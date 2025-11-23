Montesano’s Stanfield named 1A Evergreen Most Valuable Player

Bulldogs Butterfield, Campbell and Taylor help Monte sweep top awards

Montesano’s Lex Stanfield was named the league Most Valuable Player as the 1A Evergreen announced its all-league team for the 2025 season.

Stanfield was named the Overall MVP after leading the league with 34 goals and 14 assists through 20 games this season.

Stanfield led a Montesano team that swept the league’s top awards.

Bulldogs junior forward Jaelyn Butterfield was named the league’s Offensive MVP after scoring 28 goals with 10 assists in 17 games this season.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano forward Jaelyn Butterfield

Monte’s defense also received top accolades as senior Mary Campbell (3 goals, 2 assists) was named the league’s Defensive MVP while senior Izzie Taylor (92 saves) was named the league’s top goalkeeper.

Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez and his coaching staff was also named the 1A Evergreen Coaching Staff of the Year.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano defender Mary Campbell

The First Team was littered with local talent.

Hoquiam junior Emily Brodhead was named First Team goalkeeper while Montesano defender Jacklynn Fairbairn and midfielders Lainey Robinson (3 G, 5 A), Mayce Sanchez (5 G, 2 A) and Ashley Hill (7 G, 6 A) all earned spots on the league’s top team.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Hoquiam goalkeeper Emily Brodhead

Elma senior defender Maddie Berrera and sophomore midfielder Zippy Valentine also earned First Team nods.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano goalkeeper Izzie Taylor

2025 Evergreen 1A League Girls Soccer All League Team

Overall MVP: Lex Stanfield, sr., forward, Montesano

Offensive MVP: Jaelyn Butterfield, jr., forward, Montesano

Defensive MVP: Mary Campbell, sr., defender, Montesano

Goalkeeper MVP: Izzie Taylor, sr., Montesano

Coaching Staff of the Year: Montesano

First Team

Goalkeeper: Emily Brodhead, jr., Hoquiam.

Defenders: Tate Carbonneau, jr., Tenino; Maddie Berrera, sr., Elma; Jacklynn Fairbairn, fr., Montesano.

Midfielders: Lainey Robinson, soph., Montesano; Mayce Sanchez, sr., Montesano; Zippy Valentine, soph., Elma; Lizzie Hoover, jr., Rochester; Ashley Hill, soph., Montesano.

Forwards: Callie Mickelson, jr., Tenino; Maria Summers, jr., Tenino.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma midfielder Zippy Valentine (3)

Second Team

Goalkeeper: Gracie Sweet, jr., Tenino.

Defenders: Natalie Henry, sr., Elma; Meribel Mazariegos, sr., Hoquiam; Brittany Alcala, soph., Hoquiam.

Midfielders: Kyla Watson, jr., Tenino; Paiton Flores, jr., Elma; Charley Jones, fr., Tenino; Mikeala Cutlip, soph., Tenino; Harley Frahman, jr., Rochester.

Forward: Kenna Pratt, sr., Rochester.

Honorable Mention

Montesano: Olivia Reynvaan, soph., midfielder.

Tenino: Tamara Snodderly, sr., defender.

Rochester: Ariel Maekawa-Sanborn, sr., defender.

Elma: Chloe Donais, sr., forward.

Hoquiam: Sophia Estrada, sr., midfielder.