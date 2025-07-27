Ocean Shores’ Fry wins Junior Olympic National Championship

SAVANNAH, GA.–Ocean Shores’ Jared Fry defeated a top field of the nation’s best competitors to win gold at the USATF Junior Olympic National Championships last week at Savannah State University in Georgia.

Competing in the Boys 11-12 division, Fry won a national title in the long jump with a distance of 1.58 meters (5 feet, 2.25 inches), a new personal best and 0.05 meters ahead of Shore Athletic’s Max Piotrowski.

Fry earned two additional All-American honors with his performances in the pentathlon and javelin. He placed sixth in both events, scoring 2,174 points in the pentathlon and recording a personal-record throw of 34.60 meters (113-6) in the javelin.

The 12-year-old standout also placed 23rd in the 80-meter hurdles with a time of 13.87.

Older brother Brayden Fry also competed at the national championships, placing 24th in the Boys 13-14 triple jump with a personal best of 9.74 meters (31-11.5).

“I am so proud of the achievements of both the boys. They put in the time and effort necessary to compete at a high level,” said Ocean Shores High School head coach Peter Fry, father to both boys. “I’m thrilled that Jared and Brayden have put Grays Harbor and Ocean Shores on the map.”

For full results, visit athletic.net.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Brothers Jared (left) and Brayden Fry pose for a photo after competing at the USATF National Championships last week in Savannah, Georgia.