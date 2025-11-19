Montesano tops 1A Evergreen All-League Football list

A pair of Montesano Bulldogs earned top honors as the 1A Evergreen League announced its all-league team for the 2025 season.

Montesano senior Zach Timmons futher solidified his claim as one of the top all-around football players in the 1A class after being named the 1A Evergreen League’s Offensive MVP.

Timmons, who was named to the all-state team as a defensive back last season, earned the league’s top offensive honor after rushing for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns on 96 carries (8.09 yards per carry) through nine games this season.

The decorated standout also earned another First Team spot as a defensive back after recording 39 tackles and an interception through nine games.

Montesano senior linebacker Kole Kjesbu also earned top-league honors as the league’s co-Defensive MVP along with Rochester junior Maddox Rodgers.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano linebacker Kole Kjesbu (left), seen here in a file photo from Nov. 15, was named the 1A Evergreen League’s co-Defensive MVP for the 2025 season.

Kjesbu had 47 tackles, tw0 interceptions – one returned for a touchdown – and a fumble recovery to lead Monte’s “Maroon Storm.”

Kjesbu joined teammate Toren Crites as two of the league’s top wide receivers along with Elma standout junior Colt Landstrom.

Kjesbu had 23 receptions for 458 yards and a team-high five touchdowns while Crites caught 29 passes for 362 yards and a touchdown through nine games this season.

Landstrom had a huge season for the Eagles, finishing with 63 catches for 873 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hoquiam junior Lincoln Niemi was named First Team tight end while senior teammate Ryan Pullar earned a spot on the top squad as both and offensive lineman and defensive lineman.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Hoquiam lineman Ryan Pullar

Montesano seniors Nathan Dowler and Kyle Caton were both named to the top offensive line with Bulldogs senior defensive end Mason Fry being named to the First Team defensive line.

Montesano senior linebacker Kaden Stott (66 tackles, fumble recovery) earned First Team honors with Crites and Elma senior saftey Isaac McGaffey also earning First Team spots in the defensive backfield.

Crites made it three First Team selections when he was named the league’s top punter while Bulldogs all-state kicker Cris Tobar was named the 1A Evergreen top kicker after hitting 41-of-42 extra-point attempts through nine games.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

~~~

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma wide receiver Colt Landstrom

2025 1A Evergreen All-League Football Team

League MVP: Ethan Rodriguez, sr., Rochester

Coaching Staff of the Year: Montesano

Offensive MVP: Zach Timmons, sr., Montesano

Co-Defensive MVPs: Kole Kjesbu, sr., Montesano; Maddox Rogers, jr., Rochester

Lineman of the Year: Stanton Smith, sr., Rochester

First Team

Quarterback: Tyson Perry, sr., Montesano.

Running backs: Maddox Rogers, jr., Rochester; Xander Peterman, sr., Rochester.

Wide receivers: Colt Landstrom, jr., Elma; Toren Crites, sr., Montesano; Kole Kjesbu, sr., Montesano.

Tight end: Lincoln Niemi, jr., Hoquiam.

Offensive line: Nathan Dowler, sr., Montesano; Kyle Caton, sr., Montesano; Wyatt Dahl, sr., Rochester; Jackson Allman, jr., Rochester; Ryan Pullar, sr., Hoquiam.

Defensive line: Mason Fry, sr., Montesano; Jeremiah McKague, jr., Tenino; Ryan Pullar, sr., Hoquiam; Josh Long, jr., Rochester; Chris Tartos, sr., Rochester.

Linebackers: Peter Minerich, jr., Tenino; Kaden Stott, sr., Montesano; Xander Pederman, sr., Rochester.

Defensive backs: Zach Timmons, sr., Montesano; Isaac McGaffey, sr., Elma; Toren Crites, sr., Montesano; Austin Johnson, sr., Tenino; Owen Simpkins, jr., Rochester.

Kicker: Cristofer Tobar, sr., Montesano.

Punter: Toren Crites, sr., Montesano.

Second Team

Quarterback: Isaac McGaffey, sr., Elma.

Running backs: Terek Gunter, sr., Montesano; Michael Lanning, sr., Tenino.

Defensive line: Sawyer Noonan, jr., Tenino; Jerry Jerimiah, sr., Hoquiam; Isac Hawkins, sr., Montesano; Jackson Allman, jr., Rochester.

Linebackers: Nite Turpin, soph., Hoquiam; Carter Conklin-Smith, sr., Montesano; Colby Radamacher, sr., Elma; Marshall Turnquist, fr., Rochester.

Offensive line: Tanner Eaton, soph., Rochester; Jeremiah McKague, jr., Tenino; Jerry Jerimiah, sr., Hoquiam; Marcus Jones, jr., Elma; Tristan Johnson, sr., Rochester.

Defensive backs: Marvin Phillips, sr., Tenino; Colt Landstrom, jr., Elma; Terek Gunter, sr., Montesano; Jay Johnson, sr., Rochester.

Honorable Mention

Elma: Reggie Ward, jr., DL; Jaxon Brookings, soph., DB; Carson Griensewic, jr., OL.

Montesano: Lucas Delgado, sr., OL; Luis Contreras, sr., DL; Kyle Caton, sr., DL; Mason Fry, sr., TE; Ashton McKinney, sr., DB; Carter Ames, sr., LB.

Rochester: Easton Singleton, soph., QB; Wyatt Dahl, sr., DL; Wyatt Richardson, jr., TE; Jefferson Escalante, K/P.

Tenino: Mason Metcalf, jr., QB; Mason Thompson, jr., OL; Miguel Espinoza, sr., LB.

Hoquiam: K.J. McCoy, fr., QB; Ethan Byron, jr., K/P; Memphis Orama, sr., OL; Javonni Koth, sr., WR; Kingston Case, sr., RB/DB; Moses DeShazer, fr., RB; Ty Thao, fr., OL.