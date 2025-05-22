Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Matlock, Raymond-South Bend’s Glazier named Pacific League co-MVPs

Talented centerfielders lead host of Titans and Ravens named to all-league list

Two of the most talented center fielders in southwest Washington will share Most Valuable Player honors as the 2B Pacific League announced its all-league team for the 2025 season.

Raymond-South Bend’s Emma Glazier and Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Lauren Matlock were named co-MVPs after having stellar junior seasons.

Glazier had an incredible slash line of .484/.577/1.266 to go along with 12 home runs, 46 runs scored and 39 RBI and had a perfect 1.00 fielding percentage, converting 31 total chances this season without an error.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Lauren Matlock

Matlock was equally as impressive. The Titans outfielder hit .621 this season with an on-base percentage of .653, striking out just twice this season.

Matlock, who has started four-straight seasons since debuting as an eighth-grader, had five home runs, 12 doubles, seven triples and 48 runs scored this season.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Raymond-South Bend’s Ava Pine

Raymond-South Bend junior catcher Ava Pine (.576/.671/1.102, 4HR, 20R, 29RBI), junior infielder Kassie Koski (.509/.645/.855, 10 2B, 38R, 24RBI) and senior Summer Stigall (.529/.600/.647, 5.41 ERA, 56K) were named to the First Team.

In addition to Matlock, four Titans were named to the First Team.

KODY CHRISTEN | THE CHRONICLE Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Jillian Hodel

PWV junior pitcher Eliza Barnum (8-3, 107K), senior outfielder Lorelei Smaciarz (.500, 2HR, 9 2B, 23R), junior catcher Sophia Milanowski (.554, 9HR, 23R) and junior pitcher/outfielder Jillian Hodel (.494, 5HR, 46R; 7-1, 54K) were each named to the league’s top squad.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Sophia Milanowski

~~~

2025 2B Pacific All-League Softball Team

Co-MVP: Lauren Matlock, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Emma Glazier, Raymond-South Bend.

Coach of the Year: Dakota Fluke, RSB.

Sportsmanship: Chief Leschi

First Team

Ava Pine, RSB; Chloe Gaydeski, Forks; Summer Stigall, RSB; Eliza Barnum, PWV; Lorelei Smaciarz, PWV; Sophia Milanowski, PWV; Jillian Hodel, PWV; Avery Dilley, Forks; Kassie Koski, RSB.

Second Team

Tylar Keeton, PWV; C.J. Sipp, PWV; Bailey Johnson, Forks; Liz Lewis, RSB; Macey Enlow, RSB; Fynlie Peters, Forks; Megan Dille, Ilwaco; Maddie San, RSB; Berklee Morley, RSB.

Honorable Mention

Grace Wirkkala, Ilwaco; October Graves, Ilwaco; Brooklynn Rondeau, Forks; Bailey Womack, Ilwaco; Paetyn Beck, North Beach; Jayden Patana, Ilwaco; Kaylee Anderson, Ilwaco; Maelyn Turner, North Beach.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Raymond-South Bend’s Summer Stigall

All-Academic Team

Chief Leschi: Ahnika McKinney, Ella Yates, Paisley McKinney.

Forks: Kendyl Woody, Chloe Gaydeski, Kylie Hull, Bailey Johnson, Adera Thiel, Katrina Clark, Donna Jaime, Brooklynn Rondeau.

Ilwaco: Bailey Womack, Kaylee Anderson, Gracie Wirkkala, Jayden Patana, Ana Petry.

North Beach: Kyla Eden, Mayra Strandberg, Holly Wasche, Jayci Woodman.

PWV: Brookelynn King, Sophia Milanowski, Karli Phelps, Bella Ruddell, C.J. Sipp, Jillian Hodel, Lorelei Smaciarz, Lauren Matlock, Eliza Barnum, Addison Merkel, Rilyn Channell.

RSB: Macey Enlow, Josie Houk, Kassie Koski, Liz Lewis, Maddie Boothe, Erika Kelley, Emma Glazier, Sophia Torres-Merino, Tressa McMullen, Olivia White-Kelley, Ava Pine, Summer Stigall, Berklee Morley.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Raymond-South Bend’s Kassie Koski

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Eliza Barnum