz went 6-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 37 1-3 innings pitched.

Four other Titans joined Smaciarz on the First Team as seniors Kannyon Clements (.163/.406/.224) and Brayden Ruddell (.368/.470/.544, 25R, 22RBI), junior Blane King (.283/.415/.340, 27R) and freshman Eddie Clements (.143/.250/.143) were all named to the league’s top squad.

The Raymond-South Bend’s Nolen Miller, Keeton Nichols and Caiden De Los Santos and North Beach’s Owen O’Hare were named to the Pacific League Second Team.

The full all-league list is as follows:

DYLAN REUBENKING | THE CHRONICLE Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Blane King (10)

2025 2B Pacific All-League Baseball Team

MVP: Liam Smaciarz, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley.

Coach of the Year: Luke Abbott, Raymond-South Bend.

Sportsmanship: North Beach.

First Team

Brayden Ruddell, PWV; Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco; Blane King, PWV; Landen Olson, Forks; Corbin Johnson, Ilwaco; Eddie Clements, PWV; Kannyon Clements, PWV; Cody Kaino, Ilwaco; Haddox Hazen, Ilwaco.

Second Team

Nolen Miller, RSB; Mason Dent, Forks; Chase Cunningham, Ilwaco; Keeton Nichols, RSB; Conner Clark, Forks; Owen O’Hare, North Beach; Mark Ragan, Ilwaco; Cordel Horejsi, Forks; Caiden De Los Santos, RSB.

Honorable Mention

Lane Helvey, Forks; Keyton Fisher, Ilwaco; Lucas Lusk, PWV; Houston Sourn, North Beach.

DYLAN REUBENKING | THE CHRONICLE Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Kannyon Clements

All-Academic

Forks: Kingston Steffen, Connor Clark, Connor Roberts, Landen Olson, Kade Highfield, Lane Helvey.

Ilwaco: Brent Curry, Haddox Hazen, Mason Humphries, Mark Ragan, Alex Hernandez Morales.

North Beach: Houston Sourn, Kenny Frank, Liam Palmer, Malik Patton.

PWV: Grady Ruddell, Dylan Andrews, Blane King, J.B. Russell, Brody Aust, Brayden Ruddell, Kannyon Clements, Lucas Lusk, Liam Smaciarz.

RSB: Logan Richards, Lucas Somero, Issac Qaisi, Nolen Miller, Jonah Rumbles, Will Schray.